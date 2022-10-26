Read full article on original website
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Heading into Hallo-weekend
Some rain, some sun, high in the 50s. –Halloween: Trick-or-treating at businesses in The Admiral District 3-6 pm today … Street closures and bus reroutes Sunday for West Seattle Harvest Fest and the Farmers’ Market in The Junction – California between Oregon and Edmunds, Alaska between 42nd and 44th.
FOLLOWUP: Why so many West Seattle Bridge crashes in same spot? SDOT stumped
(SDOT image via Twitter, Saturday morning) After that bus hit a barrier on the westbound West Seattle Bridge near the ramp from southbound 99 on Saturday morning, it was attributed to the driver swerving to avoid another vehicle. But it wasn’t the only crash that day in the same spot – and it was followed by at least two others days later. In comment discussions, other drivers have mentioned something seemed awry when they drove through that same section. So we asked SDOT if the department planned to investigate. We heard back late today from SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson, who said it’s a mystery so far:
UPDATE: Water-rescue response at Lincoln Park
Andee October 27, 2022 (11:23 am) I am wondering if that’s why I saw three emergency medical vehicles heading west on the West Seattle bridge just now?. WSB October 27, 2022 (11:29 am) Yes, a major initial response brings certain specialized units from the other side of the bay....
HAPPENING NOW: Trick or Trees party in Highland Park
It’s the only trick-or-treating event where you can get free trees (up to four per Seattle property!) as well as candy: Trick or Trees is happening outside the Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), including a closed half-block of SW Kenyon south of the store:. Along...
ALKI POINT ‘HEALTHY STREET’: Open houses set for next steps
Sushisource October 27, 2022 (2:07 pm) Awesome, great news. The last post was filled with comments griping about not being able to drive through it, or openly admitting they’ll simply ignore the signage, as if it’s literally inconceivable to these people to drive a whole extra quarter mile to avoid the closed portion. Meanwhile, I run on this street multiple times a week and having more space for pedestrians and bikes would be lovely. An extension of the already-existing separated bike lane on most of Alki Ave. If you are one of those commenters who simply cannot tolerate the outrageous inconvenience of turning on 63rd, or parking and walking a few hundred feet… Well, you must live a very angry life.
BIZNOTES: Four West Seattle food/drink updates
Four updates from West Seattle purveyors of beverages and/or food:. ANIMATED CAFE MOVING: Tomorrow is the coffee trailer’s last day in the Tony’s Market lot at 35th/Barton. Proprietor Melanie – aka “Ana” – has been there since launching her business last winter. After a week in transition, she hopes to reopen Animated Coffee in its new location – at 4518 Fauntleroy Way SW, same lot to which El Chapulin Oaxaqueño recently moved – by November 5th. One change: “We will be walk-up only to start but hopefully we can support drive-thru in the future.” If you haven’t been to Animated Café lately, she’s been doing themed weekends in which people dressed for the theme get $2 off their order, Her schedule for November:
PHOTOS: Trick-or-treating @ Admiral District businesses
3:16 PM: Sunshine just in time! The Admiral District will be full of costumed children until 6 pm as businesses hand out candy to trick-or-treaters. The Admiral/California junction is the heart of it, but wander north and south on California, east and west on Admiral, to look for other participating businesses too!
VIDEO: West Seattle Monster Dash returns!
For the first time since 2019, a costumed crowd at Lincoln Park helped West Seattle Cooperative Preschools raise money via its Halloween-season tradition, the West Seattle Monster Dash. Above is our video of hundreds of runners/walkers starting the main “dash”; below, the children who signed up for the Kids’ Dash, split into two age groups:
Admiral District business trick-or-treating, other Halloween fun, and what else is up for your West Seattle Friday
(Seen in a Gatewood rockery, a pumpkin-zilla nicknamed Gordon) Here’s our daily reminder list about what’s up in West Seattle for the rest of your Friday. First, from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide:. PRESCHOOLER TRICK-OR-TREAT: Preschoolers’ Trick-or-Treating at Holy Rosary School, all kids 5 and under welcome....
UPDATE: Here’s what was being filmed at Camp Long Friday, and West Seattle Stadium Saturday
John October 29, 2022 (5:37 am) Masters of ‘mumblecore,’ the Duplass Brothers , welcome to the Northwest. Jimmie G October 29, 2022 (4:30 pm) Mark Duplass was in Safety Not Guaranteed, filmed on either Vashon or Bainbridge, with a scene shot at what is now Parliament in Admiral. He was also in Your Sister’s Sister, which was filmed on Vashon or Bainbridge. Dude does a lot of Seattle shoots for kid from Louisiana. Love their work.
WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: Pre-Halloween happenings and more
Here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Halloween Guide:. BLOCK DROP: Today’s location for DIY cleanup equipment (and collection dropoff) is Louisa Boren STEM K-8 (5950 Delridge Way SW), until 6 pm. CITY COUNCIL BUDGET MEETING: Third and final day of the...
VIDEO: See and hear from the two West Seattle women contending for this election’s only open local office
Your ballot should have arrived by now, so you might take some time this weekend to fill it out and send it back. Whenever you do that, the choices you’ll be asked to make include only one open local office: 34th Legislative District State House Position 1, one of the three people who represent this area in the Washington State Legislature. The longtime holder of that position, State Rep. Eileen Cody, is retiring. Two other West Seattle women, Leah Griffin and Emily Alvarado, were the top two finishers in a three-candidate primary. Since this campaign has been light on local forums/debates (the 34th District Democrats held one in May), we decided to interview both candidates on video so you could see and hear them before you vote, if you haven’t already made up your mind.
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Two more must-see home displays
Two more one-of-a-kind West Seattle Halloween displays:. This one is a sight to see by day and by night, on 47th SW between Hinds and Hanford:. Both Ron and Kylie sent photos of this display. Kylie says, “This house is fantastic. … Check it out, the details are incredible.”
CAT SIGHTING: Westcrest Park – October 28, 2022 7:18 pm
Gray cat seen earlier this evening at Westcrest Park (by the wooded area next to the pea patch). Appears to be cared for and lost. In destress, crying and following people. No collar.
BIZNOTE: Halloween dine-out deal for families
Too busy to cook amid the Halloween activities? Pecos Pit-West Seattle (35th/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor) is offering a deal Sunday and Monday:. You can see their menu here.
WHALES: Orcas seen from Alki Point
4:49 PM: Also out on the water on this blustery day – orcas! Kersti Muul tells us whales are southbound off Alki Point. Let us know if you see the black fins among the whitecaps!. 5:59 PM: Donna Sandstrom from The Whale Trail just called – no luck watching...
SOCCER: Big playoff win for West Seattle High School girls
After winning their division in the Metro League, the West Seattle High School girls-soccer team had their first playoff match this afternoon at Walt Hundley Playfield in High Point. The Wildcats had to win to get to the next round of the playoffs – and they did, triumphing over Ingraham,...
