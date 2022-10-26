Read full article on original website
DNA Behavior Continues Evolution, Naming Leon Morales as President
Atlanta-based global behavior and money insights company announces new roles for longtime leaders, with Morales taking on Presidency and Massie becoming Executive Chairman. Atlanta-based DNA Behavior International continues its growth and evolution, elevating Leon Morales to President and Chief Energy Officer. A member of the executive team since 2013, Morales previously served as the global organization’s Chief Relationship Officer and Managing Director.
Heritage Southeast Bank Hires David Curry as Business Development Officer for Heritage Bank
Heritage Southeast Bank announced David Curry has joined Heritage Bank as Business Development Officer. He will be responsible for overseeing strategy and execution of new business development and will be based at the bank’s office in McDonough. For more than 20 years, Curry has led dynamic organizations in both...
Federal Reserve Atlanta: Senior Vice President of Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Named
Jennifer Cowart has been named senior vice president, chief diversity officer, and director of the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ODE&I) for the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Cowart has held the position of assistant general counsel in Legal for the Atlanta Fed since 2018. In her new role,...
Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta Forms Collaborative To Preserve and Create 6,000 Homeowners of Color
In an unprecedented partnership of business, civic, nonprofit and philanthropic organizations, the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta amassed a coalition of support to preserve and create 6,000 homeowners of color in Atlanta. Its focus is two-fold:. Create affordable homes for people historically precluded from homeownership. Reduce the significant racial wealth...
Miller & Martin to host World Law Group Summit in Atlanta for Law Firms from Over 65 countries
World Law Group will bring its semi-annual summit to Atlanta from Oct. 27-29, 2022, to share best practices, convene global legal meetings and meet with several of Atlanta’s civil rights, political and business leaders. Miller & Martin will host the summit meetings, which will include 115 lawyers and 30...
Ravi I. Thadhani Appointed Executive Vice President for Health Affairs at Emory University
Following an extensive international search, Emory University announced today that Ravi I. Thadhani, MD, MPH, has been appointed executive vice president for health affairs (EVPHA). Thadhani also will serve as executive director of Emory’s Woodruff Health Sciences Center and vice chair of the Emory Healthcare Board of Directors. He will begin his tenure at Emory on Jan. 1, 2023.
Record number of Emory School of Nursing Faculty win Friends of the National Institute of Nursing Research Awards
A record number of faculty from the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing have been named award winners by the Friends of the National Institute of Nursing Research (FNINR). The annual awards recognize national nursing research leaders who have made significant contributions to nursing science. The Emory recipients...
Sterling Culinary Raise $138,000 for Special Olympics
Marlow’s Tavern, the Woodall and Sterling Culinary Management executive chef, CEO, and co-founder John C. Metz is pleased to announce that its 24th Annual Golf Classic has raised $112,363 for Special Olympics Georgia. Combined with the $26,000 donated by guests through the restaurants’ “Be A Champ” September donation program, the contribution increases to more than $138,000.
Georgia State Remains No. 2 for Innovation, Top Public University for Undergraduate Teaching in 2023 U.S. News & World Report Survey
Georgia State University is once again ranked the No. 2 most innovative university in the country and No. 1 public university for best undergraduate teaching in the 2023 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges. Georgia State retained its position in both categories, having ranked No. 2...
Mayor Dickens Appoints Darin Schierbaum as Atlanta’s 26th Chief of Atlanta Police Department
Following a national recruitment, Mayor Andre Dickens is appointing Darin Schierbaum as Atlanta’s Chief of Police. Chief Schierbaum has served in an interim capacity since the previous Chief, Rodney Bryant, retired in June. “Chief Schierbaum shares my vision for public safety in Atlanta,” Mayor Dickens said. “He has earned...
High-tech Studios Take Over Old Georgia Army Base, Looks to Open in 2023
The Georgia movie industry continues to expand in metro Atlanta with a new movie studio under construction in Forest Park at the site of the old Fort Gillem. It seems that there are movie studios everywhere now, but this is the first in Clayton County. It is significant because BlueStar Studios plans to make the old Fort Gillem headquarters building the centerpiece of its Forest Park campus. See more.
