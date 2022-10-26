ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Fallen officers memorialized: Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel 'Manny' Familia added to state memorial

BOSTON — Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia: His was among the 394 names read at the 33rd annual Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation ceremony held Friday outside the Statehouse to honor the state's fallen men and women of law enforcement. Familia was one of seven officers from Worcester whose name was read,...
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Bruce Arnold, co-founder of Orpheus, remembered by Worcester friends and musicians

Bruce Arnold, a founder of the Worcester rock group Orpheus and the writer and lead vocalist of its atmospheric 1968 hit "Can't Find the Time," "had a big heart and tons of passion," recalled his friend and fellow bandmate and Worcesterite Howie Hersh. Arnold was also extremely animated, "like standing next to a ball of fire," Hersh said.
WORCESTER, MA
bcgavel.com

Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse

Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester holds groundbreaking for development at former Table Talk Pies site

WORCESTER, Mass. - City and state leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester. Developers are planning to build a mixed-use development at the 120 Washington Street property. The project is led by Boston Capital Development. They plan to add 83 units of affordable housing as part of phase one of the project.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

Either Leah Cole Allen or Kim Driscoll will be the next lieutenant governor. How do they compare?

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and former State Rep. Leah Cole Allen differ on a number of issues. Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl are entering the home stretch of their campaigns to succeed Charlie Baker as the next governor of Massachusetts. Through two debates, many interviews, and ubiquitous advertising, residents are learning a lot about Healey and Diehl.
SALEM, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Saint Vincent nurses petition against plan to eliminate IV therapy team

WORCESTER, Mass. - Nurses gathered outside Saint Vincent Hospital on Thursday to speak out against a plan to eliminate the hospital's IV therapy team and instead train nurses to administer them. What You Need To Know. Saint Vincent Nurses are petitioning a plan to eliminate the hospital's IV therapy team.
WORCESTER, MA
wgbh.org

Worcester City Council suspends search for new city manager

After committing earlier this year to a nationwide search for a new city manager, a majority of Worcester’s city councilors have now decided the search is no longer necessary. During a meeting Tuesday night, the councilors — including Mayor Joseph Petty — voted 6-5 to suspend the search because...
WORCESTER, MA
birchrestaurant.com

Title 14 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA

Although Worcester is the second largest city in Massachusetts, there is no less amazing community, history, and activity than Boston. It is the perfect intersection of nature, sports, and landmarks like the famous Union Station. This melting pot leaves a great space for cuisines of all types to make an...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Support for Batista emerges, but Worcester council not set to make city manager appointment

WORCESTER — Acting City Manager Eric D. Batista has garnered the six votes necessary to get the permanent job, with councilors Tuesday night indicating in a 6-5 split whether to suspend the search process and appoint him.  However, At-Large Councilor Khrystian King postponed an official vote on the matter until the next City Council meeting. Meantime, city leaders will work on a community outreach effort to gather feedback for the city’s top official to-be. ...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

New movie being filmed on former Becker College campus

LEICESTER, Mass. - A group of Leicester High School students are appearing as extras in a new movie being shot at the former Becker College Borger Building. Crews were on campus Thursday morning, shooting for 'The Shade' by Red King Cinema. It was a originally a short Netflix film and is now being made into a full movie.
LEICESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham School Reports $6,000 Fraudulent Check

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Summit Montessori School for a $6,000 “fraudulent check,” said the police spokesperson. The incident was reported to Police yesterday, October 27 at 9:28 a.m. “This was a fraudulent check for $6,000 against the schools account,” said Framingham Police. Police...
FRAMINGHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy