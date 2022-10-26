Colony Bank today announced that Kristie McMahan has been named Director of Commercial Administration, Senior Vice President. McMahan joined the Company as Commercial Banker, Senior Vice President in August of 2021 through the merger of Colony Bank and SouthCrest Bank. McMahan, who has nearly 25 years of banking experience, has also held positions such as portfolio manager, credit administration manager, and loan operations manager. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Finance from Wofford College and a Master of Business Administration with concentrations in Finance and Risk Management from the University of Georgia.

DECATUR, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO