Read full article on original website
Related
These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400
As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home
The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
6 Jobs That Make You Rich Fast Without a Degree
In the United States, there's typically a direct correlation between education and salary. The more degrees you attain, the more money you'll make -- on average. Although most of the big six-figure...
Simple iPhone hack exposes apps that are spying on everything you do
YOUR iPhone can reveal exactly how apps are using your most private information. A clever iPhone hack – only possible since last year – can highlight the dangers of over-sharing. It's called the App Privacy Report, and it's tucked away in your iPhone privacy settings. "App Privacy Report...
Imagine a scoreboard where all your direct reports rank you: That’s real for Salesforce managers
Turns out, about 90% of salesforce workers approve of their bosses (or say they do).
Elon Musk reportedly ordered company-wide layoffs at Twitter
Elon Musk reportedly ordered company-wide layoffs at Twitter days after acquiring the social media platform.
Subtle Cybertruck redesign drives Tesla fans wild
News of Tesla's infamous iconic Cybertruck has been curiously scant lately, despite the fact that production is set to start next year. Ever since the vehicle's eventful unveiling two years ago (who can forget that smashing bullet-proof glass?), its design has proved controversial – but fans have just spotted a subtle visual tweak.
Be Cautious About Who You Surround Yourself With
Your reactions aren’t yours. Your limitations are theirs. We’ve all heard that we’re the average of those we spend the most time with. “Successful” people say to surround yourself with positive people. And when we look at the kind of people miserable souls surround themselves with, the results speak for themselves.
Hisense U8H Review: All Hail the King of Budget Premium TVs
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Hisense U8H At a Glance Hisense U8H Design: Classy and Economic Picture Quality: A Bold Foray Into Mini-LED Lighting Sound Quality: You’ll Want a Soundbar The Budget Premium TV Every Gamer Dreams About Having Google TV is Becoming a Smart TV Staple The Verdict: Should You Buy the Hisense U8H? A few years ago, if I asked you what the best budget premium TV brand was. Most folks would have undoubtedly answered “Vizio,” and I probably would have as well. Nowadays, that’s a much tougher...
Digiday
The publisher’s guide to A/B testing
Testing approaches like A/B methodologies have helped countless marketers improve digital campaigns through continual optimization. In 2022, more and more publishers are adopting these tactics to capitalize on this success. With numerous variables and KPIs in play, publishers are relying on A/B testing to calculate winning conditions. Yet because there’s...
Consumer Reports.org
Privacy Fix: How to Find Old Online Accounts
It’s easy to forget about old accounts you’ve signed up for, including everything from photo-hosting sites to apps for household budgeting. But even if you stopped using a service years ago, experts say it’s important to find and delete it. Otherwise, the lingering data poses a risk to your digital privacy and security.
NEWSBTC
Why DAOs Are the Future of Work if They Have the Right Tools
DAOs, like technological advances before them, will change the world of work. Just as the plows, looms, and computers of our forebears radically reinvented our daily acts of labour, so DAOs (and Web3, will shift our perceptions and change our labour practices). DAOs have already proven they are the future, now they just need the tools to get there. This is where Rain comes in. Rain offers a corporate crypto credit card and specialised payments rails that lets DAOs use their operating capital easily in Web2 with their crypto treasuries.
Building a Dominant B2B Brand, Combining Strategy with Tactics, and The Modern Marketer Archetype
B2B startups are constantly navigating the road to brand awareness and company growth. As the era of digital marketing further advances, nailing the balancing act of efficient strategies and bulletproof marketing has never been more urgent.
lifetrixcorner.com
Amazon ERC Phone Number : How to Call Amazon ERC HR Department
You can directly contact Amazon HR (Human Resources) Department at (888) 892-7180 and ask any queries about your job by calling the Employment Resource Center (Amazon ERC). HR can be reached through email or the ERC Amazon number if you have completed your application and are still looking for more information. HR can assist you with the next steps.
As time switch approaches, sleep experts says standard time is better for health, safety
It’s almost time to “fall back” one hour into standard time, which sleep specialists say is better for our health because it more closely matches our body’s internal clock. Standard time officially begins on Sunday, Nov. 6. “Daylight saving time disrupts the body’s natural circadian rhythms...
CNBC
This weekly routine builds stronger relationships at work, says GoodRx CEO: 'It makes up for lost time during the pandemic'
Twice per week, Doug Hirsch takes a 45-minute walk around the block with one of his nearly 800 employees. Hirsch, the co-CEO and founder of prescription drug savings company GoodRx, says he blocks out time for these "informal and conversational" walks because they make up for the "lost time" during the pandemic's height, when work interactions were mostly confined to screens.
A single chip has managed to transfer the entire internet's traffic in a single second
Researchers prove there's a lot more room to grow for the internet with silicon photonics.
Engadget
The Morning After: NASA reveals UFO investigation panel
NASA previously announced that it would create a panel to study "unidentified aerial phenomena" (UAP), aka UFOs — while saying it doesn't believe they're "extraterrestrial in origin." (Sure, NASA.) Now, the space agency has unveiled the 16-member panel that will focus on these unclassified sightings, chaired by David Spergel,...
techunwrapped.com
1 TB USB flash drive for your pocket on offer
The flash drive is still one of the most comfortable ways we can find to always carry our important files with us. It is true that, thanks to mobile phones and cloud storage, it is less and less common to find this type of device. In addition, although the smaller capacity units cost a few euros, if we want something with a large capacity we must spend a lot of money. Fortunately, if you are looking one of the largest capacity flash drives in the worldtoday we bring you an offer that you cannot miss.
Comments / 0