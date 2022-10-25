ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

coloradopolitics.com

Colorado’s early ballot returns reach over 440,000, hitting double-digit turnout

Roughly 443,000 Coloradans have returned their mail ballots for the November election so far, according to data released Friday from the Secretary of State’s Office. That total represents approximately 11.7% of the 3.8 million active registered voters in Colorado with less than two weeks to go until Election Day. Returned ballots jumped by over 82,000 in the last 24 hours, but fell short of Thursday’s daily gain of almost 90,000 additional ballots returned.
Craig Daily Press

Mark Hillman: Recommendations for Colorado ballot questions

Here’s my plain-and-simple explanation of and recommendation for statewide issues on the Colorado ballot for 2022. Amendment D, New 23rd Judicial District Judges. In 2020, the legislature created the new 23rd Judicial District by removing Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties from the 18th Judicial District. This amendment makes it easier to assign some judges from the 18th to the 23rd Judicial District. I will vote yes.
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: Elections have consequences, vote Republican

Editor: Now that we know that elections have consequences, let’s turn the city, county, state and country around by voting for candidates who represent common sense!. Steve Monahan, Stephanie Hancock and Kevin Edling are three veterans who will serve Aurora and Colorado well. Steve Monahan, Candidate for U.S. House...
AURORA, CO
broomfieldleader.com

BVSD community discusses inclusive state social studies standards

The advocacy group Out Boulder County hosted a community conversation Thursday night about inclusivity in the social studies standards taught in Colorado’s public schools. Lisa Escárcega, a member of the Colorado State Board of Education, was a panelist in the discussion, along with Boulder Valley Superintendent Rob Anderson. Local teachers, parents and other community members attended the online event.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: A very costly ‘Colorado Option’

It was only a matter of time before the state government’s intervention in Colorado’s health insurance market would fall short of its goal of lowering premiums. Far short, as it turned out. On Tuesday, as The Gazette reported, the state released startling figures showing Colorado’s insurance premiums in...
Vail Daily

Ritter: We’re having a dishonest debate about crime in Colorado

I spent much of my career working for justice and prosecuting crime. As a former district attorney, I’ve seen how crime victims suffer. And I’ve worked to prosecute criminals and hold them accountable. And as part of the original team that stood up the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, I am committed to fact-based, data-driven, and responsible solutions for public safety.
broomfieldleader.com

Amendment E explained: Reducing property taxes for Gold Star spouses

An amendment that appears on Coloradans’ ballots for the Nov. 8 election asks voters about property tax breaks for Gold Star spouses. Amendment E would allow spouses to exempt from taxation 50% of the first $200,000 of their home’s value. The tax breaks would go to spouses of...
broomfieldleader.com

Guyleen Castriotta appointed to State Board of Health

Broomfield Mayor Guyleen Castriotta has been appointed to the State Board of Health, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced Monday. The board advises the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment “on all matters relating to public health and determines policies for the department to follow in administering and enforcing the public health laws of the state,” a news release from the governor’s office read.
BROOMFIELD, CO
9NEWS

Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
K99

Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?

Colorado is known for inventing the cheeseburger and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai...
