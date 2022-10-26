Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Republicans register 9 new voters for every 1 new Democrat in months leading to midterms
Prospects for Republicans in Florida are shining brighter than ever as Democrats face difficult-to-overcome numbers. It’s not just braggadocio from Republican candidates and activists. It’s not just the multiple polls, foreshadowing Republican wins and Democratic losses in the marquee elections in Florida. And it’s not just the decisions by major Democratic donors and left-of-center interest ...
usf.edu
Tampa voters will decide one of Florida's most competitive Senate races
A political newcomer with a storied military career is vying to unseat an incumbent Tampa Bay Democrat with deep ties to the region in one of the state’s most competitive Senate races. A steady stream of attack ads have flooded airwaves and mailboxes in the closely watched contest between...
POLITICO
Florida Democratic Party leader faces growing mutiny
Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashing red— There are already plenty of signs that Nov. 8 is going to be a rough night for Florida Democrats. Under pressure— But before that even happens, Florida Democratic Party chair Manny Diaz — the former Miami mayor who was supposed to help turn around the party's fortunes after a disastrous 2020 election — finds himself coming under a rising tide of criticism.
New Florida governor poll shows DeSantis in ‘comfortable lead’ ahead of midterms
A new poll by the University of North Florida put Gov. Ron DeSantis in what they call a "comfortable lead" ahead of the Nov. 8 election day.
floridapolitics.com
Number of Republican ballots already cast now exceeds Democratic votes in Florida
RPOF Chair Joe Gruters said the party's 'turnout machine is working.'. The number of registered Republicans who already voted ahead of Florida’s Nov. 8 election now exceeds that of Democrats. Fresh Take Florida’s tracking database showed by 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, Republicans overtook Democrats. At that point,...
Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist has picked up his third endorsement by a major Florida newspaper — this time, from the Tampa Bay Times, under the headline: “A decent man or a bully?” Previously, the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post recommended voting for Crist, who served as governor as a Republican between 2007 and 2011 […] The post Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FIRST ON FOX: Crist claims he's 'trustworthy' after his former staff, colleagues endorse DeSantis
A number of Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist's ex-staffers and colleagues have endorsed incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election.
Ron DeSantis Destroying Charlie Crist in New UNF Poll
Gov. Ron DeSantis has a massive lead over Democratic challenger former Gov. Charlie Crist, according to a new poll from the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF). The UNF poll of likely voters, which was released on Wednesday morning, shows DeSantis with 55 percent...
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Marco Rubio holds double-digit lead over Val Demings in ‘red state’ Florida
‘Florida has become a red state, it will likely take an exceptionally weak Republican candidate for Democrats to win statewide — and Rubio is not a weak candidate.’. Add another poll to a growing list of surveys showing U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio comfortably leading his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando. And this one shows him ahead by double digits.
Marconews.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio hold big leads over Democratic opponents
TALLAHASSEE — Less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio hold double-digit leads over their Democratic opponents, a new poll shows. In the race for governor, DeSantis is ahead of Democratic challenger Charlie Crist by 14 percentage points, 55%-41%,...
floridaphoenix.com
Lt. Gov. candidate Karla Hernández says DeSantis ‘wants us to fear going to the ballot box’
Karla Hernández, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, made a quick campaign stop advocating for voters to get to the polls on Wednesday in Hillsborough County — a high-performing Democratic county. “If you care about women’s rights, if you care about making sure that women are treated as...
unfspinnaker.com
Voting in Duval County this election? Here’s what you need to know
Election day is just around the corner, happening on Nov. 8 this year, and early vote ballots have already started rolling in from across the state as Floridians weigh in on who they want in office. Here’s a list of what you need to know before you can vote.
westorlandonews.com
Sierra Club Florida Gives Governor Ron DeSantis a D-
The Sierra Club released its scorecard on Ron DeSantis’s first term as Governor, assigning a “D-” grade. The scorecard from the environmental group considered the Governor’s actions on 23 bills across his tenure, but expanded to include issues related to “freedom” and “democracy,” including this year’s redistricting process. It also considered the Governor’s actions on other topics such as what Sierra Club labeled as his failure to heed the recommendations of the state’s own Blue-Green Algae Task Force and his administration’s failure to take robust action to protect the Everglades through meaningful investment in common sense and necessary restoration.
Jacksonville Sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton claims Ken Jefferson offered his endorsement for a job
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Candidate for Jacksonville sheriff, Lakesha Burton, alleged that former candidate Ken Jefferson offered his endorsement in exchange for the undersheriff position. Burton initially made the claim on First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross Friday morning before confirming it again with First Coast News. Ross was hosting...
fox35orlando.com
Here's when daylight saving time ends in Florida
Although the Sunshine Protection Act was passed through the U.S. Senate, Florida will still have to dial back the clocks this year for daylight savings. Daylight savings time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and Florida residents will have to set their clocks back one hour, and it may actually be for the last time.
Jacksonville attorney discusses what Amendment 2 means for you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every 20 years a new Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) is formed to consider changes to Florida's constitution presented by the people. Hank Coxe, a Jacksonville attorney, was appointed to the most recent commission in 2017-2018. He was honored having seen the previous work of the commission.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Laura Rutledge's daughter, Reese, picks winner in Florida-Georgia game
One of the biggest rivalries in college football will take place on Saturday when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. ESPN host Laura Rutledge called on her daughter, Reese, to make a pick for this week’s game between Georgia and Florida. Last week, Rutledge’s daughter was recorded making a selection for last week’s LSU-Ole Miss game.
Duval County eligible for FEMA public assistance after Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County is now eligible for debris removal and repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian, according to a release by FEMA sent Friday. Duval County was previously only approved for emergency protective measures. For the latest information on...
Sporting News
What channel is Georgia vs. Florida on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 college football game
One of college football's coolest named rivalries (unofficially, anyway) is set to take place between No. 1 Georgia and Florida on Saturday. The "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" will feature an all-name matchup between the Bulldogs and Gators, but seemingly little else ahead of the 2022 matchup. Top-ranked Georgia has seemingly woken up from a two-game lull earlier in the season to outscore its opponents 97-10 in the last two weeks.
Comments / 0