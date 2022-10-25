Read full article on original website
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Paul Pelosi, Husband of Nancy Pelosi, Attacked at HomeTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Meet Amy Trask Former CEO Of The Oakland Raiders And One Of The Highest Ranking Women In SportsFlorence Carmela PaolaOakland, CA
Twitter Gets Quick Changes Under Elon Musk OwnershipMark Hake
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
calbears.com
Bears Keep It Competitive Against No. 19 UW
SEATTLE – California volleyball (7-14, 0-11 Pac-12) opened the second half of Pac-12 play on Friday night, hoping to kick-start a turnaround in its fortunes by putting on a good show against formidable opponent Washington (16-5, 8-3), who entered the weekend ranked No. 19 in the nation. Friday's match...
calbears.com
Bears Battle At Pac-12 Championships
RIVERSIDE – California cross country faced a tough field of competitors at the 2022 Pac-12 Championships in Riverside on Friday morning. The women's team finished in 10th place and the men's team came in 9th place against their respective conference opponents. All 12 Pac-12 schools raced in the women's competition and nine schools raced in the men's run.
calbears.com
Cal Set For Conference Championships
BERKELEY – California men's and women's cross country teams commence their championship season campaigns at the Pac-12 Championships on Friday. The women's 6,000-meter race will kick things off at 8:40 a.m., and at 9:40 a.m., the men will compete in the 8,000-meter race. The meet is located at the Agricultural Operations Course on the campus of UC Riverside, a familiar setting for the Bears as they ran the same course earlier this season at the UCR Invitational. Both races will be aired live on the Pac-12 Network for fans to tune in.
calbears.com
Bears Head To PNW For Latest Challenge
BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-13, 0-10 Pac-12) faces its first rematches of the season this weekend, flying to Seattle for a showdown against No. 19 Washington on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:00 p.m. PT followed by a trip to Pullman, Wash., to meet Washington State on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 12:00 p.m. The former match will be broadcast on Pac-12 Washington.
calbears.com
Cal Stunned By No. 1 UW In Final Seconds
BERKELEY – California men's soccer was nine seconds from earning a 1-1 tie with No. 1 Washington on Thursday when the Huskies scored again, and the Golden Bears lost, 2-1, at Edwards Stadium. "It's an empty feeling," Cal head coach Leonard Griffin said. "The guys competed hard and left...
calbears.com
No. 2 Bears Visit No. 1 UCLA
NO. 2 CAL AT NO. 1 UCLA | 1 P.M. PT | SPIEKER AQUATICS CENTER | LOS ANGELES, CALIF. | WATCH LIVE | LIVE STATS. The No. 2 Cal men's water polo team continues MPSF play this week with a visit to No. 1 UCLA. The Bears went 2-0 last week, holding off No. 6 Long Beach State 16-14 in overtime on the road and then returning home and defeating No. 19 George Washington 24-10 to move to 16-1 on the season. UCLA also comes off a perfect week, having defeated No. 11 UC Santa Barbara 12-7 and No. 7 UC Davis, 10-9. Both teams are undefeated in conference play and this will be the first matchup between the two since Cal defeated UCLA 15-13 in overtime in the 2021 NCAA Championship semifinals.
calbears.com
#Pac12MBB Media Day: Sights & Sounds
SAN FRANCISCO – California men's basketball head coach Mark Fox and senior student-athletes Joel Brown and Lars Thiemann met with media at the 2022 Pac-12 Conference Men's Basketball Media Day in San Francisco on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The Golden Bear trio participated in a media circuit, answered questions from...
calbears.com
Cal Duo Competing At Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
CHONBURI, Thailand – California men's golf juniors Aaron Du and Sampson Zheng will compete in the 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on Oct. 27-30 at Amata Spring Country Club. Du and Zheng are two of multiple past, current or future NCAA golfers competing in the premier event. The Asia-Pacific Amateur...
