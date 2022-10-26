In the current trading session, Fifth Third Bancorp’s (FITB) stock is trading at the price of $35.65, a gain of 0.86% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -29.59% less than its 52-week high of $50.64 and 15.31% better than its 52-week low of $30.92. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -1.45% below the high and +15.27% above the low.

1 DAY AGO