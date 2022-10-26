ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Fox Theatre Partners with Georgia Public Libraries for a Second Exhibit Tour on the Fox Theatre’s History as an Iconic Landmark

By Staff Report
metroatlantaceo.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
metroatlantaceo.com

David Weekley Homes Scores Six Awards During 2022 Obies

Developers, builders, renovators and real estate professionals entrenched in Atlanta’s robust housing market descended upon the Georgia Aquarium October 22 for the 2022 Obie Awards. Award-winning national homebuilder, David Weekley Homes, was among them. Designed to recognize outstanding achievement in the home building industry, the prestigious Obie Awards are presented by the Sales and Marketing Council of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association (GAHBA). By the end of the evening, David Weekley Homes’ Atlanta Division walked away with six big wins – spanning the gamut from building design to marketing.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta REALTORS Releases September 2022 Statistics on Housing Market

Atlanta REALTORS Association (ARA), the largest association of its kind in Georgia, released its September 2022 Market Brief on residential housing statistics for 11 area counties in metropolitan Atlanta. The Market Brief, compiled by First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), provides the only regionally-focused synopsis of monthly sales and home prices for single-family residential properties.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Lieutenant Governor Announces Application Period Open for Qualified Foster Child Support Organizations Authorized By “Fostering Success Act”

The Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS), a unit of the Georgia Department of Human Services, recently began accepting applications from eligible Foster Child Support Organizations to qualify to receive tax-creditable contributions as provided for through House Bill 424, known as the “Fostering Success Act.” Carried in the Georgia House of Representatives by Rep. Marcus Wiedower (R – Watkinsville) and by Sen. Bill Cowsert (R – Athens) in the Senate, House Bill 424 served as one of Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan’s legislative priorities for the 2022 Legislative Session.
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta Sees Drop in September Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Atlanta recorded an unemployment rate of 2.5 percent in September, down five-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.3 percent. "We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Counties See Decreased Wait Times, Streamlined Check-In Thanks to Elections Pilot Project

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is pleased to announce the successful implementation of a pilot program designed to decrease voter check-in times across the State. In conjunction with 18 counties, the Secretary of State’s office is piloting a new Early Voting check-in process that makes voter check-in faster and decreases the opportunity for data entry errors.
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Governor Announces Program to Support Students Impacted by the Pandemic

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced a new program aimed at ensuring students negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have the opportunity to pursue successful careers while receiving a high-quality education. Through the Governors Emergency Education Relief Program, more than $800,000 will be awarded for a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Pilot Program.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy