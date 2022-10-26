Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of Murder
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-Tastic
Forsyth County officially home to part of "The Technology Corridor"
Halloween Events In To Attend In Atlanta, 2022
Atlanta REALTORS Releases September 2022 Statistics on Housing Market
Atlanta REALTORS Association (ARA), the largest association of its kind in Georgia, released its September 2022 Market Brief on residential housing statistics for 11 area counties in metropolitan Atlanta. The Market Brief, compiled by First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), provides the only regionally-focused synopsis of monthly sales and home prices for single-family residential properties.
Artisan Built Communities Wins 10 OBIE Awards for NatureWalk, The Georgian
Artisan Built Communities was honored at the 42nd annual OBIE Awards with Community of the Year and Salesperson of the Year, as well as four additional Gold Awards and four Silver Awards. The OBIE Awards, presented by the Atlanta Sales and Marketing Council on behalf of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, recognize outstanding achievements within the homebuilding industry and serve as the premier awards in the Atlanta new home construction industry.
David Weekley Homes Scores Six Awards During 2022 Obies
Developers, builders, renovators and real estate professionals entrenched in Atlanta’s robust housing market descended upon the Georgia Aquarium October 22 for the 2022 Obie Awards. Award-winning national homebuilder, David Weekley Homes, was among them. Designed to recognize outstanding achievement in the home building industry, the prestigious Obie Awards are presented by the Sales and Marketing Council of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association (GAHBA). By the end of the evening, David Weekley Homes’ Atlanta Division walked away with six big wins – spanning the gamut from building design to marketing.
Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. Soliciting Bids from Construction Firms for Westside Trail – Segment 4
Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) has published an Invitation to Bid seeking a firm to construct Westside Trail – Segment 4. This section will run 1.3 miles in length between Washington Park and the southern terminus of Westside Trail – Segment 3 north of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. “The...
Atlanta Housing Selects Master Developer for Former Bowen Homes Revitalization
The AH Board of Commissioners today authorized Atlanta Housing to negotiate a master developer agreement with a joint venture, Bowen District Developers, for the redevelopment of the 74-acre Bowen Homes site. The selected development team, which includes McCormack Baron Salazar, The Benoit Group, Coleman and Associates, and JG Consulting will...
Veristor + Anexinet Charity Golf Classic Raises $20,000 for FOCUS
Veristor + Anexinet, a leading strategy, technology and transformation service provider, today announced that its 2022 Charity Golf Classic has raised $20,000 for FOCUS (Families of Children Under Stress), a nonprofit that seeks to create a community for families of children with disabilities in metro Atlanta and throughout Georgia. Veristor + Anexinet along with 22 event sponsors united in support of the FOCUS mission to embrace and equip families of children with disabilities to make everyday life better.
Atlanta Sees Drop in September Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Atlanta recorded an unemployment rate of 2.5 percent in September, down five-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.3 percent. "We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill...
Green Boom Announces $2 Million Relocation to Gwinnett County
Green Boom, a leading biodegradable, water-repellent, oil-only absorbents manufacturer, has relocated to the City of Norcross, adding four new jobs and $2 million in capital investment. As Green Boom moved into their 5,000-square-foot facility at 1010 Norcross Industrial Court, they also became an in-house manufacturer using custom-built equipment, which has decreased their production time by 400%.
Hawks Extend and Expand Partnership with JPMorgan Chase
The Atlanta Hawks and JPMorgan Chase, today announced a new agreement to expand and grow their integrated partnership. Through this new multi-year extension, JPMorgan Chase becomes the official bank, credit card, wealth management and investment banking partner of the Hawks and State Farm Arena. In addition, Chase is now the presenting sponsor of two key experiences:
Girl Scouts of Great Atlanta Announce New Board Member
Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta (GSGATL) today announced the addition of. Denise Quarles – Siemens, U.S.A. Head of External Affairs, SE Region. Board of Directors and Board Development Committee. Denise’s former roles include Chief City Executive for the Southeast Region for Siemens USA, where she served as a liaison...
Colony Bank Names Kristie McMahan Director of Commercial Administration, SVP
Colony Bank today announced that Kristie McMahan has been named Director of Commercial Administration, Senior Vice President. McMahan joined the Company as Commercial Banker, Senior Vice President in August of 2021 through the merger of Colony Bank and SouthCrest Bank. McMahan, who has nearly 25 years of banking experience, has also held positions such as portfolio manager, credit administration manager, and loan operations manager. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Finance from Wofford College and a Master of Business Administration with concentrations in Finance and Risk Management from the University of Georgia.
Atlanta Public Schools Providing Telehealth Services for Every Student
Atlanta Public Schools has partnered with Hazel Health, the national leader in school-based telehealth, to offer health services for students throughout the district, at no cost to families. With our partner Hazel Health, students who are not feeling well will be able to speak with a Hazel doctor or schedule...
Judge Rules in Favor of Public Charter Schools in DeKalb County
Seven DeKalb County public charter schools won a crucial victory against DeKalb County School Board members in Fulton County Superior Court. On Thursday, Oct. 20, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jerry Baxter issued a summary judgment ruling in favor on all but one of the claims brought by DeKalb Agriculture Technology & Environment, DeKalb Preparatory Academy, Leadership Preparatory Academy, DeKalb PATH Academy, Tapestry Public Charter School, The GLOBE Academy, and The Museum School of Avondale Estates.
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Announces Major Initiative to Tackle Childhood Mental Health Crisis
Behavioral and mental health issues among children have steadily risen in recent years. One proof point is, visits to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta emergency departments since 2015 have more than doubled, now exceeding 4,000 visits annually with an average patient age of nine. The number continues to rise significantly, in large part because of COVID-19.
