Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Related
Arlington woman's TikTok video about absentee ballot goes viral
ARLINGTON, Wash. — You may have seen a viral video making the rounds this week where an Arlington woman vents about not being able to send an absentee ballot request at her local post office. It has been viewed more than 4 million times, but there is more to...
Tiffany Smiley kicks off statewide bus tour in Maple Valley
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Tiffany Smiley kicked off what she’s calling her ‘New Mom in Town 2.0′ tour on Tuesday, with plans to drive across Washington state between then and Election Day. The first event hosted by the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate took place...
calmatters.network
Formerly Homeless Washington Youth Tapped as Experts
Growing up homeless in and around Seattle, Washington helped Santii Estrella grasp what vulnerable youth most need in order to find stable housing when they become adults: compassionate guidance, and the wisdom of someone who knows such struggles firsthand. Similar insights came early on to DeeAnna Deerwester of the eastern...
Chronicle
Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals
Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
Change of address fraud on the rise
Change-of-address fraud is on the rise, almost tripling to 23,000 cases last year, according to new data from the United States Postal Service. Scammers changing an address either online or in person have been a nightmare, one family told Jesse Jones. Travis Palmer of Tacoma has an extremely rare metabolic...
Almost half of nearly 3,000 unsolved murder cases in Washington are in King County
WASHINGTON, USA — There are thousands of murder and missing persons cases that are still unsolved in Washington state. Of the homicide cases in Washington from 1965 to 2019, 28% are currently unsolved. That is nearly 3,000 cases. Almost half of them are in King County. This is a...
Fred Meyer managers plea for better protections as Everett stores become more dangerous
David Webster, a manager of a Fred Meyer store in Everett, had one clear message for the city council when they gathered yesterday: “Our store has taken all the safety measures we can and we need help.”. Fred Meyer associates have had their cars vandalized and stolen, according to...
KOMO News
How to report election and ballot drop box intimidation in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Local and federal officials in western Washington have their guard up for reports of intimidation of voters or election workers ahead of the midterm election next month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle has assigned a prosecutor to review election day complaints from voters and...
About the Seattle nuclear fallout shelter under I-5, the only one in the US
In November 1962, only a month after the Cuban Missile Crisis, excavation of a shelter in Seattle began. It was expected to be the first of several fallout shelters across the U.S., but ended up being the only one built in the country. The May 15, 1962, Seattle Times identified...
knkx.org
VP Harris spotlights 'clean' school bus grants in Seattle
Vice President Kamala Harris visited Seattle on Wednesday to highlight Biden-administration programs to provide cleaner and greener infrastructure for public schools. A centerpiece of that is a $5 billion, five year plan focused on school buses. Michael Regan, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, traveled with Harris. He helped announce...
Chronicle
Seattle Pacific University Lawsuit Against Washington AG Dismissed by Federal Judge
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Seattle Pacific University that aimed to end a state investigation into whether the school'hiring and employment practices illegally discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. The private Christian university filed the federal lawsuit this summer in order to stop Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson...
4 Small Town Savory Diners in Washington Worth the Drive from Tri-Cities
One of the things I truly enjoy in life is a fabulous meal. I know where to get a tasty breakfast in the Tri-Cities, but what about elsewhere in Washington? When my husband and I road trip it's mandatory that we experience a local business. Usually, it's a local diner.
realchangenews.org
More households may face hunger as COVID-19 support ends, warn food service providers
Over the past six months, community organizations have distributed 15 million pounds of food to community members across the region as part of Public Health – Seattle & King County’s (PHSKC) Food Security Assistance Program (FSAP). The $5.4-million-dollar initiative, funded by federal COVID-19 emergency relief money, helped as many as 10,000 people a month, according to Sara Seelmeyer, the senior manager of food security and benefits for United Way of King County.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Polyclinic Seattle silent as its offices don’t answer phones, risking patients’ health
Patients have not been able to get through to staff at the Polyclinic in Seattle for weeks. And it risks jeopardizing the health and wellbeing of its patients. Since at least early October, patients have complained on social media that they cannot reach anyone at the Polyclinic. Some say they’re calling to make necessary appointments for pressing medical issues, while others can’t get through to fulfill overdue prescriptions. Though patient bills are generated on time, some can’t even get through to ask questions about a patient statement.
q13fox.com
Meth use in Seattle is skyrocketing, city leaders propose reward system
A new report shows that meth use in the Seattle area is skyrocketing. Around 365 people have died from meth overdose-related deaths in the last year. City leaders are proposing giving gift cards to homeless people who submit negative results on a drug test.
The Portland Mercury
The Future of Coffee Looks Psychedelic 🍄 ☕️
[The following was originally published in our sister publication, The Stranger, in Seattle.—eds]. On a recent cold and wet weekday morning, I decided to do my day's writing on the sheltered patio of a local cafe. Tea in hand, I opened my laptop and settled into work. But instead of writing, my mind began to pleasantly wander. I thoughtfully considered the crisp chill of the air, pondered the mossy smell from the much-needed rain, and studied the people out on the patio with me. I stared into the gray sky and felt something I don’t often feel in the middle of a weekday—a sense of deep gratitude.
q13fox.com
How to beat 'The Big SAD’; Seasonal Affective Disorder in Western Washington
SEATTLE - Daylight saving time is coming to an end and ‘The Big Dark’ is imminent. Consequently, many living in areas around the Puget Sound know that the combination of rain, battleship gray skies and lack of daylight means ‘The Big SAD’ could set in. FOX 13 spoke to a clinical psychologist to learn how to cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).
Peek Inside a Seattle Capitol Hill Mansion with Its Own Bank Vault
This Seattle Mansion Worth $16,000,000 Has Its Own Bank Vault. We have found a Seattle mansion that looks so opulent even Uncle Scrooge McDuck would probably love to live in it. The manor has its own bank vault and everything! Can’t you just picture yourself living in this Seattle mansion? What a dream that would be!
‘Giving people tools to save their life’: Vending machine provides free Narcan, fentanyl test strips
SEATTLE — In an ongoing effort to combat drug overdoses across the county, King County Public Health and Peer Seattle have teamed up and are providing people in Capitol Hill with access to a vending machine that provides Fentanyl testing strips and Narcan. The vending machine also supplies safe...
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
Comments / 0