Tucson, AZ

travellemming.com

19 Best Things to Do in Tucson in 2022 (By a Local)

I’m a born-and-raised local, and in this guide, I cover the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. This list is the result of a lifetime of exploring the Old Pueblo, so look no further for the ultimate guide to this desert city!. I’ll help you discover popular Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Tucsonans prepare for Fall 2022 Cyclovia

Tucson cyclists will celebrate the city's streets and neighborhoods during the Fall 2022 Cyclovia on Sunday. The event is organized by the non-profit Living Streets Alliance. Streets will be temporarily closed to cars on a four-mile circular stretch that goes from Main Street and University Boulevard north to Rillito Street and 6th Avenue before winding its way back downtown.
TUCSON, AZ
gotodestinations.com

The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)

Tucson is a foodie paradise, and there are plenty of excellent places to enjoy a delicious breakfast. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light pastry to fuel your morning commute, you’ll find something to suit your taste at one of these top breakfast spots in Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
southernarizonaguide.com

A Closer Look at the January 8th Memorial – Tucson

The New Heritage and Visitors Center opened at about the same time that the multimillion-dollar renovation was completed on the Old Pima County Courthouse. This renovation included a massive renovation as well as the New Visitors’ Center Headquarters, the Chamber of Commerce (VisitTucson.org), and the Alfie Norville Mineral Museum. Shortly thereafter, the January 8th Memorial to the victims of the shooting on this day in 2011 was commemorated.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Shark Tank: You are in the investor’s seat for these two local food companies

What are the factors that determine Tucson’s food scene? We have a long heritage of Sonoran cuisine, a dramatic seasonal mismatch in demand, and most importantly, a fervent desire to support local. Ask anyone who has been keeping Rocco’s Little Chicago alive through years of construction on Broadway, or the hordes of fans still mourning the closures of favorites like Bentley’s, Donut Wheel, or Wings Over Broadway.
TUCSON, AZ
theazweekend.com

Here are the Halloween events happening around Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The following events are taking place in southern Arizona through Halloween. To have your event added to our list, please email desk@kold.com. For anyone new to the Tucson area, we included a Google maps link for each event. If you click on the address, it should open up to the map for you.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Groundbreaking set for new housing assistance facility

An empty chair outside of a former motel on North Oracle Road that the city of Tucson purchased and transformed into bridge housing for people experiencing homelessness. August 2021. Old Pueblo Community Services is breaking ground today on their new building, the Center for Housing First. The almost $3 million...
TUCSON, AZ
The Center Square

Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company

(The Center Square) – Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Goldwater Institute Achieves Victory for Pima County Taxpayers in ‘Balloondoggle’ Case

The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) announced Thursday that it had achieved victory in the state appellate court against Pima County on behalf of taxpayers over an issue involving World View Enterprises (WVE). “Arizona’s Constitution is crystal clear: Taxpayers shouldn’t have to shoulder the burden for corporate welfare. Yesterday’s ruling reinforces...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Greyson F

Iconic Tucson Restaurant is Sold

A popular Tucson restaurant has been sold.Robert Linder/Unsplash. When one era ends another begins. It is the way of life in the business world. Often the birth of an idea is eventually passed off to another. A way of continuing the legacy, even if it means the business will change during the transition. Here in Tucson, there are a number of well-established companies that have been servicing customers in town for decades. The challenges are often steeper when it comes to the restaurant industry, so when one lasts this long, there’s a desire to keep it going, and to pass it along, even when the original owners are ready to hang it all up. That is exactly what is happening with one of the Old Pueblo’s most recognized restaurant establishments.
TUCSON, AZ
PLANetizen

Tucson Could Ban Ornamental Grass

A Tucson proposal could ban “nonfunctional” grass planting in some developments, reports Tony Davis in the Arizona Daily Star, following in the footsteps of cities like Las Vegas as the West’s water shortage continues. Councilman Kevin Dahl, who supports the legislation, defined nonfunctional grass as “any irrigated...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Streak of light over Arizona sky came from SpaceX launch

PHOENIX - Arizona residents were abuzz on Oct. 27 after seeing a strange streak of light and an odd-shaped cloud in the sky, with many wondering if it was a meteor, rocket launch or perhaps - aliens?. As it turns out, the cloud came from a SpaceX launch. Viewers across...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

What was known — and feared — by some University of Arizona staff before a professor's killing

When University of Arizona professor Tom Meixner was shot and killed on campus earlier this month, it sent shock waves across campus and through much of the Tucson community. Since, Arizona Daily Star columnist Tim Steller has been chipping away at the story, reporting about what was known — and feared — by fellow UA faculty before Murad Dervish shot and killed Meixner on Oct. 5.
TUCSON, AZ
Washington Examiner

Conservatives shoot down Arizona's 'balloondoggle' thanks to state's gift ban

Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Tucson police investigate midtown shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have responded to a shooting near First Avenue and Fort Lowell on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. Officers said one person had been injured, and is expected to recover. As of Friday, no suspects were in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2022...
TUCSON, AZ

