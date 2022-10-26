Multicomponent in situ linkable composition. US Patent No. 11,478,415 B2 (Mathias Kurt Herrlein, Graham Neil McKelvey, Matija Crne, Corinne Mohr, Simon Paul Godfrey, Galina Gross, Tatjana Schaefer, Axel Meyer); Wella International, Switzerland, has patented a multicomponent in situ linkable composition for coloring keratin material. It is comprised of a first component comprising a linear or branched organic polymer comprising a polyolefin, a polyvinyl, a polyester, a polyether, a polyamide, a polyurethane or any combination thereof to which is covalently linked pendant and/or terminal first functional groups; a second component comprising an in situ linking material; comprising a linear and/or branched organic or silicone core to which is bonded second functional groups; a third component comprising a base compound having third functional groups comprising amine groups; and pigment microparticles in one or more of the first, second and third components. The first and second functional groups are complementary reactive pairs, which comprise a) Si—OH/SiOR and Si—OR/Si—OH; b) epoxy and hydroxy, amine or mercapto or any combination of hydroxy, amine and mercapto; c) carboxyl and hydroxyl or amine or a combination of hydroxyl and amine; and d) (meth)acryloxy or crotonyloxy and hydroxy, amine or mercapto or any combination of hydroxy, amine and mercapto. The first, second components are separate or together.

