CALGARY, AB, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ – Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (“Tamarack” or the “Company“) (TSX: TVE) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Selected financial and operating information is outlined below and should be read with Tamarack’s consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Tamarack’s website at www.tamarackvalley.ca. The Company is also pleased to provide an operational update, fourth quarter 2022 guidance incorporating the acquisition of Deltastream Energy Corporation (“Deltastream“) and confirmation of application to renew the Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) program.

