Summit Daily News
Where Colorado secretary of state candidates Jena Griswold and Pam Anderson stand on the issues
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, is running for reelection this year against Pam Anderson, a Republican who used to be Jefferson County’s clerk and recorder. The winner of the race will oversee Colorado’s elections for the next four years, as well as enforce the state’s campaign...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado’s early ballot returns reach over 440,000, hitting double-digit turnout
Roughly 443,000 Coloradans have returned their mail ballots for the November election so far, according to data released Friday from the Secretary of State’s Office. That total represents approximately 11.7% of the 3.8 million active registered voters in Colorado with less than two weeks to go until Election Day. Returned ballots jumped by over 82,000 in the last 24 hours, but fell short of Thursday’s daily gain of almost 90,000 additional ballots returned.
Craig Daily Press
Mark Hillman: Recommendations for Colorado ballot questions
Here’s my plain-and-simple explanation of and recommendation for statewide issues on the Colorado ballot for 2022. Amendment D, New 23rd Judicial District Judges. In 2020, the legislature created the new 23rd Judicial District by removing Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties from the 18th Judicial District. This amendment makes it easier to assign some judges from the 18th to the 23rd Judicial District. I will vote yes.
yellowscene.com
Denver to Join More than 70 Cities’ Actions Nationwide to Protect “Our Freedoms, Our Vote”
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Rally to Highlight Impact of the Revelations By the January 6 Committee and Ongoing Threats to Freedom to Vote. WHAT: On Oct 13th, the Jan...
Daily Record
As Election Day nears, Colorado Democrats invoke Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
In an election season so far defined by inflation, abortion rights, and other here-and-now issues, the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection took the spotlight at a Wednesday night campaign event with many of Colorado’s top Democrats. The event opened routinely enough for a political rally: U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, of...
Prop. 123: Ballot question aims to tackle affordable housing
Proposition 123 would dedicate 0.1% of the state’s income taxes each year for affordable housing projects. It would not raise income taxes in the state.
sentinelcolorado.com
LETTERS: Elections have consequences, vote Republican
Editor: Now that we know that elections have consequences, let’s turn the city, county, state and country around by voting for candidates who represent common sense!. Steve Monahan, Stephanie Hancock and Kevin Edling are three veterans who will serve Aurora and Colorado well. Steve Monahan, Candidate for U.S. House...
Republican candidates receive refund after recount
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and Lynda Zamora Wilson will receive funds not spent after an election recount was conducted by all 64 counties.
broomfieldleader.com
BVSD community discusses inclusive state social studies standards
The advocacy group Out Boulder County hosted a community conversation Thursday night about inclusivity in the social studies standards taught in Colorado’s public schools. Lisa Escárcega, a member of the Colorado State Board of Education, was a panelist in the discussion, along with Boulder Valley Superintendent Rob Anderson. Local teachers, parents and other community members attended the online event.
EDITORIAL: A very costly ‘Colorado Option’
It was only a matter of time before the state government’s intervention in Colorado’s health insurance market would fall short of its goal of lowering premiums. Far short, as it turned out. On Tuesday, as The Gazette reported, the state released startling figures showing Colorado’s insurance premiums in...
Ritter: We’re having a dishonest debate about crime in Colorado
I spent much of my career working for justice and prosecuting crime. As a former district attorney, I’ve seen how crime victims suffer. And I’ve worked to prosecute criminals and hold them accountable. And as part of the original team that stood up the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, I am committed to fact-based, data-driven, and responsible solutions for public safety.
Only Cage-Free Eggs Will Be Sold in Colorado Thanks to New Law
Animal welfare is a priority in Colorado and the state has passed its own sort of bird bill of rights. According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, starting January 1, 2023, farmers and business owners must begin a transition to cage-free hen housing. What Are Cage-Free Eggs?. Typically hens laying...
This charter school is 1st to have all-electric school bus fleet in Colorado
One Colorado public charter school is now the first school in the state to have an all-electric school bus fleet.
broomfieldleader.com
Amendment E explained: Reducing property taxes for Gold Star spouses
An amendment that appears on Coloradans’ ballots for the Nov. 8 election asks voters about property tax breaks for Gold Star spouses. Amendment E would allow spouses to exempt from taxation 50% of the first $200,000 of their home’s value. The tax breaks would go to spouses of...
broomfieldleader.com
Guyleen Castriotta appointed to State Board of Health
Broomfield Mayor Guyleen Castriotta has been appointed to the State Board of Health, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced Monday. The board advises the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment “on all matters relating to public health and determines policies for the department to follow in administering and enforcing the public health laws of the state,” a news release from the governor’s office read.
Colorado city dubbed a 'top spot to raise a family' in nationwide analysis
When it comes to picking a spot to raise a family, factors like school ratings, public safety, recreation opportunities, and socio-economic aspects tend to be very important. According to Storage Cafe, there's a city in Colorado that parents should consider when picking a new place to live. In a data...
Voters to decide on $12.7 million Foothills fire station
Ballot issue 6B in Jefferson County requests $25 million for the Foothills Fire Protection District, paid over a 30-year period, for a new, more centrally located station.
Which River is the Longest One in the State of Colorado?
America's longest river is the Missouri River which measures an amazing 2,341 miles from the Centennial Mountains of Southwestern Montana to the Mississippi river. In Colorado, our longest river isn't as long as the Missouri River, but it is the 4th longest river in America. Do you know which one is the longest in our state?
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?
Colorado is known for inventing the cheeseburger and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai...
