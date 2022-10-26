Read full article on original website
Scent Beauty Partners with The Estate of Whitney Houston and Primary Wave Music to Launch Fragrance
Scent Beauty, among the first multi-brand e-commerce platforms for bespoke fragrances, which offer unique, culturally relevant fragrances to consumers worldwide, has launched the Whitney Houston Signature Fragrance. Inspired by the iconic songstress, The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and Primary Wave Music partnered with Scent Beauty and legendary perfumer Firmenich...
Brixy Launches Nationwide Retail Partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market
Brixy, a San Diego-based health and beauty care brand, is launching a full line of shampoo and conditioner bars in Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide. The partnership brings Brixy's hair care products to all Sprouts stores. Sprouts Farmers Market is a specialty grocery store that takes extra care in curating uniquely healthy products to fit any lifestyle.
Beth Livesay Named Senior Manager of Education Content for CND and American Crew
Revlon Professional Brands have appointed former beauty editor and nail industry leader Beth Livesay as senior manager of education content for CND, American’s leading salon gel polish, and American Crew, America’s leading men’s styling brand. “After working closely with CND for the past 10 years, I am...
Estée Lauder Companies Celebrates 30 Years of Travel Retail Division
The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its Travel Retail (TR) division. Since its founding in 1992, the vision has become one of the company’s leading growth channels, covering the world of duty-free environments, including airports, airlines, cruises, downtown locations and border shops. The company’s vision is to be the prestige beauty leader for the traveling consumer, inspiring the next generation of travelers with transformative products and high-touch experiences across its diverse brand portfolio. From its humble beginnings, the division now touches approximately 150 countries and territories around the world, inspiring and introducing travelers from all cultures to ELC’s portfolio of prestige brands and products.
Clinique Launches TikTok Influencer Program #CSuite
As part of Clinique’s ongoing commitment to meet consumers where they are and capitalizing on the brand’s recent TikTok success with its Almost Lipstick in Black Honey and #ZitHappens viral moments), Clinique has tapped a group of eight diverse individuals called the #CSuite to create hundreds of pieces of content for Clinique social channels over the next few months, in an effort to engage TikTok creators and introduce Clinique consumers to their authentic and unique lens.
Method of Manufacturing Black Ginseng Low Molecular Collagen Essence
US Patent No. 11,478,413 B2 is awarded to a company from Korea. US Patent No. 11,478,413 B2 (Geum Joung Youn, Yeon Ju Kwak); Agricultural Corporation Gagopa-Healing Food, Changwon-si, Korea, has patented a method for manufacturing black ginseng low molecular collagen essence. It entails adding koji mould to ginseng to manufacture black ginseng; mixing the black ginseng with oligosaccharide, to manufacture black ginseng concentrate; and fermenting and sterilizing the black ginseng concentrate, after adding collagen to the black ginseng concentrate.
Maybelline New York Launches Virtual Loft
Maybelline New York's new Maybelline Virtual Loft, is a new immersive 3D virtual experience where consumers can play, explore and learn more about the L'Oréal brand. To create the custom loft, Maybelline New York partnered with Obsess, an experiential e-commerce platform that creates immersive, discovery-driven virtual stores. “The loft...
Chelating Agents To Improve Color Stability of Resorcinol
US Patent No. 11,478,411 B2 is awarded to Unilever. US Patent No. 11,478,411 B2 (Lei Huang, Teanoosh Moaddel); Conopco, Inc. (Unilever), has patented a process for preparing a cosmetic composition that entails preparing, separately, a water phase and an oil phase; emulsifying the water phase and the oil phase to prepare a cosmetically acceptable base; preparing an adduct by combining a compound selected from resorcinol, phenylethyl resorcinol, 4-alkyl substituted resorcinol and mixtures thereof with a chelating agent in water; and combining the adduct obtained in step (c) with the cosmetically acceptable base of step (b). The process does not comprise a combination of 4-hexyl resorcinol with ethylenediamine di-succinic acid.
Buyers Seeking Supplier Diversity, Wellness & Innovation for Retail Shelves
Supplier diversity, wellness and product discovery were all top-of-mind among buyers in Q3 as retailers seek new ways to entice consumers in the face of inflationary pressures, according to research uncovered in RangeMe's Retail Roundup: Q3 2022 report. The report highlights trends among the activity of US and international buyers on the platform.
Global Color Cosmetics Market To Reach $140 Billion by 2031
Big news for makeup marketers and formulators: the global color cosmetics market is slated to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% and be valued at over US$ 140 billion by 2031, according to new research from Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Online sales channels are...
Net Sales for Newell Brands Decline 19.2% in Q3 Results
The Home Solutions segment generated net sales of $510 million compared with $598 million in the prior-year period. Net sales for Newell Brands were $2.3 billion, a 19.2% decline compared with the prior year period, the company reported. This included the year over year impact from the sale of the Connected Home & Security (CH&S) business at the end of the first quarter 2022.
Hair Coloring Composition Patented by Wella
Multicomponent in situ linkable composition. US Patent No. 11,478,415 B2 (Mathias Kurt Herrlein, Graham Neil McKelvey, Matija Crne, Corinne Mohr, Simon Paul Godfrey, Galina Gross, Tatjana Schaefer, Axel Meyer); Wella International, Switzerland, has patented a multicomponent in situ linkable composition for coloring keratin material. It is comprised of a first component comprising a linear or branched organic polymer comprising a polyolefin, a polyvinyl, a polyester, a polyether, a polyamide, a polyurethane or any combination thereof to which is covalently linked pendant and/or terminal first functional groups; a second component comprising an in situ linking material; comprising a linear and/or branched organic or silicone core to which is bonded second functional groups; a third component comprising a base compound having third functional groups comprising amine groups; and pigment microparticles in one or more of the first, second and third components. The first and second functional groups are complementary reactive pairs, which comprise a) Si—OH/SiOR and Si—OR/Si—OH; b) epoxy and hydroxy, amine or mercapto or any combination of hydroxy, amine and mercapto; c) carboxyl and hydroxyl or amine or a combination of hydroxyl and amine; and d) (meth)acryloxy or crotonyloxy and hydroxy, amine or mercapto or any combination of hydroxy, amine and mercapto. The first, second components are separate or together.
Olive & June Adds Quick Dry Polish to Nail Collection
Quick to dry, not to chip, nail care brand Olive & June is introducing its Quick Dry Polish . What the brand touts as a "breakthrough spin" on its seven-free formula, Quick Dry Polish dries in roughly one minute, said the company. Olive & June’s Quick Dry Polishes ($7.50 per...
In-Cosmetics Asia Announce Shortlist for Innovation Zone Awards
The organizers of In-cosmetics Asia, the leading event in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region for personal care ingredients, have announced the shortlist for the 2022 Innovation Zone Awards. Highlighting the newest ingredient innovations launched since March 2022, the awards will honor the best Innovation Zone ingredients along with the best...
Walker and Company Releases Limited-Edition Safety Razor Gift Set Inspired by Black Panther Film
Walker and Company, the makers of Bevel, have released a limited-edition, all-Black Safety Razor Gift Set inspired by the breadth and beauty of Wakanda in Marvel’s Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” in theaters November 11. The Black-founded and led brand says Bevel’s collaboration with Marvel Studios’...
Professional Beauty Association Supports Action to Extend the Tax Tip Credit to the Beauty Industry
The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) has sent a letter to Congress urging lawmakers to extend the 45B FICA tax tip credit to the beauty industry before adjourning this year. The letter, which currently has nearly 4,000 signatures, urgently requests Speaker Pelosi and Leaders Chuck Schumer, Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell...
Capillaries Promote Epidermal Regeneration: Shiseido Research
Shiseido Company says it has discovered that pericyte, which adhere to the outer side of dermal capillaries, may promote epidermal regeneration by moving from the capillary loop to the epidermis and transforming into epidermal stem-like cells. The beauty giant also found that aging causes variance in the direction of capillary loop running toward the epidermis, resulting in the expansion of distance between the capillaries and the epidermis.
