Fox Theatre Partners with Georgia Public Libraries for a Second Exhibit Tour on the Fox Theatre’s History as an Iconic Landmark

Developers, builders, renovators and real estate professionals entrenched in Atlanta’s robust housing market descended upon the Georgia Aquarium October 22 for the 2022 Obie Awards. Award-winning national homebuilder, David Weekley Homes, was among them. Designed to recognize outstanding achievement in the home building industry, the prestigious Obie Awards are presented by the Sales and Marketing Council of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association (GAHBA). By the end of the evening, David Weekley Homes’ Atlanta Division walked away with six big wins – spanning the gamut from building design to marketing.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO