wfmynews2.com
Indiana murders arrest made 5 years after girls found dead near trail
DELPHI, Ind. — Indiana State Police will give a news conference announcing an arrest in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, police told 13News. Police sources confirm to 13News that a man named Richard Allen is in custody. Police would not release any additional details on Allen, saying more information would be made available during Monday's 10 a.m. news conference.
wdrb.com
State police plan to release new details in case of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major developments are expected to be announced Wednesday in the case of a 5-year-old boy found dead earlier this year in a suitcase in rural southern Indiana. Indiana State Police plans to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Back in April, a boy —...
Family of boy found in suitcase in Indiana shares heartbreak after learning of his death
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — For six months, a boy found dead inside a suitcase dumped on the side of a road in southern Indiana remained nameless. On Wednesday, Indiana State Police revealed that they’ve identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, putting an end to the months-long mystery. Cairo’s paternal […]
ABC7 Chicago
Nevada's Silver Alert changed following death of missing Indiana man after GPS led couple astray
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- A missing couple's story sparked change in Nevada's Silver Alert system. The video featured is from a previous report. Last spring a couple from Indiana road-tripping through Nevada went missing for a week and the 72-year-old man did not survive. Ronnie and Bev Barker traveled through...
'It's the weight of the world off my shoulders': Man who found Cairo Jordan relieved to hear his name
PEKIN, Ind. — Maroon and gold leaves crunch under Jeff Meredith's feet as he walks down a dead-end road in Pekin, Indiana. "It's a good day," he said. His words contrast his sentiments six months ago, when the leaves on the ground were just forming buds on bare trees.
wmay.com
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
foxwilmington.com
A Kangaroo Has Gone Missing in Indiana
A kangaroo is hopping freely in Indiana after going missing from its owner. The marsupial was being kept as a pet in northwestern Indiana when it went missing on the afternoon of Oct. 23, FOX 59 reported. According to FOX 59, the local law enforcement and animal control agencies will...
14news.com
Officials: Potential Weinbach Ave. explosion update coming soon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An update on the Weinbach Avenue explosion could be announced soon. On Tuesday, officials with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security said they believe they are getting close to having an update on the tragedy. It’s been 76 days since the explosion happened. Officials say...
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
WISH-TV
Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
bcdemocrat.com
AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT: Author documents 35 unsolved cases in debut book
A local author has compiled 35 little known unsolved crime cases from around the state, including one from Brown County, into a debut book. Author Autumn Bones took the time to answer some questions about her new book, “Unsolved Indiana,” which is available for purchase on Amazon. Q:...
953wiki.com
Smoke from Range Fire at Jefferson Range and Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge in Southeastern Indiana
A range fire was ignited on Jefferson Range on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 during standard training exercises at Jefferson Range. Jefferson Range and Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) are overlaid on the Army’s former Jefferson Proving Ground (JPG), located between Madison, Versailles and North Vernon, Indiana. The fire was ignited on the 50-acre range located in the center of the former Proving Ground; the fire is approximately 500 acres in size and is found mostly in the area around a Precision Guided Munitions Range located on Jefferson Range. Helicopter rounds ignited light grasslands and leaves on Jefferson Range around 3:30 PM on October 19. These rounds also ignited a portion of Big Oaks NWR east of the range within the designated safety fan that surrounds this Range. Officials determined that the fires were within existing fire breaks and private land is not in jeopardy. Officials regularly contact Emergency Officials in each of the local counties (Ripley, Jennings, and Jefferson Counties) to inform them of the situation. Big Oaks NWR firefighters are currently monitoring and controlling these fires.
Halloween Costumes that Say You’re From Indiana, Without Saying You’re From Indiana
If you are all out of ideas for Halloween 2022, I invite you to take a scroll through these costumes that shout, 'Hey, I'm a Hoosier'!. Ok, the Donnie Baseball costume screams Evansville, Indiana if you are from here. Otherwise, people might think you're just dressed as a baseball player.
14news.com
Funding awarded to area organizations for crime victim support
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced nearly $8 million in grant funding to 56 programs and projects that support victims of violent crime. “As Governor, I am committed to protecting every person in our state,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding is another step toward a Kentucky where every victim of crime is provided with the critical recovery resources, protection and legal services to ensure justice.”
Feel Like Hoosier Royalty And Stay the Night at a Medieval-Style Castle in Indiana
Did you know there was a castle located in Indiana? It's true, and you can stay the night!. As someone who grew up in the Tri-State, the only castle I know of that's close to home is Castle High School in Newburgh (shoutout to the Knights my alma mater). But besides the high school, I didn't know Indiana was home to any actual castles, but it turns out I was wrong. There is a castle located in Bowing Green, Indiana, and you can stay the night, get married, or host a medieval dinner there!
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 11. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
Woolly Worms Have Arrived and They’re Predicting Southern Indiana’s 2022-23 Winter Weather
If you love a snowy winter, like me, you have probably been pretty pleased with recent winter 2022 predictions that have been published. All of them say that we are in for a hunker-down kind of winter. But, the Woolly worm has something different to say about what our winter will look and feel like.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
How much snow will Indiana get this winter?
Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
Indiana Radio Host Celebrates Halloween Sober – Remembers the Time When She Didn’t
This photo popped up in my Facebook Memories today. Ten years ago today, in 2012, I attended a Halloween party hosted by a new-at-the-time friend. I dressed up as a vampire like I had many other times in years past and when I arrived, I grabbed a drink - a little social lubricant if, you will.
