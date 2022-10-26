Read full article on original website
Related
metroatlantaceo.com
Controlled Environment Agriculture: Georgia’s Fastest-Growing Agribusiness Sector
In Georgia, Controlled Environment Agriculture is paving the way to new markets and new possibilities. As the demand for local, fresh produce grows, more and more Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) companies are setting up shop in Georgia to supply crops that are not typically grown in the state. CEA is...
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta REALTORS Releases September 2022 Statistics on Housing Market
Atlanta REALTORS Association (ARA), the largest association of its kind in Georgia, released its September 2022 Market Brief on residential housing statistics for 11 area counties in metropolitan Atlanta. The Market Brief, compiled by First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), provides the only regionally-focused synopsis of monthly sales and home prices for single-family residential properties.
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Sees Drop in September Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Atlanta recorded an unemployment rate of 2.5 percent in September, down five-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.3 percent. "We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill...
metroatlantaceo.com
David Weekley Homes Scores Six Awards During 2022 Obies
Developers, builders, renovators and real estate professionals entrenched in Atlanta’s robust housing market descended upon the Georgia Aquarium October 22 for the 2022 Obie Awards. Award-winning national homebuilder, David Weekley Homes, was among them. Designed to recognize outstanding achievement in the home building industry, the prestigious Obie Awards are presented by the Sales and Marketing Council of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association (GAHBA). By the end of the evening, David Weekley Homes’ Atlanta Division walked away with six big wins – spanning the gamut from building design to marketing.
metroatlantaceo.com
Artisan Built Communities Wins 10 OBIE Awards for NatureWalk, The Georgian
Artisan Built Communities was honored at the 42nd annual OBIE Awards with Community of the Year and Salesperson of the Year, as well as four additional Gold Awards and four Silver Awards. The OBIE Awards, presented by the Atlanta Sales and Marketing Council on behalf of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, recognize outstanding achievements within the homebuilding industry and serve as the premier awards in the Atlanta new home construction industry.
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Housing Selects Master Developer for Former Bowen Homes Revitalization
The AH Board of Commissioners today authorized Atlanta Housing to negotiate a master developer agreement with a joint venture, Bowen District Developers, for the redevelopment of the 74-acre Bowen Homes site. The selected development team, which includes McCormack Baron Salazar, The Benoit Group, Coleman and Associates, and JG Consulting will...
metroatlantaceo.com
Hawks Extend and Expand Partnership with JPMorgan Chase
The Atlanta Hawks and JPMorgan Chase, today announced a new agreement to expand and grow their integrated partnership. Through this new multi-year extension, JPMorgan Chase becomes the official bank, credit card, wealth management and investment banking partner of the Hawks and State Farm Arena. In addition, Chase is now the presenting sponsor of two key experiences:
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. Soliciting Bids from Construction Firms for Westside Trail – Segment 4
Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) has published an Invitation to Bid seeking a firm to construct Westside Trail – Segment 4. This section will run 1.3 miles in length between Washington Park and the southern terminus of Westside Trail – Segment 3 north of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. “The...
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Public Schools Providing Telehealth Services for Every Student
Atlanta Public Schools has partnered with Hazel Health, the national leader in school-based telehealth, to offer health services for students throughout the district, at no cost to families. With our partner Hazel Health, students who are not feeling well will be able to speak with a Hazel doctor or schedule...
metroatlantaceo.com
Agnes Scott Receives Foundational Gift from Delta Air Lines
Agnes Scott College announced that it will receive a $1 million grant from The Delta Air Lines Foundation. This grant will be designated for the college’s Global Journeys initiative - part of a curricular and co-curricular four-year experience called SUMMIT. As part of SUMMIT, 100 percent of Agnes Scott’s first-year students engage with the wider world by traveling globally on college-sponsored, faculty-led trips.
metroatlantaceo.com
PCOM Georgia Pharmacy and Medical Students Receive White Coats
Cordovan, patent leather, hot pink, bright red, black, spiked, strappy and mesh. The shoes were as varied as the students who wore them, yet their white coats provided unity and a singularity of purpose. Two PCOM Georgia White Coat ceremonies took place on Friday, October 21, at the Gas South...
metroatlantaceo.com
Counties See Decreased Wait Times, Streamlined Check-In Thanks to Elections Pilot Project
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is pleased to announce the successful implementation of a pilot program designed to decrease voter check-in times across the State. In conjunction with 18 counties, the Secretary of State’s office is piloting a new Early Voting check-in process that makes voter check-in faster and decreases the opportunity for data entry errors.
metroatlantaceo.com
Lieutenant Governor Announces Application Period Open for Qualified Foster Child Support Organizations Authorized By “Fostering Success Act”
The Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS), a unit of the Georgia Department of Human Services, recently began accepting applications from eligible Foster Child Support Organizations to qualify to receive tax-creditable contributions as provided for through House Bill 424, known as the “Fostering Success Act.” Carried in the Georgia House of Representatives by Rep. Marcus Wiedower (R – Watkinsville) and by Sen. Bill Cowsert (R – Athens) in the Senate, House Bill 424 served as one of Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan’s legislative priorities for the 2022 Legislative Session.
metroatlantaceo.com
Commissioner Shaw Urges Georgia Congressional Delegation to Intervene in Natural Gas Policy
Public Service Commissioner Jason Shaw has sent a letter to Georgia’s Congressional Delegation outlining recent policy shifts in natural gas pipeline policy by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Natural gas availability has helped Georgia recruit industry to the state and has helped Georgia become the Best State for...
metroatlantaceo.com
Colony Bank Names Kristie McMahan Director of Commercial Administration, SVP
Colony Bank today announced that Kristie McMahan has been named Director of Commercial Administration, Senior Vice President. McMahan joined the Company as Commercial Banker, Senior Vice President in August of 2021 through the merger of Colony Bank and SouthCrest Bank. McMahan, who has nearly 25 years of banking experience, has also held positions such as portfolio manager, credit administration manager, and loan operations manager. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Finance from Wofford College and a Master of Business Administration with concentrations in Finance and Risk Management from the University of Georgia.
metroatlantaceo.com
Judge Rules in Favor of Public Charter Schools in DeKalb County
Seven DeKalb County public charter schools won a crucial victory against DeKalb County School Board members in Fulton County Superior Court. On Thursday, Oct. 20, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jerry Baxter issued a summary judgment ruling in favor on all but one of the claims brought by DeKalb Agriculture Technology & Environment, DeKalb Preparatory Academy, Leadership Preparatory Academy, DeKalb PATH Academy, Tapestry Public Charter School, The GLOBE Academy, and The Museum School of Avondale Estates.
metroatlantaceo.com
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Announces Major Initiative to Tackle Childhood Mental Health Crisis
Behavioral and mental health issues among children have steadily risen in recent years. One proof point is, visits to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta emergency departments since 2015 have more than doubled, now exceeding 4,000 visits annually with an average patient age of nine. The number continues to rise significantly, in large part because of COVID-19.
Comments / 0