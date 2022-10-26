Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
Related
Former Framingham Mayor Spicer Finalist For Town Manager Position
STOUGHTON – Former Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer is a finalist for the Town Manager position in Stoughton. She is one four candidates for the leadership position in the community, which is a suburb of Brockton. She is the only woman finalist. Spicer, who easily lost her re-election bid for...
Fallen officers memorialized: Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel 'Manny' Familia added to state memorial
BOSTON — Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia: His was among the 394 names read at the 33rd annual Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation ceremony held Friday outside the Statehouse to honor the state's fallen men and women of law enforcement. Familia was one of seven officers from Worcester whose name was read,...
whdh.com
Baker Administration pushes back on Wu’s public request for help with Mass and Cass
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker administration is pushing back against a public request from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu regarding conditions at Mass. and Cass, as issues of homelessness and substance addiction continue in the area. Last week, Wu told reporters that the city needed additional partnerships and resources from the...
worcestermag.com
Bruce Arnold, co-founder of Orpheus, remembered by Worcester friends and musicians
Bruce Arnold, a founder of the Worcester rock group Orpheus and the writer and lead vocalist of its atmospheric 1968 hit "Can't Find the Time," "had a big heart and tons of passion," recalled his friend and fellow bandmate and Worcesterite Howie Hersh. Arnold was also extremely animated, "like standing next to a ball of fire," Hersh said.
bcgavel.com
Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse
Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester receives $1 million federal grant for University Park improvements
WORCESTER, Mass. - Major changes are coming to University Park in Worcester thanks to a $1 million federal grant. The funding comes from the National Park Service's Land and Water Conservation Fund. It will be used for park and playground improvements, including a new spray park installation. The City of...
Local woman living culinary dream after trading in old job to become her own boss
WORCESTER, Mass. — We’ve all heard the saying, variety is the spice of life. One local woman is trying to make that spice—a little healthier. “This is my personal favorite,” said Alicia Haddad, of Alicia’s Spice Co. Ever since Alicia Haddad was a young girl,...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester holds groundbreaking for development at former Table Talk Pies site
WORCESTER, Mass. - City and state leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester. Developers are planning to build a mixed-use development at the 120 Washington Street property. The project is led by Boston Capital Development. They plan to add 83 units of affordable housing as part of phase one of the project.
Either Leah Cole Allen or Kim Driscoll will be the next lieutenant governor. How do they compare?
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and former State Rep. Leah Cole Allen differ on a number of issues. Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl are entering the home stretch of their campaigns to succeed Charlie Baker as the next governor of Massachusetts. Through two debates, many interviews, and ubiquitous advertising, residents are learning a lot about Healey and Diehl.
Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue
It just opened this fall of 2022, already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, and this. Multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts, on separate occasions, at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. According to NewsCenter 5, these women have told Boston police about their various incidents...
spectrumnews1.com
Saint Vincent nurses petition against plan to eliminate IV therapy team
WORCESTER, Mass. - Nurses gathered outside Saint Vincent Hospital on Thursday to speak out against a plan to eliminate the hospital's IV therapy team and instead train nurses to administer them. What You Need To Know. Saint Vincent Nurses are petitioning a plan to eliminate the hospital's IV therapy team.
wgbh.org
Worcester City Council suspends search for new city manager
After committing earlier this year to a nationwide search for a new city manager, a majority of Worcester’s city councilors have now decided the search is no longer necessary. During a meeting Tuesday night, the councilors — including Mayor Joseph Petty — voted 6-5 to suspend the search because...
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester medical director offers advice to keep kids healthy during Halloween
WORCESTER, Mass. - This year's Halloween will be the first in a few years where things are mostly back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean trick-or-treating is risk free. Right now, local medical providers are dealing with an increase in cases of the flu, COVID-19 and...
wgbh.org
People are moving from Worcester to small towns because they can't afford the rent
Five days a week, Manny Marval drives his black Ford Escape to an Applebee’s restaurant outside Worcester. He works his shift as a prep cook, chopping vegetables and seasoning meat. Eight hours later, Marval walks out of the Applebee’s and steps into the car to head to his second...
Worcester firefighter diagnosed with cancer following free screening
Worcester firefighter Ryan Kelley had a scab on his temple for two years that never really healed. He hadn’t done anything about it, when his whole truck decided to attend a free cancer screening held by DetecTogether and UMass Memorial Health at Polar Park last year. When doctors from...
birchrestaurant.com
Title 14 Best Restaurants in Worcester, MA
Although Worcester is the second largest city in Massachusetts, there is no less amazing community, history, and activity than Boston. It is the perfect intersection of nature, sports, and landmarks like the famous Union Station. This melting pot leaves a great space for cuisines of all types to make an...
Support for Batista emerges, but Worcester council not set to make city manager appointment
WORCESTER — Acting City Manager Eric D. Batista has garnered the six votes necessary to get the permanent job, with councilors Tuesday night indicating in a 6-5 split whether to suspend the search process and appoint him. However, At-Large Councilor Khrystian King postponed an official vote on the matter until the next City Council meeting. Meantime, city leaders will work on a community outreach effort to gather feedback for the city’s top official to-be. ...
spectrumnews1.com
New movie being filmed on former Becker College campus
LEICESTER, Mass. - A group of Leicester High School students are appearing as extras in a new movie being shot at the former Becker College Borger Building. Crews were on campus Thursday morning, shooting for 'The Shade' by Red King Cinema. It was a originally a short Netflix film and is now being made into a full movie.
Framingham School Reports $6,000 Fraudulent Check
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Summit Montessori School for a $6,000 “fraudulent check,” said the police spokesperson. The incident was reported to Police yesterday, October 27 at 9:28 a.m. “This was a fraudulent check for $6,000 against the schools account,” said Framingham Police. Police...
Comments / 0