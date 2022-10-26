Read full article on original website
Related
wsu.edu
Look inside WSU’s collection of 3 million insects
Preserved for eternity in cabinets and vials, more than 3 million insect and arthropod specimens await the curious at Washington State University’s M.T. James Entomological Collection. A resource for teaching and research, WSU’s collection of insects, arachnids, and myriapods is the largest in Washington, expanding by tens of thousands...
wsu.edu
WSU rolling out new internal surveying tools
Washington State University is in the final stages of rolling out news tools that will allow staff to better collect and assess internal data. Qualtrics users who rely on the online surveying program for collecting employee or customer survey data are being moved over to the company’s Customer Experiences, or CX.
wsu.edu
Prospective students invited to Preview Day at WSU Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. – Prospective college students are invited to Washington State University Vancouver’s Preview Day at 10 a.m. Nov. 5. Check in begins at 9:45 a.m. in the Dengerink Administration Building. During the two-hour program, guests will learn about WSU Vancouver’s admissions process, what it’s like to be a student and the basics of paying for college.
wsu.edu
‘Everybody Reads’ Author to Speak Nov. 2 at Terrell Library
Beth Piatote, author of “The Beadworkers,” the 2022 selection for the Everybody Reads program, will speak at noon Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the Quiet Lounge at WSU’s Terrell Library. Piatote is on tour around area libraries Nov. 1-4 to discuss her book and initiate community conversations. “The...
Comments / 0