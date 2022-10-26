Many people’s best ideas may come in the shower, but for Dedra Buchwald — director of the WSU Institute for Research and Education to Advance Community Health — one stroke of research genius hit her at her local driver’s licensing office almost 25 years ago. A professor of medicine at the University of Washington at the time, Buchwald had gone in to replace a lost driver’s license. While filling out a form, a question caught her eye: “Are you a twin or a triplet?”

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO