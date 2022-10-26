ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

Crater Lake National Park closed East Rim Drive for snow

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. -- The National Park Service says tonight Crater Lake National Park's East Rim Drive is closed for expected snow this weekend. Crater Lake National Park (CLNP) office says it closed the East Rim Drive at 2pm today. It is awaiting weekend weather to determine further closures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy