albanyceo.com
Phoebe Leaders Meet with Area Ministers
Phoebe hosted a listening session with around 20 ministers from various churches in the Albany area Thursday to share some of the health system’s goals and plans for the future and to get input from the faith leaders. “Phoebe has a long and proud history of service to this...
wfxl.com
Three arrested for drugs, firearms in Tift County
Three men are behind bars in Tift County following a lengthy investigation. The Tift County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Washington, Jaheim Prince and Akeveyan Dennis Tuesday after the special response team served arrest warrants and recovered numerous firearms, marijuana, methamphetamine and prescription narcotics. Washington was charged with possession of marijuana...
WALB 10
Southwest Georgia Regional Fair returns for the first time since 2019
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly event to end October with, an Albany tradition is back for its 74th year. The Southwest Georgia Fair is going on during the last weekend of October in Albany. Unfortunately, the fair was canceled in both 2020 and 2021...
albanyceo.com
Albany Technical College Rolls Out a New Certificate Program, Pharmacy Technology Certificate, Fall 2022
Albany Technical College (ATC) introduces a new Pharmacy Technology certificate,addressing the current and future needs of the pharmacy industry. This program started in the fall of 2022. The Pharmacy Technology Certificate prepares ATC students with short-term training to prepare them for entry-level employment in community, retail, and mail order pharmacies....
WALB 10
The Southwest Georgia Regional Fairs begins in Albany
From one Ram to another, Dr. Mark McKelvin spoke with Worth County High School students about his journey from a student to a principal engineer. Protective glass saves Albany bus driver's life from attempted stabbing. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. A suspect in the attempted stabbing has...
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Fountain City Classic returns for its 32nd year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall is here, and many traditional events are happening in the Chattahoochee Valley, including the Fountain City Classic (FCC). Fort Valley State University and Albany State University are going against each other on Saturday, November 5, at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. A member of the FCC...
albanyceo.com
Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany Victorious in Albany Area Chamber’s Fall 2022 Salty Sandbagger Golf Tournament
Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany walked away victorious in the Albany Area Chamber’s Fall 2022 Salty Sandbagger Golf Tournament, an initiative of the Chamber’s Military Affairs Committee, chaired by Dan Gillan, CEO of the Albany Area YMCA, and co-chaired by Don Gray, facilities manager for the City of Albany. The tournament was hosted Wednesday at Stonebridge Golf and Country Club in.
Thomasville Residents ask for the removal of City Council Members Wanda Warren and Todd Mobley and for Transparency
In the Thomasville City Council meeting held on Monday, residents Jennifer Dyson and Thomas County NAACP President, Lucinda Brown, had a list of demands and one of them included the removal of Wanda Warren and Todd Mobley.
Albany Herald
Scammers use old BJ for Mayor Facebook site to con victims
ALBANY — If you try to contact Albany businesswoman B.J. Fletcher on social media, you’re out of luck. Fletcher doesn’t even have a Facebook page. Sadly, this bit of information comes too late for Cheryl Jones and other senior citizens who gave money to scammers who’d hacked into Fletcher’s 12-year-old “BJ for Mayor” Facebook account and offered puppies fo sale.
albanyceo.com
UGA Archway Links Small Town with Terry College Problem Solvers
Like many rural Georgia communities, Moultrie has a small police department, little mental health support and a limited budget. As a result, 911 calls about disturbances often led to jail for substance abusers or individuals with a history of mental health issues. “They had mental health issues and they needed...
albanyceo.com
Albany Sees Drop in September Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in September, down seven-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.4 percent. "We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill...
albanyceo.com
Kenneth Dyer of the Dougherty County School System on the Apple Partnership
Kenneth Dyer, Superintendent of the Dougherty County School System, talks about the aspects of the partnership with Apple Computer. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
albanyceo.com
Barbara Rivera Holmes on the Chamber's New Investment Model
Barbara Rivera Holmes is the President and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. She talks about the history of the organization and the new ways the organization is evolving to better serve members with custom benefit options. To be included in our video interviews or if you need...
wfxl.com
Rap artist "Swazy Baby" convicted in Dooly County on meth trafficking charges
CORDELE, Ga.-- Well-known Cordele rap artist, Quentavious "Swazy Baby" Nance has been convicted by a Dooly County Jury on meth trafficking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony among other, lesser, charges. According to a press release from District Attorney Bradford Rigby, the artist, best known...
albanyceo.com
Frank Griffin Elected Vice Chair of Community Bankers Association Board
Frank Griffin of Flint Community Bank in Albany was elected to serve as vice chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Community Bankers Association of Georgia. Nominations for the 2022-23 CBA Board of Directors were announced and approved at CBA's annual convention held at the...
Albany commissioners defend salary increase votes
ALBANY — There are two actions that elected officials can take that are sure to get the notice of voters: raising taxes and increasing their own salaries. The Dougherty County Commission did the former two months ago, and on Tuesday the Albany City Commission approved a pay increase for commission members.
WALB 10
Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year. The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.
WALB 10
South Ga. rapper convicted on drug charges
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia rapper was convicted on drug charges following a two-day trial in Dooly County, according to the Cordele Judicial Circuit. Quentavious Marqurion Nance, aka “Swazy Baby,” 32, from Cordele, was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charge.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Stacey Abrams draws large turnout to Albany campaign event
Hundreds of Albany area residents turned out on Tuesday for a campaign stop headlined by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Abrams was joined by Democratic nominees Bee Nguyen, secretary of state, and William Boddie Jr., labor commissioner. The date of the general election is Nov. 8, and early voting continues...
fox5atlanta.com
Mail truck potentially carrying absentee ballots 'burned to a crisp' in south Georgia, officials say
BAKER COUNTY, Ga. - A mail truck potentially carrying absentee ballots in south Georgia caught fire on Monday. Photos shared by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office shows the Jeep fully engulfed in flames along a rural roadway about ten miles southwest of Albany. The mail carrier was not injured.
