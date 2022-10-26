ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
metroatlantaceo.com

DNA Behavior Continues Evolution, Naming Leon Morales as President

Atlanta-based global behavior and money insights company announces new roles for longtime leaders, with Morales taking on Presidency and Massie becoming Executive Chairman. Atlanta-based DNA Behavior International continues its growth and evolution, elevating Leon Morales to President and Chief Energy Officer. A member of the executive team since 2013, Morales previously served as the global organization’s Chief Relationship Officer and Managing Director.
metroatlantaceo.com

Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta Forms Collaborative To Preserve and Create 6,000 Homeowners of Color

In an unprecedented partnership of business, civic, nonprofit and philanthropic organizations, the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta amassed a coalition of support to preserve and create 6,000 homeowners of color in Atlanta. Its focus is two-fold:. Create affordable homes for people historically precluded from homeownership. Reduce the significant racial wealth...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Ravi I. Thadhani Appointed Executive Vice President for Health Affairs at Emory University

Following an extensive international search, Emory University announced today that Ravi I. Thadhani, MD, MPH, has been appointed executive vice president for health affairs (EVPHA). Thadhani also will serve as executive director of Emory’s Woodruff Health Sciences Center and vice chair of the Emory Healthcare Board of Directors. He will begin his tenure at Emory on Jan. 1, 2023.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Record number of Emory School of Nursing Faculty win Friends of the National Institute of Nursing Research Awards

A record number of faculty from the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing have been named award winners by the Friends of the National Institute of Nursing Research (FNINR). The annual awards recognize national nursing research leaders who have made significant contributions to nursing science. The Emory recipients...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Sterling Culinary Raise $138,000 for Special Olympics

Marlow’s Tavern, the Woodall and Sterling Culinary Management executive chef, CEO, and co-founder John C. Metz is pleased to announce that its 24th Annual Golf Classic has raised $112,363 for Special Olympics Georgia. Combined with the $26,000 donated by guests through the restaurants’ “Be A Champ” September donation program, the contribution increases to more than $138,000.
ROSWELL, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

High-tech Studios Take Over Old Georgia Army Base, Looks to Open in 2023

The Georgia movie industry continues to expand in metro Atlanta with a new movie studio under construction in Forest Park at the site of the old Fort Gillem. It seems that there are movie studios everywhere now, but this is the first in Clayton County. It is significant because BlueStar Studios plans to make the old Fort Gillem headquarters building the centerpiece of its Forest Park campus. See more.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy