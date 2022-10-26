In the current trading session, Vale S.A.’s (VALE) stock is trading at the price of $12.71, a fall of -4.94% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -39.01% less than its 52-week high of $20.84 and 16.35% better than its 52-week low of $10.92. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -16.70% below the high and +2.04% above the low.

1 DAY AGO