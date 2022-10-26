The school’s mascot — a patriot — and colors — red, white and blue — are meant to be symbols of American pride. The patriot represents the soldiers who fought for the army of the colonies in the Revolutionary War. It’s even a mascot for a professional sports team: the New England Patriots, who play right outside of Boston, a key city in America’s earliest days. The colors are on the American flag and staples of the Fourth of July, a celebration of America’s victory in the Revolutionary War.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO