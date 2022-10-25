ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitokc.com

EXPERIENCE THE WIDE-EYED WONDERMENT OF OKC ZOO’S SAFARI LIGHTS WITH NEW DINNER WITH SANTA SERIES

Have dinner with the big guy himself and take in the views of OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS during Dinner with Santa, an all-new, family-friendly event series. The Oklahoma City Zoo is inviting guests of all ages to experience the ultimate dinner feast with the big guy himself – Santa Claus. This brand-new event series offers guests a chance to create a new holiday tradition that promises festive fun and togetherness amidst the Zoo’s wildly unique seasonal setting, OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS. Dinner with Santa hosted in the Zoo’s Canopy Restaurant includes a delicious holiday buffet, kids’ activities like ornament making and, of course, a meet and greet with Santa.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

2022 PASEO ARTS AWARDS TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

Oklahoma City, OK (October 27, 2022) – Tickets are now on sale and sponsorships available for the 16th Annual Paseo Arts Awards Dinner to be held Nov. 17 at the Skirvin Hilton Hotel. This year’s award recipients are: Paul Medina, Lifetime Achievement Award; Hui Cha Poos, Artist of the Year Award; Nathan Lee, Michi Susan Award; Virginia Sitzes, Emerging Artist Award and Brian Fitzsimmons, Placemaking Award. .“We believe that the act of recognition serves to educate the public about Oklahoma’s rich artistic community and its increasingly vibrant and robust contemporary arts culture,” says Amanda Bleakley, executive director.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma

Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Hall of Famer Johnny Bench coming home to Oklahoma for 75th birthday celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY — Hall of Fame baseball player Johnny Bench will be back in his home state of Oklahoma later this year to celebrate his 75th birthday. Bench was born on Dec. 7, 1947, and was raised in Binger, which is 60 miles west of Oklahoma City. The Cincinnati Reds drafted the Oklahoma baseball prospect in 1965, and Bench went on to become arguably the best catch in baseball history.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau Announces Promotions

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau (Visit OKC) has promoted three staff members within the organization:. Maryam Kari was promoted from Digital Marketing Manager to Senior Digital Marketing Manager. This past year, she successfully spearheaded the newly redesigned VisitOKC.com, MeetinOKC.com and OKCsports.org, as well as managed the launch of the Modern Frontier Attractions Pass. Kari’s social media campaigns consistently perform above the targeted goal, and her tenacity to stay in front of social media trends shows through on all of Visit OKC’s channels.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Live music coming to OKC this fall

As the temperature starts to fall, that means it is the perfect time to head indoors and catch some fantastic live music in Oklahoma City. With a bevy of new concert venues opening during the past five years, you can catch an awesome concert almost any night somewhere in OKC. Below are some upcoming highlights you might want to check out. Of course, we cannot name every concert, so hit us up on Facebook or Twitter with your recommendations.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

NOVEMBER HAPPENINGS AT THE OKC ZOO

OKC Zoo is making it a November to remember with OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS, Military Appreciation Month, family-friendly events, a community food drive, education programs and more!. MONDAY, OCTOBER 31: WINTER HOURS BEGIN FOR OKC ZOO RIDES, ATTRACTIONS. Go wild for the Oklahoma City Zoo’s one-of-a-kind rides and attractions. With...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Pay It 4ward: Chitwood family pays it forward with the gift of life

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Generations of the Chitwood’s owned a family dairy farm in Edmond before it was covered up by Arcadia Lake. They then moved the operation to Sulphur. The years went by and then a health crisis, life-or-death situation, Fred Chitwood was desperately in need of...
SULPHUR, OK
visitokc.com

Fall Family Fun

Cooler temps are energizing! After a long, languid summer, autumn has made its way to Oklahoma City bringing with it all sorts of seasonal family fun. We’ve corralled a gaggle of can’t-miss activities – some new and some tried-and-true - – for you and yours to enjoy and explore.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Made in Oklahoma: Orange cranberry bread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Celebrate the changing season with this delicious, sweet quick bread. Fresh orange juice and fresh cranberries set this bread apart while Knight Creek Farms pecans add texture and interest to the bread that’s equally good for breakfast as it is for an after-dinner treat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Thief falls through ceiling after breaking into popular OKC restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular Oklahoma City restaurant had to temporarily close after a thief was caught on camera breaking in through the roof. The owner of Off the Hook told KOCO 5 that a burglar used a ladder to get onto the roof and broke into the restaurant near Interstate 235 and Britton Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The thief then went through an air duct vent before falling into the restaurant's lobby, the owner said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy