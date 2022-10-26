Some of you probably already have winter break vacation plans. Maybe you’re going to Florida, or making a cross-country drive to see family. We hope you’ve been in the process of changing those after Syracuse’s sixth win. However, things have definitely changed for the ‘Cuse. Gone are those fantasies of the College Football Playoff, and now a New Year’s Six Bowl is going to require close to perfection. But keep in mind, at the beginning of the year, just making a bowl was enough. So let’s not forget where this program came from.

