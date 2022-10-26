ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Scene

The Most Miserable Places in Cleveland

Cleveland is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any Clevelander will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in Cleveland. Let us know what we missed.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Winter Fun Guide: 45 Things to Do in Cleveland This Winter

From comfort food to outdoor activities, embrace the cold with these premier winter activities in Northeast Ohio. Experts say it’s going to be a cold and snowy winter in Northeast Ohio. That’s OK with us; we’re Cleveland tough. And we’ve got plenty to do, from winter festivals to theater...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant

When I post about seafood boils in the Cleveland area, I often get at least one commenter that writes, "What about Red Crab in Brooklyn? That place is great!" Though I love seafood boils, I was hesitant about visiting Red Crab. I'm trying to limit my dining to local restaurants, and Red Crab is part of a chain and not a local chain that started in Ohio either like Cleveland Heights' Lee's Seafood Boil or Cleveland's Mitchell's Ice Cream.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Homegrown Halloween fun at The Haunted Yard in Parma

PARMA, Ohio — People are lined up on Rousseau Drive in Parma, and it's not for a pierogi sale. They're here for a devilishly good scare at the Haunted Yard in Parma. Created in 1988, Joel Andexler, his brother Eric, and an army of volunteers spend months on the designing the attraction that now takes up four backyards.
PARMA, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself on the eastside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Little Italy. One of their specialties (and the restaurant's most popular item) is their eggplant parmesan, which comes with a side of linguine. Other customer recommendations include the gnocchi al burro, which features a flavorful creamy tomato basil sauce; chicken piccata; cavatelli, which comes with their homemade tomato basil sauce; and spinach and prosciutto pizza, which also has black olives, white garlic sauce, and feta cheese. If you have room for dessert, ask for the tiramisu, which is scrumptious and served in a glass.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Powerball probabilities: ‘So you’re telling me there’s a chance’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday night’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $800 million. The odds of winning all of that money: 1 in 292,201,338. But don’t let that discourage you. With the help of Baldwin Wallace University associate professor of mathematics Aaron Montgomery, here are some...
CLEVELAND, OH
thepioneerwjhs.com

Awesome autumn activities in northeast Ohio

Autumn in northeast Ohio is bright and beautiful, the cooling weather and foliage are too great to miss out on with friends. Visiting farms with hayrides, pumpkins, and corn mazes, or seeking that craziest of haunted house scares, there is something for everyone right here. Szalay’s Farm and Market is...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland Scene

"Ravencrest," the Cleveland Mega Mansion of the Late Scott Wolstein, Hits the Market for $15 Million

The Hunting Valley estate of the late Scott Wolstein, who tragically passed away after a battle with melanoma earlier this year, is now on the market for $15 million. The 32,000-square-foot estate, the largest home in Northeast Ohio, took five years and $30 million to build. It sits on 150 acres and is respledent with custom and luxury finishes everywhere you look.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy