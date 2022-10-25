In human daily life, bone cancer, osteosarcoma, osteomyelitis, artificial joint malfunction, bone fracture etc. are the reasons for bone defect. It is possible to prepare bone tissue from deceased donor patient although there is a risk of virus infection. In addition, that act itself might be difficult due to religious reasons. On the other hand, transplanting own ilium bone or calf bone, named as autologous bone graft is another way although one has to be aware of limited volume availability. Some studies are reporting that autologous bone graft operation could cause some pain afterwards.

