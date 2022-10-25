Read full article on original website
Texas man gets prison for murder over money owed on rooster fights
A judge has handed down a 40-year prison sentence for man who pleaded guilty to a Harlingen murder that followed an argument about money owed on rooster fights.
Lengthy Prison Term For Ex-Donna Police Sergeant Who Assisted Drug Traffickers
A former Donna police sergeant is going to prison for 14-1/2 years for helping drug traffickers move their illegal drugs through Donna. 43-year-old Alejandro Martinez heard his punishment from a McAllen federal judge Friday, 7 months after he had pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine. The veteran officer became...
Disaster Dollars: Abbott's big new donor got half-billion in COVID, border contracts
One of the biggest beneficiaries of the governor's pandemic and Operation Lone Star disaster declarations has now kicked Abbott a cool $150,000.
Judge sentences former Donna police sergeant to nearly 15 years in prison for protecting drug shipments
A former police sergeant who escorted drug shipments through Donna in exchange for cash was sentenced to nearly 15 years in prison on Friday. U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez sent former Donna police Sgt. Alejandro “Alex” Martinez, 43, of Hidalgo to federal prison during a hearing on Friday afternoon.
McAllen to offer amnesty program
Those who owe money on a traffic ticket in McAllen and skipped out on court are in luck. An amnesty program will begin Tuesday through the McAllen Municipal Court. The failure to be appear charge will be waived if fines are paid off. There will be no late fees or...
Texas mother hiding with children shoots burglar through door
Texas deputies say a man was arrested after breaking into a home Tuesday night and attempting to get into a woman's bedroom where she was hiding with her children.
State of Texas: ‘We need something done now,’ Uvalde families confront DPS director
The head of Texas’ top law enforcement agency, Col. Steven McCraw, said the Department of Public Safety “did not fail” the Uvalde community in its response to the May 24 mass school shooting.
DEA, local police host ‘Take Back Drugs’ day
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley are collaborating with the Drug Enforcement Administration to help the community properly dispose of old medications. The event is called Take Back 2022 and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the following locations: Valley Regional Medical […]
Ringleader sentenced in $15M immigration scam that offered fake marriages in southwest Houston, across Texas: DOJ
HOUSTON – The ringleader of a immigration scam that offered at least 40 fake marriages, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Thursday. Ashley Yen Nguyen, aka Duyen, 58, was the group’s ringleader and often provided a fake wedding album to help people obtain legal permanent resident status, according to prosecutors. She pleaded guilty on Nov. 5, 2020.
Parole Board: Prison guard shortage not a factor in release of hospital shooting suspect
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas prisons are understaffed with more than a quarter of positions for guards vacant, a fact one state representative is blaming for the release of inmates like the suspect in last weekend's deadly hospital shooting"How was this guy out on parole?" asked Representative Rafael Anchia, of Nestor Hernandez who was arrested twice while on parole for aggravated robbery but repeatedly released before allegedly murdering two staff members at Methodist Medical Center.Anchia has called for an investigation by the Texas State Auditor's office into the decision to keep Hernandez on parole, while floating his own theory."We have the jail...
Fort Hood sergeant arrested for litany of charges including attempted murder
A Fort Hood sergeant was charged Tuesday in connection with a string of crimes related to attempted murder, rape, kidnapping and robbery happening on post. Army officials say he is 29 years old.
Unenforceable Texas constitutional provision prevents atheists from holding public office
TEXAS, USA — Don’t believe in a “Supreme Being?” According to a defunct provision in the Texas Constitution, you shouldn't be able to hold public office. Texas is one of seven states that has a defunct provision in its constitution barring atheists from holding public office.
'The worst compensated job in Texas' | Texas is facing a worsening home caregiver shortage
AUSTIN, Texas — For more than two decades, Gene Rodgers has depended on a community-based caregiver to come into his home to help give him life-sustaining care that includes helping him in and out of bed, getting dressed and assisting him with meal preparation. It keeps the 67-year-old as...
Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Public
HOUSTON — Tony Earls hung his head before a row of television cameras, staring down, his life upended. Days before, Earls had pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an ATM in Houston. Instead, he...
Lawmaker: Families of Methodist Hospital shooting victims deserve apology from Gov. Abbott
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas lawmaker says the families of the victims of the Methodist Hospital shooting deserve an apology from Governor Greg Abbott. State Representative Rafael Anchia says the governor's budget decisions created a shortage of prison guards which has resulted in more violent offenders being released with ankle monitors. When Nestor Henandez was arrested by Carrollton police over the summer for cutting off his ankle monitor, the paroled violent offender served only 100 days behind bars before being fitted with a new one. He was released instead of going back to prison to serve the remainder of his eight...
Abortion, immigration impacting race for Texas Attorney General
Recent polls show Paxton ahead of Garza in the race for attorney general.
Suspects who shot 7, killed 1 in Tampa bar shooting found in Texas hotel, chief says
Tampa police Chief Mary O'Connor will hold a press conference Monday afternoon on arrests made in relation to a bar shooting that left one person dead and six injured in early October.
Brownsville police: Scammers claim to be law enforcement, demand money over Zelle and Cash App
Brownsville police are warning the public about scammers impersonating law enforcement over the phone. Police say the scammer will call and claim they are with law enforcement before letting the person know a warrant is out for their arrest. The scammer will demand payment with Zelle, Cash App, or gift...
Shakeup At Texas Rangers Amid Uvalde Massacre Response Investigation
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the chief of the team investigating the failed police response to the Uvalde massacre retired in September. Texas DPS posted a notice of Texas Rangers Chief Chance Collins and Assistant Chief Brian Burzynski’s departures on its website...
Texas man arrested in New Braunfels on additional human trafficking charge, other victims possible
KXAN has learned new details about a 58-year-old retired U.S. Air Force colonel who has been arrested twice in New Braunfels over the last week on two separate charges of human trafficking.
