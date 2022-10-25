Read full article on original website
Related
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Amazon Shutters Ambitious 'Moonshot' Projects
Business Insider has reported that a cost-cutting measure by Amazon has led to the shutdown of three confidential projects being pursued by the company’s Grand Challenge division. They cite confidential sources who detailed the projects that had been culled, revealing that the decision “shocked and disappointed members of the...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Green Science Makes Artificial Bone from 3D-Printed Plastic
In human daily life, bone cancer, osteosarcoma, osteomyelitis, artificial joint malfunction, bone fracture etc. are the reasons for bone defect. It is possible to prepare bone tissue from deceased donor patient although there is a risk of virus infection. In addition, that act itself might be difficult due to religious reasons. On the other hand, transplanting own ilium bone or calf bone, named as autologous bone graft is another way although one has to be aware of limited volume availability. Some studies are reporting that autologous bone graft operation could cause some pain afterwards.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
FDA Clears Transit Scientific's Rotating Strut Angioplasty Balloons
Transit Scientific, a provider of medical devices to treat calcified cardiovascular disease, dilate stenosed intimal hyperplasia, and access, cross, and deliver to distal vessels, said its XO RX 2.2F and XO RX 3.8F Platform received FDA clearance to crack, break and dilate stenoses in peripheral arteries and arteriovenous dialysis fistula associated lesions.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Centinel Spine Reaches Milestone with Total Disc Replacement Product
Centinel Spine announced the 100th completed procedure in the United States with its prodisc C Vivo Cervical Total Disc Replacement (TDR) product. This milestone was achieved after the company announced the first U.S. implantation of the prodisc C Vivo on Sept. 7. During this short period, the company has trained more than 70 surgeons and more than 30 new surgeons are now using the system.
Comments / 0