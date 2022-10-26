ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, WA

calmatters.network

Formerly Homeless Washington Youth Tapped as Experts

Growing up homeless in and around Seattle, Washington helped Santii Estrella grasp what vulnerable youth most need in order to find stable housing when they become adults: compassionate guidance, and the wisdom of someone who knows such struggles firsthand. Similar insights came early on to DeeAnna Deerwester of the eastern...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals

Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Change of address fraud on the rise

Change-of-address fraud is on the rise, almost tripling to 23,000 cases last year, according to new data from the United States Postal Service. Scammers changing an address either online or in person have been a nightmare, one family told Jesse Jones. Travis Palmer of Tacoma has an extremely rare metabolic...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

How to report election and ballot drop box intimidation in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Local and federal officials in western Washington have their guard up for reports of intimidation of voters or election workers ahead of the midterm election next month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle has assigned a prosecutor to review election day complaints from voters and...
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

VP Harris spotlights 'clean' school bus grants in Seattle

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Seattle on Wednesday to highlight Biden-administration programs to provide cleaner and greener infrastructure for public schools. A centerpiece of that is a $5 billion, five year plan focused on school buses. Michael Regan, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, traveled with Harris. He helped announce...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Seattle Pacific University Lawsuit Against Washington AG Dismissed by Federal Judge

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Seattle Pacific University that aimed to end a state investigation into whether the school'hiring and employment practices illegally discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. The private Christian university filed the federal lawsuit this summer in order to stop Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson...
SEATTLE, WA
realchangenews.org

More households may face hunger as COVID-19 support ends, warn food service providers

Over the past six months, community organizations have distributed 15 million pounds of food to community members across the region as part of Public Health – Seattle & King County’s (PHSKC) Food Security Assistance Program (FSAP). The $5.4-million-dollar initiative, funded by federal COVID-19 emergency relief money, helped as many as 10,000 people a month, according to Sara Seelmeyer, the senior manager of food security and benefits for United Way of King County.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Polyclinic Seattle silent as its offices don’t answer phones, risking patients’ health

Patients have not been able to get through to staff at the Polyclinic in Seattle for weeks. And it risks jeopardizing the health and wellbeing of its patients. Since at least early October, patients have complained on social media that they cannot reach anyone at the Polyclinic. Some say they’re calling to make necessary appointments for pressing medical issues, while others can’t get through to fulfill overdue prescriptions. Though patient bills are generated on time, some can’t even get through to ask questions about a patient statement.
SEATTLE, WA
The Portland Mercury

The Future of Coffee Looks Psychedelic 🍄 ☕️

[The following was originally published in our sister publication, The Stranger, in Seattle.—eds]. On a recent cold and wet weekday morning, I decided to do my day's writing on the sheltered patio of a local cafe. Tea in hand, I opened my laptop and settled into work. But instead of writing, my mind began to pleasantly wander. I thoughtfully considered the crisp chill of the air, pondered the mossy smell from the much-needed rain, and studied the people out on the patio with me. I stared into the gray sky and felt something I don’t often feel in the middle of a weekday—a sense of deep gratitude.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

How to beat 'The Big SAD’; Seasonal Affective Disorder in Western Washington

SEATTLE - Daylight saving time is coming to an end and ‘The Big Dark’ is imminent. Consequently, many living in areas around the Puget Sound know that the combination of rain, battleship gray skies and lack of daylight means ‘The Big SAD’ could set in. FOX 13 spoke to a clinical psychologist to learn how to cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).
SEATTLE, WA

