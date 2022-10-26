Read full article on original website
Major expansion planned for Fox Theater
The Fox Theater Foundation is considering a major expansion for the historic theater. Rio Nuevo is supporting the plan.
travellemming.com
19 Best Things to Do in Tucson in 2022 (By a Local)
I’m a born-and-raised local, and in this guide, I cover the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. This list is the result of a lifetime of exploring the Old Pueblo, so look no further for the ultimate guide to this desert city!. I’ll help you discover popular Tucson...
azpm.org
Tucsonans prepare for Fall 2022 Cyclovia
Tucson cyclists will celebrate the city's streets and neighborhoods during the Fall 2022 Cyclovia on Sunday. The event is organized by the non-profit Living Streets Alliance. Streets will be temporarily closed to cars on a four-mile circular stretch that goes from Main Street and University Boulevard north to Rillito Street and 6th Avenue before winding its way back downtown.
KOLD-TV
Cyclovia returns to Tucson with new route, 5 miles of car-free streets
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers are ready for the return of Cyclovia to Tucson for fall 2022. There is a new 5-mile route that will be blocked off to traffic in the 85705 zip code. Organizers add this route will showcase some of the new neighborhood murals and...
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)
Tucson is a foodie paradise, and there are plenty of excellent places to enjoy a delicious breakfast. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light pastry to fuel your morning commute, you’ll find something to suit your taste at one of these top breakfast spots in Tucson.
KOLD-TV
Stopping smugglers: Inside the operations at the Nogales port of entry
A tractor-trailer fire disrupted morning traffic on I-10 in Tucson Friday, Oct. 28. A Walk to Remember event in Tucson on Oct. 22 honored and recognized Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
southernarizonaguide.com
A Closer Look at the January 8th Memorial – Tucson
The New Heritage and Visitors Center opened at about the same time that the multimillion-dollar renovation was completed on the Old Pima County Courthouse. This renovation included a massive renovation as well as the New Visitors’ Center Headquarters, the Chamber of Commerce (VisitTucson.org), and the Alfie Norville Mineral Museum. Shortly thereafter, the January 8th Memorial to the victims of the shooting on this day in 2011 was commemorated.
thisistucson.com
80 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Oct. 27-31 🚴♀️🍭🎃
As you can only imagine, there are TONS of Halloween events happening this weekend. Beyond the trunk-or-treats, haunts, parties and costume contests, here's what's going on: the car-free block party Cyclovia, porch fest, a roller disco, Diwali celebrations, Día de los Muertos events, a record show ... and MORE.
thisistucson.com
Shark Tank: You are in the investor’s seat for these two local food companies
What are the factors that determine Tucson’s food scene? We have a long heritage of Sonoran cuisine, a dramatic seasonal mismatch in demand, and most importantly, a fervent desire to support local. Ask anyone who has been keeping Rocco’s Little Chicago alive through years of construction on Broadway, or the hordes of fans still mourning the closures of favorites like Bentley’s, Donut Wheel, or Wings Over Broadway.
theazweekend.com
Here are the Halloween events happening around Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The following events are taking place in southern Arizona through Halloween. To have your event added to our list, please email desk@kold.com. For anyone new to the Tucson area, we included a Google maps link for each event. If you click on the address, it should open up to the map for you.
azpm.org
Groundbreaking set for new housing assistance facility
An empty chair outside of a former motel on North Oracle Road that the city of Tucson purchased and transformed into bridge housing for people experiencing homelessness. August 2021. Old Pueblo Community Services is breaking ground today on their new building, the Center for Housing First. The almost $3 million...
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company
(The Center Square) – Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
arizonasuntimes.com
Goldwater Institute Achieves Victory for Pima County Taxpayers in ‘Balloondoggle’ Case
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) announced Thursday that it had achieved victory in the state appellate court against Pima County on behalf of taxpayers over an issue involving World View Enterprises (WVE). “Arizona’s Constitution is crystal clear: Taxpayers shouldn’t have to shoulder the burden for corporate welfare. Yesterday’s ruling reinforces...
Iconic Tucson Restaurant is Sold
A popular Tucson restaurant has been sold.Robert Linder/Unsplash. When one era ends another begins. It is the way of life in the business world. Often the birth of an idea is eventually passed off to another. A way of continuing the legacy, even if it means the business will change during the transition. Here in Tucson, there are a number of well-established companies that have been servicing customers in town for decades. The challenges are often steeper when it comes to the restaurant industry, so when one lasts this long, there’s a desire to keep it going, and to pass it along, even when the original owners are ready to hang it all up. That is exactly what is happening with one of the Old Pueblo’s most recognized restaurant establishments.
PLANetizen
Tucson Could Ban Ornamental Grass
A Tucson proposal could ban “nonfunctional” grass planting in some developments, reports Tony Davis in the Arizona Daily Star, following in the footsteps of cities like Las Vegas as the West’s water shortage continues. Councilman Kevin Dahl, who supports the legislation, defined nonfunctional grass as “any irrigated...
KOLD-TV
Pima County working to save road with pilot erosion stalling project
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon may be over, but erosion from monsoon rain and flooding is still a concern. Right now, Pima County Parks and Rec is working to stall the erosion on a road that many use every day. “I think the thing about this monsoon was,...
fox10phoenix.com
Streak of light over Arizona sky came from SpaceX launch
PHOENIX - Arizona residents were abuzz on Oct. 27 after seeing a strange streak of light and an odd-shaped cloud in the sky, with many wondering if it was a meteor, rocket launch or perhaps - aliens?. As it turns out, the cloud came from a SpaceX launch. Viewers across...
kjzz.org
What was known — and feared — by some University of Arizona staff before a professor's killing
When University of Arizona professor Tom Meixner was shot and killed on campus earlier this month, it sent shock waves across campus and through much of the Tucson community. Since, Arizona Daily Star columnist Tim Steller has been chipping away at the story, reporting about what was known — and feared — by fellow UA faculty before Murad Dervish shot and killed Meixner on Oct. 5.
Washington Examiner
Conservatives shoot down Arizona's 'balloondoggle' thanks to state's gift ban
Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
KOLD-TV
Tucson police investigate midtown shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have responded to a shooting near First Avenue and Fort Lowell on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. Officers said one person had been injured, and is expected to recover. As of Friday, no suspects were in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2022...
