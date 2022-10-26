Read full article on original website
wogx.com
Adopt-A-Pet: Kitten Kaboodle edition!
Look at these adorable kittens! They are all waiting for their forever homes at Orange County Animal Services.
Florida doesn’t protect homebuyers and tenants from flooding. Will Ian spark change?
ORLANDO, Fla. — In early 2020, a state senator filed a bill that received no attention, no committee hearing and no chance of passage, but could have given thousands of Floridians a chance to avoid the damage brought by Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 28, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Ivan Alexander Arboleda. Date of Birth 05/31/1978. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Resist Officer WO Viol. Jenelle April Blaylock. Date...
click orlando
Sanford neighbors deal with wild animals following Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Sanford residents have been puzzled after seeing various wild animals roaming their neighborhoods in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Neighbors have told News 6 that they’ve caught wild boards, turkeys, cows and deer. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
Appeals court blocks Orange County rent control ballot measure; What it means for voters
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With less than two weeks to go before election day and early voting already underway, one ballot measure in Orange County may go nowhere even if it passes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. An appeals court has ruled that a rent control...
Watch: Two bears bumble through the porch of a Florida home
Two black bears were caught on a security camera exploring the front porch of an Apopka, Florida, home on Sunday.
villages-news.com
Villagers calling for abolishment of anonymous complaint system
More and more Villagers are calling for the abolishment of the anonymous complaint system here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. An order to force widow Mary Santos to cut down hedges at the back of her premier home in the Village of Valle Verde after more than 20 years appears to have been the last straw when it comes to anonymous complaints.
villages-news.com
Villagers’ uproar over ‘outsiders’
With all the fuss by Villagers about “outsiders and users” invading their venues, they should be reminded that the non-Villagers make up a significant percentage of consumers that support the businesses that operate in The Villages. If those businesses feel that they would be able to survive without the outsider business they should make it clear they don’t want our business.
Rise Southern Biscuits to Make Florida Debut in Winter Park
"Our fluffy, buttermilk and Cheddar biscuits are made from scratch and filled with savory ingredients ranging from crispy bacon and country sausage to fried green tomatoes and our famous Righteous Chicken.”
Bojangles to Open Clermont Location
Specializing in southern-style fried chicken dishes, Bojangles serves items such as chicken sandwiches, chicken biscuits and salads.
westorlandonews.com
Former WFTV Reporter Endorses Lawanna Gelzer for County Commissioner
Former Channel 9 Eyewitness news reporter Mario Boone is sending a message to Orlando voters by endorsing Lawanna Gelzer for District 6 Orange County Commissioner. In the video endorsement, Boone said he was “enthusiastically” and “whole-heartedly” endorsing Gelzer in the November 8th election. “Lawanna is a...
Human trafficking still a ‘huge problem’ in Central Florida, expert says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators now say a 16-year-old girl who was found shot to death Monday in Pine Hills is linked to a human trafficking investigation. Deputies say De’Shayla Ferguson had been missing for the past two months before she was found murdered. According to the Florida...
WESH
Orange County homeowners frustrated by relentless flooding
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A local family was forced from their home due to Hurricane Ian, and now, they are once again dealing with flooding. In fact, the torrential downpours Thursday night caused several high water issues. Carmina Ozaeta pointed to a container in front of her Palm Lane...
Do you believe the Fairchild Oak is actually haunted?
The Fairchild Oak in Bulow Creek State ParkDjngsf on Wikimedia Commons. Florida is a weird place. I've said it once, I've said it multiple times, and I'll continue to say it again whether it makes people mad or not. Really, Floridians should take "weird" as a compliment. I've lived all over the world and I'm even from one of the most unique states, if not the most overall (California), and Florida is still like nothing I've ever experienced.
Rita’s Italian Ice to Open Kissimmee Location
When asked why he chose to begin franchising with Rita’s, Mr. Panchal says, “We recently sold our liquor business after 15 years and I decided to make a change in my life and try something new.”
WESH
Beachside residents in Volusia County concerned by erosion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a month since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida with wind and relentless rain that destroyed homes and businesses. The storm badly battered our coast. Some owners of homes and condominiums in Volusia County are in very vulnerable positions. “We could not see...
WESH
Central Florida elections officials warn against advice on mail ballots
As early voting continues across Florida, some elections supervisors are getting worried about recent headlines around the country. "GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until election day,” one headline reads from Georgia Public Broadcasting. The suggestion is aimed at mail ballots, 4.3 million of which have already...
volusiasheriff.org
Turn in Unwanted Prescription Drugs Saturday at Area VSO Sites
VSO ACCEPTS UNWANTED MEDS AT DISTRICT OFFICES SATURDAY. This Saturday you can safely rid your home of unwanted prescription drugs – to prevent a tragic accident or intentional misuse AND keep them out of our water supply. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, unwanted medications may be dropped...
thrillgeek.com
White Castle Crave & Go is now open in Orlando
Faithful fans of White Castle® in Orlando will soon have a new way to Crave. On October 26, 2022, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its inaugural Crave & Go location. The first of its kind in the White Castle system, Crave & Go is...
Florida Sheriff Says Man Who Cut Off Ankle Monitor “Ran Like A Little Baby”
A Florida man who cut off his ankle monitoring bracelet “ran like a little baby” to a bondsman according to investigators. “Well, apparently Steven Sylvester didn’t want to be the “bite taken out of crime” as after being hunted and stalked by our Fugitive Unit
