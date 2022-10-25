Centinel Spine announced the 100th completed procedure in the United States with its prodisc C Vivo Cervical Total Disc Replacement (TDR) product. This milestone was achieved after the company announced the first U.S. implantation of the prodisc C Vivo on Sept. 7. During this short period, the company has trained more than 70 surgeons and more than 30 new surgeons are now using the system.

