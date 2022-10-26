Virginia Beach Fire Academy #9 Graduation Announced

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (October 26, 2022) The Virginia Beach Fire Department is pleased to announce that it will host the graduation ceremony for Virginia Beach Fire Academy Recruit Class #9, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Harry E. Diezel Training Center, 927 South Birdneck Road, Virginia Beach. Graduates will be assigned their duty station following graduation.

The graduation ceremony will be streamed live on Facebook.

For more information on becoming a Virginia Beach firefighter visit www.vbgov.com/fire.

# # #