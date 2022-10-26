Read full article on original website
Related
energynow.ca
Imperial ‘striking a balance’ between shareholder returns and capital spending: CEO
CALGARY — Imperial Oil Ltd. announced Friday that it is raising its quarterly dividend by nearly 30 per cent and also plans to buy back up to $1.5 billion worth of shares — further evidence that shareholders of Canadian oil and gas stocks are reaping the benefits of 2022's global energy crisis.
‘Oil Giants’ Massive Profits Revive Calls for Windfall Taxes
Oct 28 (Reuters) – Global energy giants including Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N) posted another round of huge quarterly profits, benefiting from surging natural gas and fuel prices that have boosted inflation around the world and led to fresh calls to further tax the sector. Four...
Analysis: Hydro Giant Canada Faces Provincial Divides in Electrification Drive
But capitalizing on that advantage is complicated by the fact that Canada’s 10 provinces regulate utilities independently and trade little renewable power among themselves, even if hydro-generating provinces border on those producing high emissions. Some, like fossil fuel-burning Saskatchewan and Alberta, say the federal government’s plan for a 2035 net-zero grid is unrealistic.
Oil Fluctuates as Record US Exports Buoy Global Demand Outlook
(Bloomberg) Oil fluctuated after the US reported record exports of crude and fuel, while recent weakness in the dollar made commodities more attractive. West Texas Intermediate traded in a narrow range near $88 a barrel after gaining almost 4% over the prior two sessions. Total US petroleum exports hit 11.4 million barrels a day last week, government data showed. The surge came with domestic fuel inventories at historic seasonal lows, highlighting a tightening supply outlook.
Oil Giants Face Backlash from Biden for Handing Record Profits to Investors
Big Oil’s record profits are a huge hit on Wall Street but increasingly provocative in the corridors of power from Washington DC to London as politicians lash out against executives for funneling windfall profits to investors. The controversy this week was not so much about the gargantuan dollar amounts...
Oil Trims Weekly Gain as Broader Sell-Off Dents Sentiment
Oil pared its weekly gain as investors shied away from risky assets on a dimming outlook for China and the wider global economy. West Texas Intermediate slid below $88 a barrel on Friday as a risk-off tone spread across wider markets. China’s economic growth outlook is darkening as investors bet Beijing will be slow to exit Covid Zero, while in Europe the French and Spanish economies slowed.
Higher LNG exports may turbocharge U.S. energy transition
LITTLETON, Colo., Oct 27 (Reuters) – Sales of U.S. “freedom gas” are on track to smash volume and earnings records in 2022, but the stellar short-term gains for exporters may have long-term consequences for the entire U.S. energy sector due to the resulting higher natural gas prices.
Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Strong Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results, Operational Update and Updated Pro Forma Q4 2022 Guidance
CALGARY, AB, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ – Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (“Tamarack” or the “Company“) (TSX: TVE) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Selected financial and operating information is outlined below and should be read with Tamarack’s consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Tamarack’s website at www.tamarackvalley.ca. The Company is also pleased to provide an operational update, fourth quarter 2022 guidance incorporating the acquisition of Deltastream Energy Corporation (“Deltastream“) and confirmation of application to renew the Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) program.
Alberta Orphan Wells Decreasing as Reclamation Activity Picks Up
More and more oil and gas wells in Alberta are being cleaned up and returned to nature. For the fourth year in a row, there’s been a decline in the number of “orphan” wells in the province. And momentum is building for even greater reductions in the near future.
Canada Raises Hurdles for Foreign Deals Targeting Critical Minerals
Canada’s government is making it harder for foreign state-owned companies to pursue deals that target critical minerals in the resource-rich country. “Significant transactions by foreign state-owned enterprises from Canada’s critical minerals sectors will only be approved as of likely net benefit on an exceptional basis,” Canada’s federal government said Friday in a statement. Such deals could also give the government “reasonable grounds to believe that the investment could be injurious to Canada’s national security,” it said.
Guilbeault slams oilpatch for raking in cash and sitting idle on climate action
OTTAWA — The federal environment minister is calling out Canada’s oil companies for failing to put cash behind their promises to tackle climate change. Steven Guilbeault says the country’s major oil players have promised to do something about greenhouse gas emissions, but instead have funnelled most of their record-breaking profits to shareholders.
Precision Drilling reports Q3 profit, revenue up 69 per cent from year ago
CALGARY — Precision Drilling Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $30.7 million compared with a loss of $38 million a year ago as its revenue gained 69 per cent. The company says the profit amounted to $2.03 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $2.86 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Record Buybacks Could Be Over. And Investors Might Be Relieved
The global buyback binge looks to be drawing to a close, and investors are unlikely to mourn the end of the record repurchase rush. That’s because executives would be well advised to keep their powder dry, given rising interest rates, jittery consumers and mounting recession fears, according to fund managers. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists say that buybacks peaked in the first quarter and cut their outlook for S&P 500 repurchases by 10% for 2023, citing the impact of margin contractions on earnings.
Norway Gas Giant Equinor Says Price Caps Won’t Solve Europe’s Supply Problem
Norway’s biggest energy company said planned price caps won’t solve Europe’s underlying problem of not receiving enough natural gas this winter.“Any price cap is not really solving the fundamental problems,” Equinor Chief Executive Officer Anders Opedal said in an interview on Bloomberg Television on Friday. “In fact, it can be counterproductive increasing demand while supply is not increasing.”
A Matter of Fact: European Parliament is Wrong to Endorse ‘Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty’
European Parliament is endorsing a dangerous and misguided “fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty” that would cause harm to people around the world. The political forum is recommending that European Union member states phase out fossil fuels as soon as possible and stop all new investments in fossil fuel extraction.
Nord Stream operator surveys pipeline leak site, Sweden says
COPENHAGEN, Oct 27 (Reuters) – A Russian-flagged vessel chartered by Nord Stream AG, the operator of the leaking Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, is conducting surveys in the area for the first time, the Swedish Navy said on Thursday. Both Sweden and Denmark have concluded that four Nord Stream...
U.S. oil and gas rig count edges up in Oct as drilling steadies – Baker Hughes
U.S. oil and natural gas rigs fell this week, but edged up in October in the first monthly increase since July as drillers largely hold activity steady despite high energy prices and soaring profits.The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell three to 768 in the week to Oct. 28, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday.
Canada Weekly Rig Count Up 2 for Week Ending October 28, 2022
Canada’s drilling rig count increased 2 to 212 active drilling rigs according to data collected by Baker Hughes for the week ending October 28, 2022. From one week ago, Alberta rig counts increased 5 to 149 and the Saskatchewan rig counts decreased 1 to 46. Oil drilling increased 1...
