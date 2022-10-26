Read full article on original website
savannahceo.com
Counties See Decreased Wait Times, Streamlined Check-In Thanks to Elections Pilot Project
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is pleased to announce the successful implementation of a pilot program designed to decrease voter check-in times across the State. In conjunction with 18 counties, the Secretary of State’s office is piloting a new Early Voting check-in process that makes voter check-in faster and decreases the opportunity for data entry errors.
savannahceo.com
Commissioner Shaw Urges Georgia Congressional Delegation to Intervene in Natural Gas Policy
Public Service Commissioner Jason Shaw has sent a letter to Georgia’s Congressional Delegation outlining recent policy shifts in natural gas pipeline policy by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Natural gas availability has helped Georgia recruit industry to the state and has helped Georgia become the Best State for...
savannahceo.com
Georgia Receives Share of $759M to Bring High-Speed Internet Access to Communities Across Rural America
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that the Department is providing $759 million to bring high-speed internet access (PDF, 204 KB) to people living and working across 24 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and Palau. Today’s investments include funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a historic $65 billion to expand reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to all communities across the U.S.
savannahceo.com
Lieutenant Governor Announces Application Period Open for Qualified Foster Child Support Organizations Authorized By “Fostering Success Act”
The Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS), a unit of the Georgia Department of Human Services, recently began accepting applications from eligible Foster Child Support Organizations to qualify to receive tax-creditable contributions as provided for through House Bill 424, known as the “Fostering Success Act.” Carried in the Georgia House of Representatives by Rep. Marcus Wiedower (R – Watkinsville) and by Sen. Bill Cowsert (R – Athens) in the Senate, House Bill 424 served as one of Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan’s legislative priorities for the 2022 Legislative Session.
savannahceo.com
Governor Announces Program to Support Students Impacted by the Pandemic
Governor Brian P. Kemp announced a new program aimed at ensuring students negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have the opportunity to pursue successful careers while receiving a high-quality education. Through the Governors Emergency Education Relief Program, more than $800,000 will be awarded for a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Pilot Program.
savannahceo.com
SignatureFD Honored with goBeyondProfit 2022 Champion Award
GoBeyondProfit, a first-of-its-kind business leader initiative that highlights corporate generosity, today announced it has honored Georgia-based SignatureFD, an integrated wealth management firm, as a winner of the goBeyondProfit champion award for 2022. SignatureFD, and its CEO Heather Fortner, were nominated and selected for this award by fellow Georgia business leaders...
savannahceo.com
PCOM Georgia Pharmacy and Medical Students Receive White Coats
Cordovan, patent leather, hot pink, bright red, black, spiked, strappy and mesh. The shoes were as varied as the students who wore them, yet their white coats provided unity and a singularity of purpose. Two PCOM Georgia White Coat ceremonies took place on Friday, October 21, at the Gas South...
