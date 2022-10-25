Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Related
visitokc.com
EXPERIENCE THE WIDE-EYED WONDERMENT OF OKC ZOO’S SAFARI LIGHTS WITH NEW DINNER WITH SANTA SERIES
Have dinner with the big guy himself and take in the views of OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS during Dinner with Santa, an all-new, family-friendly event series. The Oklahoma City Zoo is inviting guests of all ages to experience the ultimate dinner feast with the big guy himself – Santa Claus. This brand-new event series offers guests a chance to create a new holiday tradition that promises festive fun and togetherness amidst the Zoo’s wildly unique seasonal setting, OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS. Dinner with Santa hosted in the Zoo’s Canopy Restaurant includes a delicious holiday buffet, kids’ activities like ornament making and, of course, a meet and greet with Santa.
visitokc.com
2022 PASEO ARTS AWARDS TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!
Oklahoma City, OK (October 27, 2022) – Tickets are now on sale and sponsorships available for the 16th Annual Paseo Arts Awards Dinner to be held Nov. 17 at the Skirvin Hilton Hotel. This year’s award recipients are: Paul Medina, Lifetime Achievement Award; Hui Cha Poos, Artist of the Year Award; Nathan Lee, Michi Susan Award; Virginia Sitzes, Emerging Artist Award and Brian Fitzsimmons, Placemaking Award. .“We believe that the act of recognition serves to educate the public about Oklahoma’s rich artistic community and its increasingly vibrant and robust contemporary arts culture,” says Amanda Bleakley, executive director.
OKC VeloCity
Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma
Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tours musical in Oklahoma City, OK Feb 24th, 2023 – presale code
The Soul II Soul Tour presale code everyone has been asking for is here: This is your best chance to get The Soul II Soul Tour musical tickets earlier than the public. You might not get another chance to watch The Soul II Soul Tour’s musical in Oklahoma City so make sure that you use this presale passcode !
KOCO
Hall of Famer Johnny Bench coming home to Oklahoma for 75th birthday celebration
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hall of Fame baseball player Johnny Bench will be back in his home state of Oklahoma later this year to celebrate his 75th birthday. Bench was born on Dec. 7, 1947, and was raised in Binger, which is 60 miles west of Oklahoma City. The Cincinnati Reds drafted the Oklahoma baseball prospect in 1965, and Bench went on to become arguably the best catch in baseball history.
OKC VeloCity
Griffin Media leaves former station to Langston University as News 9 moves downtown
Langston University just received its largest corporate gift ever. News 9, a subsidiary of Oklahoma-owned Griffin Media, has started its station relocation and will leave its former facility, as well as the equipment inside, to Langston University. News 9 is leaving its current location at 7401 North Kelley Ave. after...
visitokc.com
Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau Announces Promotions
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau (Visit OKC) has promoted three staff members within the organization:. Maryam Kari was promoted from Digital Marketing Manager to Senior Digital Marketing Manager. This past year, she successfully spearheaded the newly redesigned VisitOKC.com, MeetinOKC.com and OKCsports.org, as well as managed the launch of the Modern Frontier Attractions Pass. Kari’s social media campaigns consistently perform above the targeted goal, and her tenacity to stay in front of social media trends shows through on all of Visit OKC’s channels.
OKC VeloCity
Live music coming to OKC this fall
As the temperature starts to fall, that means it is the perfect time to head indoors and catch some fantastic live music in Oklahoma City. With a bevy of new concert venues opening during the past five years, you can catch an awesome concert almost any night somewhere in OKC. Below are some upcoming highlights you might want to check out. Of course, we cannot name every concert, so hit us up on Facebook or Twitter with your recommendations.
visitokc.com
NOVEMBER HAPPENINGS AT THE OKC ZOO
OKC Zoo is making it a November to remember with OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS, Military Appreciation Month, family-friendly events, a community food drive, education programs and more!. MONDAY, OCTOBER 31: WINTER HOURS BEGIN FOR OKC ZOO RIDES, ATTRACTIONS. Go wild for the Oklahoma City Zoo’s one-of-a-kind rides and attractions. With...
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his company
The founder and owner of Oklahoma City based Hobby Lobby has announced he is giving away his company. Green announced that he has chosen God over his company and made the decision to give it away, saying it "gives me a bigger purpose than just making money."
KFOR
Pay It 4ward: Chitwood family pays it forward with the gift of life
SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Generations of the Chitwood’s owned a family dairy farm in Edmond before it was covered up by Arcadia Lake. They then moved the operation to Sulphur. The years went by and then a health crisis, life-or-death situation, Fred Chitwood was desperately in need of...
visitokc.com
Fall Family Fun
Cooler temps are energizing! After a long, languid summer, autumn has made its way to Oklahoma City bringing with it all sorts of seasonal family fun. We’ve corralled a gaggle of can’t-miss activities – some new and some tried-and-true - – for you and yours to enjoy and explore.
KFOR
Made in Oklahoma: Orange cranberry bread
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Celebrate the changing season with this delicious, sweet quick bread. Fresh orange juice and fresh cranberries set this bread apart while Knight Creek Farms pecans add texture and interest to the bread that’s equally good for breakfast as it is for an after-dinner treat.
Did surveillance video record a ghost at Stillwater’s Atherton Hotel?
Video installers couldn't explain the phenomena.
osoblanco.org
Who was Jakob Miller, and what was his cause of death? Oklahoma Man died in an Accident Details Explained
An accident claimed the life of Jakob Miller in Oklahoma and has gained more attention on social media nowadays. He died a few months ago in a deadly car accident, and as per the report, he died in the car accident held on April 19, 2022. Most people on social media are curious to know more about the cause of his death.
KOCO
Oklahomans remember bitter ice storm that left thousands without power statewide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans may remember the bitterly cold ice storm that left thousands without power across the state. The storm was officially two years ago. In the historical Heritage Hills neighborhood, just north of downtown Oklahoma City, one of the worst and most memorable ice storms on record began.
KFOR
Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system. It’s taking a southern path! What does this mean?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tracking our next storm system for late tonight, Friday into Saturday. It’s taking a southern path across north Texas. This means heaviest rain south and east with much less rain northwest. The OKC Metro on the northern edge! Should clear out for Sunday and...
KOCO
Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food, clothes this winter
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food and clothing this winter. The district said the Western Heights Middle School food pantry is used to feed more than 400 students. With the winter months coming up, they need help filling the shelves. "We see...
KOCO
WATCH: Thief falls through ceiling after breaking into popular OKC restaurant
OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular Oklahoma City restaurant had to temporarily close after a thief was caught on camera breaking in through the roof. The owner of Off the Hook told KOCO 5 that a burglar used a ladder to get onto the roof and broke into the restaurant near Interstate 235 and Britton Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The thief then went through an air duct vent before falling into the restaurant's lobby, the owner said.
Oklahoma vs. Iowa State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Oklahoma vs. Iowa State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 29 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: FS1 network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
Comments / 0