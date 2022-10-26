Erbert & Gerbert’s Celebrates National Sandwich Day With Free Sandwiches For A Year For Five Lucky Winners

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Related
fox9.com
North Minneapolis Halloween party to feature food, music, costumes and voter registration
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - For the second year in a row, the Capri Theater in north Minneapolis will host an outdoor Halloween bash. But this party is about more than candy and costumes — it's also a voter registration event. The event is free and will take place...
Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November
Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
Costco to open its 8th Twin Cities store
Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 8th Twin Cities store – and its 11th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
ccxmedia.org
New Dining Venue Coming to Plymouth, Will Cater Events
A new dining venue will fill the space of a former bridal shop next to Latuff’s Pizzeria off Highway 55 in Plymouth. The owner of Absheron Palace says the business will cater to residents from former Soviet Republics. “We have people from Georgia, Armenia, Ukraine and so on and...
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
vegnews.com
Minnesota’s Twin Cities Are Becoming a Vegan Hotspot Thanks to Billie Eilish’s Mom Maggie Baird
Eat Drink Give, a new celebrity-backed vegan initiative, just landed in the Twin Cities. Maggie Baird—mother of vegan musical artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS—brought the event to the Twin Cities as a way to form the food scene while helping to fight hunger in the region. In March...
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
Five upcoming openings to watch at Mall of America
New stores and attractions are in the works at Mall of America ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. The Bloomington megamall has already added a number of new retailers in recent weeks, including two new entries to Level 1, North: Karl’s Fishing & Outdoors and Canadian outerwear company Moose Knuckles.
Schmitt Music set to open flagship store, headquarters in Twin Cities
Schmitt Music, the 126-year-old family business turned regional retail chain, will next week open its flagship location, which will also double as its new company headquarters. The company will hold the public grand opening of its 92,000-square-foot retail showroom and office next Tuesday, Nov. 1, as it takes up residence...
ccxmedia.org
Longtime 50’s Grill General Manager Retiring
Since June of 1985, the 50’s Grill in Brooklyn Center has allowed people to take a trip back in time. “We have the Lassie booth here, and we’ve got [the] Robin Hood booth here, a lot of Marlon Brando,” said Brian Bolz, the 50’s Grill general manager, as he pointed out the different booths.
KARE in the Air: North St. Paul giant snowman
NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A requirement for most snow sculptures is snow — not in North St. Paul. Just off Highway 36 stands a 44-foot-tall 20-ton smiling snowman that is billed as the world's largest snowman, according to the city's website. Its smile alone stretches 16 feet.
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
Halloween events around Minnesota in 2022
MINNEAPOLIS -- Scroll down to find Halloween events happening this weekend around the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota.BOOnion DepotUnion Depot offers plenty of family fun at this free event, from trick-or-treating to face painting and plenty of other fun activities.When: Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Where: Union Depot, 214 4th Street East, St. Paul, Minn.Admission: FreeLink: More infoValleyfair's Tricks and TreatsThis Halloween, Valleyfair is introducing Tricks and Treats, a family-friendly event meant for people of all ages. Explore the Land of Tricks or stroll the Land of Treats. Popular rides will also be open during the event.When: Oct 28,...
Minneapolis may purchase abandoned gas station at 38th and Chicago near where George Floyd was killed
The City of Minneapolis may soon purchase the abandoned gas station at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, across the street from the site of where George Floyd was killed in 2020.
twincitieslive.com
Jellybean and Julia’s
It’s TCL in your town week and today we take a look at a delicious BBQ joint called, “Jellybean and Julia’s,” located in Anoka, Minnesota. TCL reporter, Kristin Haubrich, takes us to check out what this husband and wife team are cooking up. For more information, click here to check out their website.
Vehicle smashes into Rosemount pet store
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- Someone crashed a vehicle late Thursday afternoon at the Chuck & Don's Pet Shop in Rosemount.Few details were available, but WCCO cameras captured the scene after a car smashed through the front window.Employees taped it off while they cleaned up the broken glass and damaged merchandise.Police haven't returned our calls asking for more information.
fox9.com
People of Color Career Fair back in Minneapolis for first time since pandemic
Jacquieta Whittington is turning over a new leaf when it comes to work. Recently laid off from her job as a mental health advocate, she's looking for an employer who can bring out her best.
twincitieslive.com
Anoka Native Gretchen Carlson
We could not be celebrating the town of Anoka, Minnesota without talking to it’s most famous person to come from there. Gretchen Carlson is a graduate of Anoka High School in 1984, is a former Miss America, an accomplished journalist and a recognized trailblazer and advocate for women’s rights. While Gretchen no longer resides in Anoka, Minnesota she brings her kids back every year form New York City.
luxury-houses.net
This $3,795,000 Modern Masterpiece in Golden Valley, MN is Brimming with Mid-century Particulars and Offers Unparalleled Attention to Detail Throughout
The House in Golden Valley offers outdoor kitchen with all the accoutrements for entertaining, cozy sauna and poolside bath with shower, now available for sale. This home located at 3902 Glenwood Ave, Golden Valley, Minnesota; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 4,564 square feet of living spaces. Call David K Wells Iii – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (612) 845-8186) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Golden Valley.
fox9.com
What residents of one Minneapolis homeless encampment need to survive winter
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - While the debate over Minneapolis’ policy toward homeless encampments continues at the government center and on Twitter, residents at the Quarry encampment are doing what they can to prepare for winter as temperatures drop. On Tuesday night, John Reps, a 42-year-old encampment resident from St....
