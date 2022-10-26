Artisan Built Communities was honored at the 42nd annual OBIE Awards with Community of the Year and Salesperson of the Year, as well as four additional Gold Awards and four Silver Awards. The OBIE Awards, presented by the Atlanta Sales and Marketing Council on behalf of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, recognize outstanding achievements within the homebuilding industry and serve as the premier awards in the Atlanta new home construction industry.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO