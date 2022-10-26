In the current trading session, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s (BLMN) stock is trading at the price of $23.06, a gain of 2.26% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -9.60% less than its 52-week high of $25.51 and 45.12% better than its 52-week low of $15.89. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -1.80% below the high and +27.45% above the low.

1 DAY AGO