Sleepiz Joins American Telemedicine Association
In July, Swiss medTech startup Sleepiz registered its Sleepiz One+ device for contactless measurement of breathing and heart rate with the FDA and announced its expansion into the U.S. Now Sleepiz is joining the American Telemedicine Association (ATA). Membership gives the company access to a broad network of tech providers, investors, health institutions, industry experts and policy makers.
Geistlich Pharma North America Acquires Lynch Biologics
Geistlich Pharma North America announced the acquisition of Lynch Biologics, the developer and sole provider of GEM 21S, a recombinant growth factor product for use in oral regenerative surgery. This acquisition further strengthens the regenerative product portfolio of Geistlich and provides significant growth potential. "I am so excited to combine...
Centinel Spine Reaches Milestone with Total Disc Replacement Product
Centinel Spine announced the 100th completed procedure in the United States with its prodisc C Vivo Cervical Total Disc Replacement (TDR) product. This milestone was achieved after the company announced the first U.S. implantation of the prodisc C Vivo on Sept. 7. During this short period, the company has trained more than 70 surgeons and more than 30 new surgeons are now using the system.
