Read full article on original website
Related
Great Smoky Mountains National Park begins phased reopening
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park began the first phase of it's gradual reopening on Saturday. Visitors from all over the country flocked to the park for a change of scenery.
KDRV
Crater Lake National Park closed East Rim Drive for snow
CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. -- The National Park Service says tonight Crater Lake National Park's East Rim Drive is closed for expected snow this weekend. Crater Lake National Park (CLNP) office says it closed the East Rim Drive at 2pm today. It is awaiting weekend weather to determine further closures.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Major construction project to begin at the Fall River entrance in Rocky Mountain National Park
Construction will begin the week of October 31, for a new and improved entrance station at the Fall River Entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park. The Fall River Entrance is one of two major entrance stations on the east side of the park and is located on U.S. Highway 34, just inside the park boundary.
Comments / 0