Berkeley, CA

Bears Keep It Competitive Against No. 19 UW

SEATTLE – California volleyball (7-14, 0-11 Pac-12) opened the second half of Pac-12 play on Friday night, hoping to kick-start a turnaround in its fortunes by putting on a good show against formidable opponent Washington (16-5, 8-3), who entered the weekend ranked No. 19 in the nation. Friday's match...
SEATTLE, WA
Bears Battle At Pac-12 Championships

RIVERSIDE – California cross country faced a tough field of competitors at the 2022 Pac-12 Championships in Riverside on Friday morning. The women's team finished in 10th place and the men's team came in 9th place against their respective conference opponents. All 12 Pac-12 schools raced in the women's competition and nine schools raced in the men's run.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Cal Set For Conference Championships

BERKELEY – California men's and women's cross country teams commence their championship season campaigns at the Pac-12 Championships on Friday. The women's 6,000-meter race will kick things off at 8:40 a.m., and at 9:40 a.m., the men will compete in the 8,000-meter race. The meet is located at the Agricultural Operations Course on the campus of UC Riverside, a familiar setting for the Bears as they ran the same course earlier this season at the UCR Invitational. Both races will be aired live on the Pac-12 Network for fans to tune in.
BERKELEY, CA
Bears Head To PNW For Latest Challenge

BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-13, 0-10 Pac-12) faces its first rematches of the season this weekend, flying to Seattle for a showdown against No. 19 Washington on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:00 p.m. PT followed by a trip to Pullman, Wash., to meet Washington State on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 12:00 p.m. The former match will be broadcast on Pac-12 Washington.
BERKELEY, CA
Cal Stunned By No. 1 UW In Final Seconds

BERKELEY – California men's soccer was nine seconds from earning a 1-1 tie with No. 1 Washington on Thursday when the Huskies scored again, and the Golden Bears lost, 2-1, at Edwards Stadium. "It's an empty feeling," Cal head coach Leonard Griffin said. "The guys competed hard and left...
BERKELEY, CA
No. 2 Bears Visit No. 1 UCLA

NO. 2 CAL AT NO. 1 UCLA | 1 P.M. PT | SPIEKER AQUATICS CENTER | LOS ANGELES, CALIF. | WATCH LIVE | LIVE STATS. The No. 2 Cal men's water polo team continues MPSF play this week with a visit to No. 1 UCLA. The Bears went 2-0 last week, holding off No. 6 Long Beach State 16-14 in overtime on the road and then returning home and defeating No. 19 George Washington 24-10 to move to 16-1 on the season. UCLA also comes off a perfect week, having defeated No. 11 UC Santa Barbara 12-7 and No. 7 UC Davis, 10-9. Both teams are undefeated in conference play and this will be the first matchup between the two since Cal defeated UCLA 15-13 in overtime in the 2021 NCAA Championship semifinals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Pac12MBB Media Day: Sights & Sounds

SAN FRANCISCO – California men's basketball head coach Mark Fox and senior student-athletes Joel Brown and Lars Thiemann met with media at the 2022 Pac-12 Conference Men's Basketball Media Day in San Francisco on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The Golden Bear trio participated in a media circuit, answered questions from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cal Duo Competing At Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

CHONBURI, Thailand – California men's golf juniors Aaron Du and Sampson Zheng will compete in the 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on Oct. 27-30 at Amata Spring Country Club. Du and Zheng are two of multiple past, current or future NCAA golfers competing in the premier event. The Asia-Pacific Amateur...
BERKELEY, CA

