ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aboutboulder.com

Most Affordable Rental in Boulder is Located on University Hill

Boulder’s average monthly apartment rent is $2,347. The location, size, and quality of a rental unit are just a few of the variables that affect the price. The average size of an apartment is 825 square feet, but this number varies greatly depending on the unit type, with both affordable and upscale options for houses and apartments. Studio apartments are the smallest and most affordable, followed by 1-bedroom apartments, which are closer to the average, and then 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments, which offer more space.
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts

If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label. The first time the water from this area was recognized came in 1996, when the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
David Heitz

Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quickly

The Stay Inn at 12033 38th Ave., Denver, likely will be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness.Google Street View. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will use a $2 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help buy a 96-room hotel for people experiencing homelessness.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Do You Know About Loveland’s Best Kept Secret Italian Restaurant?

It's not big, but it is big on flavor. It's definitely not your usual dining experience, but if you're looking really good Italian fare, this may be your spot. It's funny how you find out about some places; a friend of a friend, a co-worker, a friend's mom. I found out about this joint via Google Maps. They have a a good following; maybe you'll become one and spread the word, as well.
LOVELAND, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy