A share of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) closed at $17.03 per share on Wednesday, up from $16.67 day before. While Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARCT fell by -62.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.75 to $11.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.83% in the last 200 days.

2 DAYS AGO