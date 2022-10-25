A range fire was ignited on Jefferson Range on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 during standard training exercises at Jefferson Range. Jefferson Range and Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) are overlaid on the Army’s former Jefferson Proving Ground (JPG), located between Madison, Versailles and North Vernon, Indiana. The fire was ignited on the 50-acre range located in the center of the former Proving Ground; the fire is approximately 500 acres in size and is found mostly in the area around a Precision Guided Munitions Range located on Jefferson Range. Helicopter rounds ignited light grasslands and leaves on Jefferson Range around 3:30 PM on October 19. These rounds also ignited a portion of Big Oaks NWR east of the range within the designated safety fan that surrounds this Range. Officials determined that the fires were within existing fire breaks and private land is not in jeopardy. Officials regularly contact Emergency Officials in each of the local counties (Ripley, Jennings, and Jefferson Counties) to inform them of the situation. Big Oaks NWR firefighters are currently monitoring and controlling these fires.

