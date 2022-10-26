Read full article on original website
WSU intern to spend year exploring the science behind agriculture
When Alfredo “Freddy” Reyes was working in Yakima Valley orchards as a youth, he didn’t know he’d someday be studying the science behind tree fruit crops. Now he’s gaining valuable agricultural experiences in the field and lab through an internship program at Washington State University’s Irrigated Agriculture Research and Extension Center (IAREC) in Prosser.
Twin research sheds light on how lifestyle, environment impact health
Many people’s best ideas may come in the shower, but for Dedra Buchwald — director of the WSU Institute for Research and Education to Advance Community Health — one stroke of research genius hit her at her local driver’s licensing office almost 25 years ago. A professor of medicine at the University of Washington at the time, Buchwald had gone in to replace a lost driver’s license. While filling out a form, a question caught her eye: “Are you a twin or a triplet?”
