Phoebe Leaders Meet with Area Ministers
Phoebe hosted a listening session with around 20 ministers from various churches in the Albany area Thursday to share some of the health system’s goals and plans for the future and to get input from the faith leaders. “Phoebe has a long and proud history of service to this...
Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany Victorious in Albany Area Chamber’s Fall 2022 Salty Sandbagger Golf Tournament
Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany walked away victorious in the Albany Area Chamber’s Fall 2022 Salty Sandbagger Golf Tournament, an initiative of the Chamber’s Military Affairs Committee, chaired by Dan Gillan, CEO of the Albany Area YMCA, and co-chaired by Don Gray, facilities manager for the City of Albany. The tournament was hosted Wednesday at Stonebridge Golf and Country Club in.
Barbara Rivera Holmes on the Chamber's New Investment Model
Barbara Rivera Holmes is the President and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. She talks about the history of the organization and the new ways the organization is evolving to better serve members with custom benefit options. To be included in our video interviews or if you need...
Albany Technical College Rolls Out a New Certificate Program, Pharmacy Technology Certificate, Fall 2022
Albany Technical College (ATC) introduces a new Pharmacy Technology certificate,addressing the current and future needs of the pharmacy industry. This program started in the fall of 2022. The Pharmacy Technology Certificate prepares ATC students with short-term training to prepare them for entry-level employment in community, retail, and mail order pharmacies....
Frank Griffin Elected Vice Chair of Community Bankers Association Board
Frank Griffin of Flint Community Bank in Albany was elected to serve as vice chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Community Bankers Association of Georgia. Nominations for the 2022-23 CBA Board of Directors were announced and approved at CBA's annual convention held at the...
UGA Archway Links Small Town with Terry College Problem Solvers
Like many rural Georgia communities, Moultrie has a small police department, little mental health support and a limited budget. As a result, 911 calls about disturbances often led to jail for substance abusers or individuals with a history of mental health issues. “They had mental health issues and they needed...
Albany Sees Drop in September Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in September, down seven-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.4 percent. "We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill...
