WHIZ
ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal
Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
Ohio man charged with two counts of abduction
An Ohio man has been charged with two counts of abduction. The Guernsey County Sheriff says Zackary K. Smith, age 35 of Fairview, has also been charged with one count of Gross Sexual Imposition a felony of the fourth degree. Sheriff Paden says they found out about an incident that took place on October 24 […]
Ohio deputies looking for suspects that allegedly broke into home and fired a gun at resident
Deputies in Coshocton say they are looking for suspects that broke into a house and fired a gun at the resident inside. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 2:11 am for a home invasion. Officials say two males forced entry into the residence, and upon entry fired a weapon toward […]
‘Shocking’: Neighbor witnesses police take nursing home stabbing suspect into custody
POWELL, Ohio — Deputies from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living Facility Wednesday morning for a report of a stabbing. Deputies said a resident stabbed two other residents, a married couple, before he was taken into custody and brought to...
Two injured in stabbing at assisted living facility in Powell
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were stabbed, and one person is in custody after an incident at the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living facility. Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was called to the assisted living facility on the 3900 block of Bradford Court after a married couple was […]
Man arrested after stabbing at assisted living facility
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing at an assisted living facility. Gebru Berihun, 66, is being charged with two counts of felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed a married couple at the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living facility on Bradford Court. He is scheduled to be […]
13abc.com
MPSD: Monroe man hit, killed by train Friday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe Public Safety Department has reported that a Monroe man was hit and killed by a train Friday morning. On Oct. 28 at approximately 2:20 a.m., MPSD police and fire personnel were dispatched to the area of Roessler Field, W. Elm Avenue near N. Roessler Street, for a train vs. pedestrian crash.
WTRF
Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
2 arrested after police discover a large amount of narcotics in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The Richland Township Police Department tells 7NEWS that they pulled a large amount of drugs off the street on Tuesday. On October 25th, Richland Township Officers were responding to a complaint at the Gabriel Brothers by the Ohio County Mall. Following a short investigation, officers managed to uncover 423 grams […]
WHIZ
Muskingum County most wanted suspects
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office has added two names to its list of most wanted suspects. Authorities are searching for 37-year-old Wendy May Norman and 41-year-old Ryan Andrew Norman. Wendy Norman is wanted on a felony indictment for charges of Endangering Children, Domestic Violence, Corrupting Another w/Drugs,...
Trick and treat: Masked person steals candy from church in Newark
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is wanted for suspected burglary and criminal damaging at a church in Newark. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary alarm at the Marne United Methodist Church on Licking Valley Road NE in Newark on Tuesday, October 18 at around 5:30 p.m. The arriving officer and the […]
Knox Pages
Knox County Sheriff's reports Oct. 26-28
MOUNT VERNON -- The Knox County Sheriff's Office shared these reports filed by its deputies between Oct. 26 to 28.
wqkt.com
Body of Apple Creek man found in Chippewa Lake
The body of an Apple Creek man was found this week in Medina County’s Chippewa Lake. Shortly after seven o’clock on Monday night, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the public boat ramp off Westfield Landing Road regarding a man found in the water. According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year old Matthew Trowbridge was found in the water adjacent to the ramp, lodged between his 14-foot aluminum boat and trailer. He was pronounced dead after being taken to Lodi Hospital. The sheriff’s office say it appears Trowbridge possibly slipped either getting in or out of his boat and fell into the water. Both alcohol and foul play have been ruled out as the cause of death, which will be determined once an autopsy is performed.
columbusneighborhoods.org
Mansfield Reformatory – Driving with Darbee
The Ohio State Reformatory, also known as the Mansfield Reformatory, is a historic prison located in Mansfield, Ohio. It was built between 1886 and 1910 and remained in operation until 1990, when a United States Federal Court ruling ordered the facility to be closed. Architectural historian Jeff Darbee takes a tour of the facility to learn more about its history and paranormal activity.
cleveland19.com
Canton manufacturing building ‘probable total loss’ after partial collapse from raging fire
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A vacant building near downtown Canton is deemed a “probable total loss” by the fire department after a raging fire caused a partial collapse. The fire at the light manufacturing building in the 600 block of 6th St. NE was first reported around 11 a.m. on Oct. 26.
sciotopost.com
Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire
COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
crawfordcountynow.com
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford Alabama areas.
Man fined $4,000 for killing bald eagle on Ohio farm
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A Tuscarawas County man was sentenced Monday to one year of probation and fined $4,000 after he pleaded guilty to killing a bald eagle on his farmland. David Huff, 79, of Dover, Ohio, also must pay $1,500 in restitution to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio. Huff pleaded guilty in June to a violation of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
Firefighters extinguish kitchen blaze at Granville’s Historic Buxton Inn
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighters are responding to a fire at the Buxton Inn in Granville. The fire started at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, but the Granville Fire Department was successful in extinguishing it before 10 a.m. The fire began in the kitchen, which is considered to be a complete loss, according to the […]
One Tank Trip: Historical Licking County Jail transformed into haunted house
“The Jail of Terror” takes over three floors of the Licking County Jail to put you in the mood for Halloween.
