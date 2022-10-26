DAOs, like technological advances before them, will change the world of work. Just as the plows, looms, and computers of our forebears radically reinvented our daily acts of labour, so DAOs (and Web3, will shift our perceptions and change our labour practices). DAOs have already proven they are the future, now they just need the tools to get there. This is where Rain comes in. Rain offers a corporate crypto credit card and specialised payments rails that lets DAOs use their operating capital easily in Web2 with their crypto treasuries.

3 DAYS AGO