Read full article on original website
Related
keyzradio.com
Williston Packs Meals For Feed My Starving Children
The 3rd Annual Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) Mobile Packing Event in Williston kicked off yesterday at Trinity Christian School. The first day was absolutely amazing! Volunteers came together and gave their time, prayers and monetary donations for this amazing cause. Think about your daily routine. You get up, have...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota’s First Lady highlights mental health and recovery from addiction in Williston
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum had a chance to talk about her platform on mental health and addiction Thursday. Speaking at the “Women in Leadership” Expo, Burgum called addiction one of the biggest challenges the state currently faces. She said opening up about how addiction impacts someone is the easiest way to remove the stigma of addiction.
KFYR-TV
Williston journalist retains attorneys in freedom of press case
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston reporter has retained two national attorneys over an incident involving improper seizure of his phone earlier this year. A North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent said Williston Trending Topics News Radio Live’s Tom Simon was reporting on closed-door board meetings that led to the departure of superintendent Jeff Thake that was subject to police investigation, so they demanded he turn over his phone and sources.
Missing Benny Armstrong found inside submerged vehicle
According to a Williston Police Department news release, on Friday morning, the McKenzie County Sheriff's Office, Williston Police Department, and Williams County Sheriff's Office Underwater Dive and Recovery coordinated the recovery of the submerged vehicle, which was confirmed to belong to 62-year-old Benny Armstrong, who was found inside.
KFYR-TV
Williston man sentenced to three years for dealing fentanyl in August
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has changed his plea to guilty for planning to sell fentanyl. 51-year-old Matthew Cunningham was charged with conspiracy to deliver and possession of a controlled substance after officers say they found about 49 pills in his truck during a drug deal. He was sentenced to three years in prison with three years probation.
Former North Dakota tribal official pleads guilty to bribery
Randall Phelan, 58, of Mandaree, North Dakota, was an elected representative of the governing body of the Three Affiliated Tribes from the end of 2012 to the middle of 2020.
Comments / 0