Michigan State

The Washington Informer

Locked Out: Millions of Voters Are Disenfranchised Ahead of Midterm Elections

With the midterm election just days away, a D.C.-based think tank has released a new report that found that 4.6 million people can’t vote because of felony convictions. The report from The Sentencing Project pointed out that the number amounts to one in every 50 adults, with three out of four disenfranchised living in their communities, having completed their sentences or remaining supervised while on probation or parole.
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.

Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week

The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
WASHINGTON, DC
AOL Corp

2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches

The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
msn.com

Republicans now have edge ahead of midterm elections and here's when the tide turned

If Republicans take the House by a healthy margin and win the Senate, we may say last week was when things took a final turn toward the GOP. Because of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, the Congressional Leadership Fund, the Republican House super PAC, announced it raised $73 million last quarter and began spending that money in competitive districts President Joe Biden won in 2020. The Democratic House super PAC couldn’t match CLF’s efforts putting more Democratic-held congressional seats into play. If CLF continues its aggressive spending, it could result in a larger GOP House victory.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Collapsing House? Democratic majority threatened by Republican midterm momentum

Fall has turned politically chilly for House Democrats in their quest to keep the majority they first won in 2018. Midterm election voters are placing more emphasis on inflation and high gas prices, which Republicans bring up constantly on the campaign trail, rather than issues Democrats want to discuss, such as abortion rights and threats to American democracy by Republican election deniers.
GEORGIA STATE
Glamour

These Are the Closest Races of the Upcoming Midterm Elections

We’ve got a lot riding on the outcome of the midterm elections this year. The right to an abortion, for one, may come down to just a few close races. We also have minor issues like the future of democracy and the fate of the planet to think about. (Luckily for those of us who are millennials and Gen Z’ers, by now we’re used to living in a society on the edge.)
GEORGIA STATE
Mother Jones

The GOP’s Plan for Attracting Young Voters Is the Same As Its Plan for Attracting Old Voters

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Senior Pastor Steve Riggle had some advice for the hundreds of young conservatives who had gathered at Grace Woodlands Church outside of Houston in September, as part of the fourth annual Texas Youth Summit: “You are the hope of the future of this nation,” he said. With “so much stuff going on that it’s not true,” their generation’s obligation was “to find the truth and stand with that.” Participants between the ages of 12 and 26 were granted free admission while their grown-up chaperones could purchase tickets that went for up to a few thousand dollars to listen to some versions of said truth from a who’s who of conservative luminaries, such as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, (who was indicted for felony securities fraud in 2015 and who recently attempted to avoid a subpoena), conservative commentator Candace Owens, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, (who had been investigated for alleged sex trafficking), Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). The goal, as the website suggests, was to train a legion of students to promote Judeo-Christian principles and American Exceptionalism thus “empowering youth to be catalysts to win the Culture War.” If they showed up to vote and spread the message, the speakers promised that a “red wave” in the November elections was all but certain.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Midterm polls - live: Republicans improve in polls as Biden pleads with voters

The president’s party almost always performs poorly during the midterm elections and recent polling from FiveThirtyEight seems to hint that could be true again this November.The generic congressional ballot is a poll question that asks people across the country which party - without specifying the candidate - they intend to vote for for Congress.As recently as 13 Oct, Democrats led by 1.1 percentage points in FiveThirtyEight’s generic congressional ballot polling average. That soft lead has begun to reverse course as now the Republicans lead in this polling average by 0.5 points. Republican Ron DeSantis took the debate stage on...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Early voting breaks records in some states ahead of midterm elections

With two weeks until the midterm elections, millions of Americans have already cast their ballots, with several states surpassing the number of early voters in the 2020 presidential election. NBC News’ Mark Murray breaks down which high-stakes races to watch as election day approaches. Oct. 25, 2022.
MSNBC

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.28.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * Donald Trump seemed quite certain earlier this year that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp would lose his re-election bid. That now appears unlikely: The latest Monmouth University poll found 55% of Georgians are prepared to support the Republican incumbent, while 43% are prepared to back Stacey Abrams, Kemp’s Democratic rival.
GEORGIA STATE

