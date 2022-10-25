NO. 2 CAL AT NO. 1 UCLA | 1 P.M. PT | SPIEKER AQUATICS CENTER | LOS ANGELES, CALIF. | WATCH LIVE | LIVE STATS. The No. 2 Cal men's water polo team continues MPSF play this week with a visit to No. 1 UCLA. The Bears went 2-0 last week, holding off No. 6 Long Beach State 16-14 in overtime on the road and then returning home and defeating No. 19 George Washington 24-10 to move to 16-1 on the season. UCLA also comes off a perfect week, having defeated No. 11 UC Santa Barbara 12-7 and No. 7 UC Davis, 10-9. Both teams are undefeated in conference play and this will be the first matchup between the two since Cal defeated UCLA 15-13 in overtime in the 2021 NCAA Championship semifinals.

