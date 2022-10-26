Read full article on original website
Former Forest Fair mall to be demolished along with 825 other vacant, blighted buildings
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The former Forest Fair mall is set to be demolished, along with 825 other structures across the state, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday. DeWine announced 825 blighted and vacant buildings across 30 counties in the state will be demolished to pave way for new economic developments.
Welcome House cold shelter returns to Boone County for third season
As the winter season begins to trickle into the NKY area, Boone County’s Welcome House makes plans to shelter those in need of warmth. The success of the program and its call to action was discussed at the Boone County Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday and was approved for its third year. Welcome House CEO Danielle Amrine said it’s up to Boone County officials to decide when a weather emergency is severe enough to declare an “activation.”
Cincinnati revives popular ‘90′s-era litter campaign ‘Don’t Trash the ‘Nati’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A decades-old public awareness campaign is making its return in Cincinnati in 2022. If you lived in Cincinnati in the ‘90′s, you might feel some nostalgia as you remember “Don’t Trash the ‘Nati,” an anti-littering campaign from Keep Cincinnati Beautiful. Now...
Former Butler County mall, dozens of sites in the Miami Valley to be demolished
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide demolition initiative as a part of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s plan for new economic development will include the site of a former local mall. According to a release, the former Forest Fair Mall located in Butler County in Fairfield will be soon demolished. Portions of the mall have been […]
Campbell County Public Library’s Drop Your Drawers campaign returns for seventh year November 1
Campbell County Public Library’s annual Drop Your Drawers campaign returns this November and December, with 2022 marking its seventh year. The initiative aims to meet a crucial need for public schools in Campbell County: keeping Family Resource Centers’ emergency supplies of socks and underwear stocked so that they may allocate funds to providing other valuable services. Every month, schools hand out dozens of underwear and pairs of socks to children and teens who need them for a variety of reasons, including accidents, illness, homelessness, items not available at home, inability to wash clothes or dress adequately and more. All children deserve access to clean underwear and socks. The Campbell County Public Library is proud to champion that cause.
Reports of a structure fire on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Republic Bancorp to acquire CBank, expand its footprint in the Greater Cincinnati region
Republic Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company and Cincinnati-based CBank has announced the signing of an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Agreement”) under which Republic will acquire CBank and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Commercial Industrial Finance, Inc. (“CIF”). CIF, which is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, provides equipment leasing and financing to businesses nationwide.
Cincinnati firefighters respond to report of a structure fire in Mount Auburn neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Firefighters are responding to a report of a structure fire Friday morning in Cincinnati's Mount Auburn neighborhood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The report came in around 11 a.m. about a fire located at 2205 Reading Rd., according...
Brighton Center shares sad news of sudden death of Vice President Talia Frye, 44, a 20-year innovator
Brighton Center has shared the sudden and unexpected death of Vice President Talia Frye, 44, on October 20. Frye was a leader, role model, mentor, and friend to all. She is survived by her parents, Douglas and Linda Wisher; siblings Diane (Gary) Reynolds, Christine Wisher, Joseph (Michele) Wisher, Steven (Cathy) Wisher, and Raymond (Erica) Wisher — and many nieces and nephews.
15 Best Things to Do in Boone County, KY
Boone County was once part of Campbell County, named after Daniel Boone, a notable Kentucky pioneer and explorer. It has an approximate population of 139,400, with a growth rate of 1.25% in the past year based on the United States’ latest census data. Located in the northernmost part of...
Northside Estate Once Belonging to Jergens Co-Owner is on the Market for $1.25 Million
Back in the day, the corner of Hamilton and Bruce avenues in Northside was known as Millionaires’ Corner. The homes on that corner belonged to the four wealthiest men in Cincinnati, three being Andrew Jergens, his brother, Herman, and Charles Geilfus, who were the owners of the Andrew Jergens Soap Company (you may just know it today simply as “Jergens”).
Restaurant receives three critical violations in latest inspections
The Butler County General Health District inspected six Oxford-area restaurants in the last week. Paesano’s Pasta House, 308 S Campus Ave., received three critical and two non-critical violations Oct. 21. Two critical violations for cleaning prep surfaces and storing foods were corrected during inspection. The third critical violation was for unclean utensils.
Reports of a field fire at east I-74 and New Haven Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a field fire at east I-74 and New Haven Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Thermo Fisher Scientific announces $59 million expansion in Campbell County, to create 200 jobs
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Thursday announced a significant investment in Kentucky’s health care sector as the PPD clinical research business will create 200 full-time jobs, including at least 140 Kentucky resident positions, through a $59 million expansion of the company’s facility in Campbell County. “Thermo Fisher’s expanding...
‘Rocking Your Role’ is theme of NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative Regional Summit, returning Nov. 3
The 2022 NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative Regional Summit sponsored by PNC, returns on Thursday, Nov. 3, at MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport. This unique event, now in its 7th year, supports professional women of all career stages working toward business and professional success. Themed, Rocking Your Role: Amplify Your Power,...
Butler Co. Dollar General stores fail inspections after price discrepancies
Inspection results showed that there were double figure error rates up to 88%. A store is only allowed a plus or minus 2% error rate, which is measured on the total number of items tested.
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
Latest report shows Boone County, at 2.8%, remains among those with lowest unemployment rates
Unemployment rates fell in 119 counties between September 2021 and September 2022, rose in one (Hancock County), and no counties stayed the same according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Cumberland and Oldham counties recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.5%. They were followed by Scott,...
All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati
Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
Cincinnati endoscopy center ranked best in Ohio
The Anderson Endoscopy Center in Cincinnati was the highest-ranked endoscopy center in Ohio by Newsweek for a third consecutive year. Newsweek's list was created in collaboration with market research firm Statista. It ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASC around the country in major surgical specialties, according to an Oct. 27 news release the center shared with Becker's.
