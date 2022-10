(EWING, NJ) — The Landmark Motion Picture, Jesus Christ Superstar, was released in 1973. Next year it will celebrate it's 50th anniversary. To commemorate this significant event a very special celebration with take place on January 14, 2023 at the Villa Victoria Theatre in Ewing. The screening begins at 7:00pm.

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO