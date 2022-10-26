ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

WTOP

Annapolis artists to carve six giant pumpkins for Halloween weekend

Charlie Brown and Linus may be looking for the Great Pumpkin again this year, but you won’t have to look very hard to spot giant pumpkins on the streets of Annapolis, Maryland. Six half-ton pumpkins will be carved on Friday outside of Graduate Hotel, Visit Annapolis Visitors Center, St....
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Weekly

A Musical Takeover of Eastport

A “world tour” through Spanish flamenco, sea shanties, klezmer and more is on the way to reignite the region’s passion for jazz and roots music. The Annapolis Jazz & Roots Festival comes to various venues around Eastport the first two weekends in November, highlighting not only world music but the role that Chesapeake Bay communities and performers play in jazz and its adjacent interpretations.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County native 'The Bald Ballerina' finds joy in the face of devastating cancer diagnosis

As we say goodbye to October, Breast Cancer Awareness month, it's important to remember breast cancer is the most common form of cancer for women younger than 39.  It's rare. And only 5% of cases are women in their 20's.  Howard County's Maggie Kudirka was only 23 when she was diagnosed with stage 4, metastatic breast cancer. At the time she was just beginning her career as a professional dancer with New York's 'Joffrey Ballet Concert Group'.  The prestigious company offered her a full scholarship. Less than a year into her new, exciting career she felt a lump while showering. And...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
arlingtonmagazine.com

Get Away: 134 Prince in Annapolis

Opened in 2021, boutique hotel 134 Prince occupies a meticulously transformed 1849 Dutch Colonial Revival home, just steps from Annapolis’ City Dock, restaurants, shops and two U.S. Naval Academy gates. Owners Clint Ramsden and Cody Monroe, both Naval Academy graduates, wanted to impart the kind of luxury sensibility one...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Scratch Kitchen owner pushes through tragedy to open Olney eatery

For many new business owners, opening their doors can mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter. But for Bernie Rousseau, starting her Olney eatery was fueled by a need to push through a family tragedy. The same day that Rousseau got her keys to her location for Scratch Kitchen...
OLNEY, MD
Wbaltv.com

'He's a hero of mine': Jason Newton proud to help usher in his father to City College Hall of Fame

A Baltimore school bestowed a huge honor on a trailblazer based on a remarkable life of accomplishment and determination. It's well-known that 11 News anchor Jason Newton is proud of his high school alma mater, Baltimore City College, so the excitement and pride were palpable Friday, when he ushered in his father, alumnus James N. Newton, to the City College Hall of Fame.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Medical scare reshapes Pasadena teen's future, perspective on life

PASADENA, Md. – Krista Jacobs, 16, of Pasadena has had a new kidney for nearly three months."It's mine,"  Jacobs joked. "It's not my tissue. But, it's mine."WJZ featured Jacobs this summer as she was awaiting a kidney transplant. Over the winter, she had been diagnosed with renal failure and needed a new kidney. Her dad, Mike, put the word out on social media and in the community."You know when you have a feeling something could happen—it's a weird feeling, you just kinda know?" Stacy McDonough said. "I can't imagine if I was in a position where I couldn't help my...
PASADENA, MD
franchising.com

Roy Rogers Restaurants Brings Back Limited Time Favorite For The Holiday Season

Western-Theme QSR Announces Return of Steak and Cheese Sandwich and Introduces Mozzarella Sticks. October 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // Frederick, MD - Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed quick-service restaurant chain based in Frederick, Md., is announcing the return of a highly-anticipated limited-time menu offering, introducing a new side and launching its gift card promotion just in time for the holidays. Starting October 24, the restaurant’s popular Steak and Cheese Sandwich will return to the menu and Mozzarella Sticks will make their debut.
FREDERICK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Patagonia picked Baltimore for its biggest store yet. Here's why.

Patagonia will open its Baltimore store -- the outdoor clothing and gear retailer's largest location yet -- in early November. The company will celebrate its arrival in Charm City with a two-day grand opening celebration on Nov. 5 and 6, with the goal of introducing both the brand itself as well as Patagonia's community engagement efforts, which are already underway.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Chesapeake High School closed on Friday

ESSEX, MD—An Essex area high school will be closed on Friday, BCPS officials have announced. Due to a downed electrical pole in the community, Chesapeake High School will be closed on October 28th. All afternoon and evening activities at Chesapeake HS are also cancelled. All magnet students who attend...
ESSEX, MD
Fairfax Times

Angry parents say the only ‘R’ word they want to hear from board members is ‘resign’

Soon after Fairfax County the school board passed a resolution at its regular meeting last week for “inclusive” learning, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded,” resorting to a pejorative that children are now reprimanded for using on the playground and, one week later, sparking local parents to call for her resignation.
CBS Baltimore

Homeless encampment beneath JFX offered housing, will leave area, advocates say

BALTIMORE -- A conflict that has been going on for a month may finally have a resolution.The residents of a homeless encampment beneath the Jones Falls Expressway will leave the area after a month of clashes and negotiations with Baltimore City. "My brother told me, 'Look at that sign," and it said the 28th and I was like, 'Wow,'" David Briggs, who lives under the bridge, said.Nuwave Health Services, a Baltimore-based nonprofit, has offered to provide temporary housing and resources to the approximately 14 residents of the encampment, co-owner Angel Brown told WJZ. The lead advocate for the group, Christina Flowers, has been...
BALTIMORE, MD
worldatlas.com

7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland

Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
MARYLAND STATE

