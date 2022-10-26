Read full article on original website
Denver will funnel $3.7 million to assistance for people with HIVDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quicklyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver honors officer gunned down by suspected mafia bootleggersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Popular Denver restaurant opens second location in BoulderBrittany AnasBoulder, CO
Witness says 'bright light' UFO moved over Red Rocks Colorado concertRoger MarshMorrison, CO
Here's The Most Haunted Restaurant In Colorado
Food Network crafted a list for those wanting thrills and chills for their dining experience.
Most Affordable Rental in Boulder is Located on University Hill
Boulder’s average monthly apartment rent is $2,347. The location, size, and quality of a rental unit are just a few of the variables that affect the price. The average size of an apartment is 825 square feet, but this number varies greatly depending on the unit type, with both affordable and upscale options for houses and apartments. Studio apartments are the smallest and most affordable, followed by 1-bedroom apartments, which are closer to the average, and then 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments, which offer more space.
Here's The Best Cheap Restaurant In Colorado
Cheapism pinpointed the most affordable and amazing eateries across the country.
Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts
If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label. The first time the water from this area was recognized came in 1996, when the...
10 mistakes tourists make when they come to Denver
Nearly 32 million people visited Denver in 2021.So GNAR Creative Division. (Denver, CO) You can’t spell Colorado without the word “rad,” and our fine state attracts tourists craving high-country adventures, craft beer, museums and so much more.
Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quickly
The Stay Inn at 12033 38th Ave., Denver, likely will be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will use a $2 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help buy a 96-room hotel for people experiencing homelessness.
Two Colorado Cities Ranked High Among America's Best Places To Live
Both destinations broke into the Top 5!
Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
Denver to begin “wind down” of Emergency Rental Assistance Program, even as need remains high
Remember that emergency federal funding designed to keep people from falling behind in rent during the pandemic? It’s running out. That means both Colorado’s and Denver’s federally funded emergency rental assistance programs are winding down. The state is spending the last of its money and officials anticipate...
After California, Colorado could become the second state to stop subsidizing natural gas connections
The Sonders project in Fort Collins looks like any other Colorado housing development — at first. Concrete foundations sit next to newly paved roads stretching toward the foothills. Thrive Home Builders, the developer behind the project, has started to add wooden frames and roofs as it builds more than 200 single-family homes and townhouses.
This Is Colorado's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
Colorado snow: How much snow fell in your city Oct. 27?
A fresh blanket of fall snow fell across parts of Colorado on Thursday morning, causing some major travel problems in the mountains.
How much do you need to rent a 1-bedroom in Denver?
Denver renters need to earn more than the average U.S. household just to make ends meet for a one-bedroom apartment.
Do You Know About Loveland’s Best Kept Secret Italian Restaurant?
It's not big, but it is big on flavor. It's definitely not your usual dining experience, but if you're looking really good Italian fare, this may be your spot. It's funny how you find out about some places; a friend of a friend, a co-worker, a friend's mom. I found out about this joint via Google Maps. They have a a good following; maybe you'll become one and spread the word, as well.
BROKEN: How one man bounced from two hospitals and a jail cell days before a Denver murder
A day after a Boulder County judge released Brian Murray on a PR bond, he went into the home of a 77-year-old Denver man and killed him. Days before Denver Police say he murdered a 77-year-old man inside his Cheesman Park home, Brian Murray called 911 asking for officers to kill him.
2 Colorado cities in top 50 of cities with highest homicide rate increases
According to a new report, homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the most populous U.S. cities.
The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Is In The Heart Of Greeley
Between rising interest rates and housing prices that have come down some but not nearly enough for perspective buyers especially first time buyers, finding an affordable home is pretty difficult to say the least and finding one that's in your price range and not a dump is even more difficult.
A Once-Legendary Colorado Music Venue is Now a Gentlemen’s Club
Back in the 1960s, the hippie movement was in full swing, and at the center of the summer of love in Denver, Colorado, for two remarkable years, was a music venue known as The Family Dog. History of Colorado's Family Dog. The Family Dog first opened its doors in September...
City removes fences blocking Five Points sidewalks after Denver7 gets involved
A City of Denver spokesperson confirmed the city put the fencing there to help its encampment cleanup efforts, but it should have never blocked the sidewalks.
Heidi Ganahl says Colorado’s inflation rate is 16% and the highest in the U.S. Both claims require many asterisks.
Inflation was bound to become a campaign topic this political season. During the gubernatorial debate hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 two weeks ago, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl shared some striking new numbers about how much prices have increased since a Democrat became president. “Inflation came out (Oct. 13)...
