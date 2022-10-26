Poochey Chef is hosting their annual Halloween photos and parade Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022!. At 11 a.m you can bring your pup in its best costume and submit him or her for a photo contest! Prizes for yourself and your companion can be won in 13 different categories! This will be followed by a parade starting at 4:15 p.m.

