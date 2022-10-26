Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the countryVictorNew York City, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
Related
thepositivecommunity.com
Moving Education Forward in Newark
For too long we have not taken a holistic stakeholder approach to education in our cities, instead remaining in our silos that do not benefit our most important asset, our children. In Newark, while our schools have markedly improved, we recognize the myriad of barriers that still exist. We have...
njbmagazine.com
Montclair State University and Bloomfield College Announce Merger Plans
Bloomfield College and Montclair State University (MSU) announced today that the presidents of each institution have been authorized by their boards of trustees to sign an Agreement and Plan of Merger. The document sets forth the terms and conditions under which the two institutions will merge, and advances plans to create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.”
roi-nj.com
Atkins completes upgrades at medical building across from Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Atkins Kent 101, the 120,000-square-foot medical office building that is located directly across the street from Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and adjacent to RWJBarnabas Health’s corporate offices in West Orange, has long been one of the area’s premier health care facilities. It just needed an upgrade. On Tuesday,...
roi-nj.com
Montclair State, Bloomfield announce agreement to merge
Montclair State University and Bloomfield College will sign an agreement to merge and create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University,” the two schools announced Wednesday. The schools’ boards of trustees have authorized the presidents of both institutions to sign an agreement and plan of merger, according to a...
wutv29.com
Report: With highest shortage of home healthcare workers, NY raises wages
It's been almost one year since Governor Hochul first made efforts to reduce the home health aide workforce shortage in New York. According to a Mercer study from 2021, the state had the lowest ranked workforce shortage nationwide. But since last year, efforts have been made to attract more aides,...
Two independents run for seats on Jersey City school board
While the main contest in the Jersey City school board election this year is the battle between the “Education Matters” and “Change for Children” slates, there are two separate independents seeking one of the three seats on the board. Each of them come from different professions...
Bayonne delays reorganization of departments at City Hall
Bayonne officials continue to consider a reorganization of the departments within the city administration. At its October meeting, for the second month in a row, the City Council withdrew introduction of an for that purpose, just as it had in September. The council did not discuss the ordinance during either...
dailynurse.com
Nurse of the Week: A Registered Nurse with a Heart of Gold
Nurse Malgorzata Rega at Gouverneur Health in New York City approaches each day with energy and passion for her job as a registered nurse. She appears to be dancing up and down the halls from patient to patient as she eagerly greets them, accessing their needs for the day is how patient Mark Gafur describes Nurse Rega.
themontclairgirl.com
This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line
Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
essexnewsdaily.com
Maplewood mourns the death of Chief DeVaul
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53, died Oct. 21 at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa. DeVaul will be remembered in Maplewood as a stabilizing force who became chief of the police department following an upheaval, a man who worked to improve the department’s culture and relationship with the community.
As "triple-demic" fears grow, NYC in serious need of PICU nurses
NEW YORK -- Hospitals across the Tri-State Area are starting to feel the strain of the so called "triple-demic," fueled by an extreme spike in cases of RSV among children.CBS2's Jessica Moore spoke Wednesday with an ER nurse who has seen the impact of the virus firsthand."Three months old coming in, congestion, the color is off, the lips aren't as bright as they should be. The patient isn't eating, isn't drinking," Karen Fountain said.Fountain has treated more than 100 children with RSV. Now, she faces the daunting task of placing nurses at hospitals across New York City."They need more pediatric...
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County honors two Italian Americans as Stars of Essex County
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted the 2022 Essex County Italian American Heritage Month celebration on Friday, Oct. 21, in the Essex County Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Building in Newark. During the event, DiVincenzo recognized Ralph A. LaRossa, president and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., and Kristen Gengaro, president of CDM New York, as “Stellas della Contea di Essex,” or Stars of Essex County. The honor recognizes them for their commitment to improving the lives of all residents and their community involvement.
fox5ny.com
Rev. Calvin Butts, pastor of Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church dies
NEW YORK - Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who was the pastor at Harlem's historic Abyssinian Baptist Church has died, the church announced on Friday. "The Butts Family and entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers for us in our bereavement," a statement read. Butts spent 50 years...
NJ hospital fired me for breaking off relationship with CEO, woman says in lawsuit
A former employee is suing a Hudson County hospital and its chief executive officer, claiming that she was fired because she broke off seven-month relationship with him that included sex with multiple women inside the hospital. Serafima Isachenko, 30, had worked as an ultrasound technician at Hudson Regional Hospital in...
Jersey City to reopen COVID-19 rent relief program Oct. 31-Nov. 10
Jersey City is reopening its COVID-19 relief program that could provide residents with up to $10,000 in back rent. Applications for the Jersey City COVID-19 Rent Relief Program can be filed with the city between Oct. 31 and Nov. 10, city officials said. The application form is on the city website. Residents without access to a computer can call 201-706-4653.
School bus carrying special needs students crashes, injuring 4
Two special needs students, their aide and a driver were hurt Tuesday when a school bus collided with an SUV before crashing into a utility pole in Bergen County, authorities said. The crash was reported about 8:19 a.m. at the intersection of Maple, Highwood and Park avenues in Glen Rock,...
baristanet.com
Montclair Man Fatally Shot on Lincoln Street
Montclair, NJ – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Montclair Police Chief Todd Conforti announced today that Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and Montclair Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Leroy Peters, 23, of Montclair, N.J. On Friday, October 28, at...
hudsoncountyview.com
Phase 3 of Jersey City’s rental relief program will start on Oct. 31 and run though Nov. 10
Phase 3 of Jersey City’s rental relief program will begin accepting applications on October 31st and run through November 10th, officials said today. “Since the start of this pandemic, we have worked to find various ways to ease residents’ financial burdens and provide critical relief to our families who need it most,” Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement.
essexnewsdaily.com
Oct. 19 fire destroys four homes on Amherst Street in East Orange
EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Oct. 19, a fire damaged multiple buildings on Amherst Street near Central Avenue in East Orange. According to East Orange public information officer Connie Jackson, the four-alarm fire broke out at approximately 4:18 a.m. at 135 Amherst St. and quickly spread to three neighboring houses: 131, 137 and 139 Amherst St.
Woman sought in connection to Newark carjacking
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are seeking to find an East Orange woman wanted for questioning in connection to a carjacking that took place in the city in September. Annalessi Rhoden, 37, is being sought by law enforcement officials, according to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé. According to Frage, on September 14th, at 8:15 p.m., officers responded to Woodside Place near Arlington Avenue on a call of a carjacking. “A food delivery driver had parked to make a delivery,” Frage said. “He called the customer who had placed the order but received no answer before two male suspects The post Woman sought in connection to Newark carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0