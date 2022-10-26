Read full article on original website
northernstar.info
Huskies come out shorthanded against Midland
WEST DUNDEE – The Huskies hockey team (0-9, 0-1 MCH) fell in their Midwest College Hockey conference opener to the Midland University Warriors (1-6, 1-0 MCH) Friday by a final score of 3-0. The teams traded scoring chances in the first period. NIU killed two penalties in the period, with the defense blocking shots and junior goaltender Ben Vutci making multiple saves. Vutci finished the game with 53 saves.
northernstar.info
NIU’s winning hopes dashed by Golden Flashes
DeKALB – Struggles to close out sets proved costly for NIU volleyball as the Huskies were swept by the Kent State University Golden Flashes on Friday evening at the Memorial and Athletic Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio. NIU kept close with the Golden Flashes in each of the matches’...
northernstar.info
NIU seeks reset in upcoming conference opener
DeKALB – The NIU hockey team (0-8, 0-0 MCH) begin Midwest College Hockey play as they take on the Midland University Warriors (0-6, 0-0 MCH) in a two-game home series on Friday and Saturday. The Huskies enjoyed scheduled time off last weekend, holding a pumpkin-carving event during the break.
13abc.com
Dave Chevrolet Football Friday: Week 11
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s playoff time, and Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday has all of the area’s scores and highlights for the first round. We have a rematch between Findlay and Perrysburg. Can St. John’s and Southview go on the road to the Cleveland suburbs to score wins? Find out who won the TAAC-NWOAL showdown between Patrick Henry and Ottawa Hills.
northernstar.info
Women’s golf closes fall slate at Charlotte Invitational
DeKALB – The Huskies’ women’s golf team placed fifth at their final invite of the fall, the Charlotte Invitational, along with two top ten individual finishes. NIU finished with a score of 41 over par, 905. The Huskies finished day one in third place behind strong performances from graduate student Sydney Naro and junior Jasmine Ly.
Tiffin, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Grand Rapids Business Journal
A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago
From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
13abc.com
West Toledo crash downs power lines, roads closed
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An early morning crash in west Toledo has shut down a portion of west Central Avenue. 13abc has been told that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. The crash then caused power lines to fall into the roadway. Roads are closed between Jackman Road and Auburn Avenue. First Energy has reported multiple power outages. The road closures are expected to be clear around 7:30A.M. Stay with 13abc for updates.
West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
northernstar.info
Career Services to host ‘First Impression Networking Night’
DeKALB – On Nov. 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. NIU Career Services is hosting a “First Impression Networking Night” in the Capitol Room of the Holmes Student Center. In this event, students are invited to practice their networking and communication based skill set. Attendees will be given a selection of prompts to mimic real networking opportunities.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
WTOL-TV
Missing adult from Whitehouse, Ohio could be enroute to Colorado, police say
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. Whitehouse PD are looking for Donald Stuchel, who police say is missing and endangered. According to a Facebook post made by Whitehouse police on Friday, Stuchel, is 66 years old,...
Illinois Avenue to close in Maumee for sewer work
MAUMEE, Ohio — There is more road construction planned in Maumee. All eastbound lanes of Illinois Avenue will be closed from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4 between Kingsbury and Conant streets. The detour for Illinois is Kingsbury to the Anthony Wayne Trail. Additionally, the right southbound lane of Conant...
northernstar.info
Ellington’s Restaurant menu for Nov. 1
DeKALB – On the menu at Ellington’s Restaurant, is an Asian cuisine buffet. The buffet will include Asian crunch salad with a peanut butter dressing, both beef and vegetable teriyaki, Asian green beans, jasmine rice and black sesame cookies with ice cream. Ellington’s runs from 11 a.m. to...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Plat8
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Get ready for some gourmet comfort food. Plat8 is in the Ottawa Hills Shopping Center on Central Ave. across from the 7 Plats of Ottawa Hills. That’s why it’s called Plat8. It’s actually in Toledo. It’s been here 5 years, and today, we’re going to prepare a dish that hails from the San Francisco Bay Area.
13abc.com
Large sinkhole disrupts traffic on Dorr Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews are blocking off a large sinkhole on Dorr Street in Toledo Friday afternoon. The sinkhole, pictured below, is on Dorr between Holland-Sylvania and Reynolds. According to a city spokesperson, the sinkhole happened after there was a 6″ water main break that leaked into a 12″ storm main. Crews are repairing the 6″ water main and will repair the 12″ soon.
ProMedica CEO Randy Oostra to retire Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica CEO Randy Oostra is retiring, effective Monday. The Toledo-based health system announced his retirement Friday. The ProMedica board of directors unanimously confirmed President and Chief Operating Officer Arturo Polizzi as the next CEO. “Serving ProMedica for the last 25 years has been the highlight of...
Person shot along Airport Highway early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. A 35-year-old individual was taken to the hospital early Friday after an unknown suspect shot them several times. Toledo police said the person reported they were shot in the parking...
Police arrest four after pursuit in Perrysburg, on I-75 Thursday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Four people are in custody after allegedly stealing from the Walmart by Fremont Pike in Perrysburg Township and leading police on a chase Thursday, police said. The suspects are in jail and facing felony charges, with additional charges of theft pending, police said. According to Perrysburg...
I-475 in Maumee to close overnight for two days
MAUMEE, Ohio — A portion of I-475 in Maumee will experience periodic overnight road closures starting late Wednesday. I-475 between U.S. 24 and the Dussel Drive/Salisbury Road exit will be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday. According to the city of Maumee's...
