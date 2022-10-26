Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
orangefizz.net
Fizz Spaces (10/29): Notre Dame Instant Reaction
The Fizz’s Carter Bainbridge and Ian Unsworth broke down SU’s 41-24 defeat to Notre Dame on The Fizz’s Postgame Instant Reactions Twitter Space. (Originally recorded 10/29/22)
orangefizz.net
Fizz Five 10/28: SU Football Notre Dame Preview, Men’s Basketball IUP Takeaways and Team Predictions
Carter Bainbridge and Cam Ezeir are back on this week’s Fizz Five to talk SU football vs. Notre Dame, men’s hoops’ exhibition against IUP, and predictions for the basketball season. Notre Dame Preview (2:10-9:58) Syracuse beats Notre Dame if … (10:00-19:28) Syracuse vs. IUP exhibition takeaways...
orangefizz.net
Way-Too-Early Syracuse Basketball Player Previews: Judah Mintz
With November right around the corner, it’s time to preview the crew looking to resurrect Syracuse basketball from an abysmal 16-17 season last year. What better than doing it one-by-one and starting with the possible “1” guard to lead this team on the offensive side of the ball.
orangefizz.net
Where is Syracuse going Bowling?
Some of you probably already have winter break vacation plans. Maybe you’re going to Florida, or making a cross-country drive to see family. We hope you’ve been in the process of changing those after Syracuse’s sixth win. However, things have definitely changed for the ‘Cuse. Gone are those fantasies of the College Football Playoff, and now a New Year’s Six Bowl is going to require close to perfection. But keep in mind, at the beginning of the year, just making a bowl was enough. So let’s not forget where this program came from.
orangefizz.net
What Will Syracuse do at Small Forward?
Maybe the biggest question facing Syracuse going into this season was who would start at small forward. With Cole Swider now playing for the Los Angeles Lakers and no veteran option to take over, the three is wide open, and it will be filled by freshmen. In the preseason, Jim...
Comments / 0