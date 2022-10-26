GRCC Foundation celebrating Dr. Juan R. Olivarez and Mary Olivarez for their service to the college and community at Scholarfest

Read full article on original website
grcc.edu
Jim and Donna Brooks support GRCC Lakeshore Campus to strengthen community
Foundation Annual Report -Jim and Donna Brooks have worked with regional planning organizations for more than 20 years, and their support of GRCC’s Lakeshore Campus was an important extension of those efforts. “It became clear to our community’s leadership that our education system needs to adapt to the digital...
grcc.edu
Beverly Drake’s mission of helping others included service on foundation board
For Beverly Drake, serving on the GRCC Foundation board of directors was a key piece to her mission of helping others. Drake, a Grand Rapids Junior College alumna who served on the board for 27 years, died in. December at the age of 80. “Bev was such a phenomenal person,”...
grcc.edu
Foundation Board creates scholarship celebrating excellence
Serving on the board of a nonprofit organization means keeping an eye on the future – developing policies and strategies to ensure sustainability for years to come. While the GRCC Foundation’s board of directors excels at that task, members took steps this year that are making a life-changing difference to two current students.
Google helping fund tuition-free Grand Rapids training program
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Google has awarded the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology (WMCAT) $150,000 to support a new Cybersecurity, Governance, Risk and Compliance pathway, officials announced Thursday, Oct. 27. The new pathway is part of its tuition-free Adult Career Training Program, an initiative that provides low-income Kent...
grcc.edu
The best cross country runners headed to Grand Rapids as GRCC hosts NJCAA Region XII, MCCAA championship meet
Oct. 27, 2022, GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Some of the fastest cross country runners in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana are headed to Grand Rapids on Saturday, as Grand Rapids Community College hosts the NJCAA Region XII and MCCAA Championship meet. The event includes representatives from the GRCC cross country...
thecollegiatelive.com
GRCC’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion placed under new leadership
As of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ODEI) has been placed under new leadership by Interim President Juan Oliveraz. “I have appointed Dave Selmon as the Interim Director of the ODEI,” Oliveraz said. “Dave will be providing leadership to this office as well as maintaining his position as Dean of Strategic Outreach.”
wtvbam.com
West Michigan doctor urging families to be cautions of RSV
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) –Pediatric doctor Andrea Hadley at the Helon DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids is urging families in West Michigan to be cautious when their child is sick, because it could be RSV. According to Dr. Hadley, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is experienced by...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo got its name from a Potawatomi word and shares it with the Kalamazoo river, which runs through the city. Legend has it that the name originates from a word meaning “boiling water”, which referred to a race held in the Fall by the Native Americans where they had to sprint to the river and back before a pot of water reached its boiling point.
ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Saffron serves up Indian cuisine at lunch buffet in Kalamazoo
Saffron, an Indian restaurant on Kalamazoo’s west side, has restarted its popular lunch buffet -- much to the delight of its many fans. After two and a half years on hold, the restaurant reopened the buffet last month, offering it on Wednesdays through Fridays, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
mibiz.com
Grand Rapids movie studio plans move to Walker industrial building
WALKER — A movie studio that formerly operated in downtown Grand Rapids is eyeing a larger industrial space in Walker to accommodate local filmmakers seeking to rent out production space. Black Pigeon Studios LLC first opened in September 2021 at 342 Market Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids, offering...
Kent County receives $2.5M federal grant to help end youth homelessness
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Thursday, the Grand Rapids Area Coalition to End Homelessness announced a $2.5 million federal grant to continue their efforts to end youth homelessness. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded Kent County $2,477,852 through HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program to allow homeless...
Mother: East Kentwood High School student unknowingly given edible
An investigation is underway at East Kentwood High School after a student reportedly ended up in the hospital after eating a marijuana edible.
Authentic Mexican restaurant opens in Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The owners of Danzon, a Cuban restaurant in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood, have reopened the space as a Mexican restaurant. Cantina Los Amigos, located at 1 Carlton Ave. SE, and owned by Edgar Vazquez, Andres Lopez and Joel Vargas, launched the new concept in early September.
New grading system in Kalamazoo schools prioritizes ‘assessments,’ equity
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Public Schools new ‘Power School’ grading system has been a success so far, Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri said. The new system was enacted in grades K-12 this year and allows parents real time access to grades and follows a standard weighting system to create consistency across classes.
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
One person is hurt following an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Beer garden adds retractable roof for year-round festivities
A retractable roof has made its way to the patio of a downtown restaurant. New Holland Brewing Co. said Thursday, Oct. 27, it added a retractable roof to the all-season beer garden at its Grand Rapids brewpub The Knickerbocker, 417 Bridge St. NW. The outdoor beer garden is 1,150 square feet and can seat up to 70 guests.
Power restored to thousands in GR, Walker, Tallmadge Twp.
More than 5,000 Consumers Energy customers in Walker and Tallmadge Township are without power Wednesday morning.
‘We’re tired of saying names’: Protesters rally in support of Patrick Lyoya
The rally took place outside of the 61st District Courthouse where former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr's preliminary hearing was happening.
24hip-hop.com
MSPWMarni And His Passion In Music
Youssouf Diaite also known as MSPWMarni is a musician born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Living in Africa for over 5 years, he came back to the states around 2006. Since he was a kid he always had a passion for music, and wanted to strive to entertain and watches others react while he performed his music.
