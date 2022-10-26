Your ballot should have arrived by now, so you might take some time this weekend to fill it out and send it back. Whenever you do that, the choices you’ll be asked to make include only one open local office: 34th Legislative District State House Position 1, one of the three people who represent this area in the Washington State Legislature. The longtime holder of that position, State Rep. Eileen Cody, is retiring. Two other West Seattle women, Leah Griffin and Emily Alvarado, were the top two finishers in a three-candidate primary. Since this campaign has been light on local forums/debates (the 34th District Democrats held one in May), we decided to interview both candidates on video so you could see and hear them before you vote, if you haven’t already made up your mind.

