In the current trading session, Data I/O Corporation’s (DAIO) stock is trading at the price of $3.76, a gain of 22.13% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -45.25% less than its 52-week high of $6.87 and 44.12% better than its 52-week low of $2.61. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -5.29% below the high and +44.06% above the low.

1 DAY AGO