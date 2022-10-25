ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

kurv.com

Lengthy Prison Term For Ex-Donna Police Sergeant Who Assisted Drug Traffickers

A former Donna police sergeant is going to prison for 14-1/2 years for helping drug traffickers move their illegal drugs through Donna. 43-year-old Alejandro Martinez heard his punishment from a McAllen federal judge Friday, 7 months after he had pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine. The veteran officer became...
DONNA, TX
KRGV

McAllen to offer amnesty program

Those who owe money on a traffic ticket in McAllen and skipped out on court are in luck. An amnesty program will begin Tuesday through the McAllen Municipal Court. The failure to be appear charge will be waived if fines are paid off. There will be no late fees or...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

DEA, local police host ‘Take Back Drugs’ day

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley are collaborating with the Drug Enforcement Administration to help the community properly dispose of old medications. The event is called Take Back 2022 and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the following locations: Valley Regional Medical […]
EDINBURG, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ringleader sentenced in $15M immigration scam that offered fake marriages in southwest Houston, across Texas: DOJ

HOUSTON – The ringleader of a immigration scam that offered at least 40 fake marriages, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Thursday. Ashley Yen Nguyen, aka Duyen, 58, was the group’s ringleader and often provided a fake wedding album to help people obtain legal permanent resident status, according to prosecutors. She pleaded guilty on Nov. 5, 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Parole Board: Prison guard shortage not a factor in release of hospital shooting suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas prisons are understaffed with more than a quarter of positions for guards vacant, a fact one state representative is blaming for the release of inmates like the suspect in last weekend's deadly hospital shooting"How was this guy out on parole?" asked Representative Rafael Anchia, of Nestor Hernandez who was arrested twice while on parole for aggravated robbery but repeatedly released before allegedly murdering two staff members at Methodist Medical Center.Anchia has called for an investigation by the Texas State Auditor's office into the decision to keep Hernandez on parole, while floating his own theory."We have the jail...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Public

HOUSTON — Tony Earls hung his head before a row of television cameras, staring down, his life upended. Days before, Earls had pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an ATM in Houston. Instead, he...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Lawmaker: Families of Methodist Hospital shooting victims deserve apology from Gov. Abbott

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas lawmaker says the families of the victims of the Methodist Hospital shooting deserve an apology from Governor Greg Abbott. State Representative Rafael Anchia says the governor's budget decisions created a shortage of prison guards which has resulted in more violent offenders being released with ankle monitors. When Nestor Henandez was arrested by Carrollton police over the summer for cutting off his ankle monitor, the paroled violent offender served only 100 days behind bars before being fitted with a new one. He was released instead of going back to prison to serve the remainder of his eight...
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Shakeup At Texas Rangers Amid Uvalde Massacre Response Investigation

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the chief of the team investigating the failed police response to the Uvalde massacre retired in September. Texas DPS posted a notice of Texas Rangers Chief Chance Collins and Assistant Chief Brian Burzynski’s departures on its website...
TEXAS STATE

