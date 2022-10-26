Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
City Council Members Denied 9-Years Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Related
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld coming to Cleveland this winter
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld announced that "Seinfeld Live" will be coming to Playhouse Square this February.
cleveland19.com
‘It’s a chicken salad’: Customers come from near and far to try Cleveland’s East 81st Deli
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Customers are coming from all over the country to East 81st Deli on Superior Avenue for a chicken salad. Tenisha Godfrey went viral on TikTok about a month ago talking about the infamous chicken salad. Now, the post has over 11 million views, and the salads...
Cleveland Scene
The Most Miserable Places in Cleveland
Cleveland is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any Clevelander will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in Cleveland. Let us know what we missed.
clevelandmagazine.com
Winter Fun Guide: 45 Things to Do in Cleveland This Winter
From comfort food to outdoor activities, embrace the cold with these premier winter activities in Northeast Ohio. Experts say it’s going to be a cold and snowy winter in Northeast Ohio. That’s OK with us; we’re Cleveland tough. And we’ve got plenty to do, from winter festivals to theater...
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant
When I post about seafood boils in the Cleveland area, I often get at least one commenter that writes, "What about Red Crab in Brooklyn? That place is great!" Though I love seafood boils, I was hesitant about visiting Red Crab. I'm trying to limit my dining to local restaurants, and Red Crab is part of a chain and not a local chain that started in Ohio either like Cleveland Heights' Lee's Seafood Boil or Cleveland's Mitchell's Ice Cream.
Homegrown Halloween fun at The Haunted Yard in Parma
PARMA, Ohio — People are lined up on Rousseau Drive in Parma, and it's not for a pierogi sale. They're here for a devilishly good scare at the Haunted Yard in Parma. Created in 1988, Joel Andexler, his brother Eric, and an army of volunteers spend months on the designing the attraction that now takes up four backyards.
Chagrin Falls Pumpkin Roll returns for 55th year
In Chagrin Falls, hundred of pumpkins are expected to roll down Grove Hill ahead of Halloween. For the 55th year, gourds are ready to go on Thursday night in celebration of the fall.
Planned Chipotlane at Shaker Heights would be 8th for Chipotle in Greater Cleveland
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - A Chipotle restaurant with a drive-thru window is heading back to the Shaker Heights Planning Commission for final approval. Chipotle is seeking a sign variance to add multiple signs to its 2,500-square-foot project. Ace Lighting Services is working with the fast-casual burrito restaurant chain on getting the signage approvals.
All things Halloween and other things to do this weekend, Oct. 28-30
If you need a little help planning your Halloween weekend, we've got you covered. Check out these events happening in Northeast Ohio.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself on the eastside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Little Italy. One of their specialties (and the restaurant's most popular item) is their eggplant parmesan, which comes with a side of linguine. Other customer recommendations include the gnocchi al burro, which features a flavorful creamy tomato basil sauce; chicken piccata; cavatelli, which comes with their homemade tomato basil sauce; and spinach and prosciutto pizza, which also has black olives, white garlic sauce, and feta cheese. If you have room for dessert, ask for the tiramisu, which is scrumptious and served in a glass.
cleveland19.com
Powerball probabilities: ‘So you’re telling me there’s a chance’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday night’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $800 million. The odds of winning all of that money: 1 in 292,201,338. But don’t let that discourage you. With the help of Baldwin Wallace University associate professor of mathematics Aaron Montgomery, here are some...
Roxy Ann is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
thepioneerwjhs.com
Awesome autumn activities in northeast Ohio
Autumn in northeast Ohio is bright and beautiful, the cooling weather and foliage are too great to miss out on with friends. Visiting farms with hayrides, pumpkins, and corn mazes, or seeking that craziest of haunted house scares, there is something for everyone right here. Szalay’s Farm and Market is...
Cleveland Scene
"Ravencrest," the Cleveland Mega Mansion of the Late Scott Wolstein, Hits the Market for $15 Million
The Hunting Valley estate of the late Scott Wolstein, who tragically passed away after a battle with melanoma earlier this year, is now on the market for $15 million. The 32,000-square-foot estate, the largest home in Northeast Ohio, took five years and $30 million to build. It sits on 150 acres and is respledent with custom and luxury finishes everywhere you look.
TONIGHT at 6: FOX 8’s winter weather outlook
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
WKYC
The latest on the auto shop explosion on Cleveland's East Side
An explosion destroyed an auto shop on Cleveland's East Side on Tuesday morning. Austin Love has the latest.
Parma haunted house is scaring while caring for a good cause
This Halloween, one home haunted house in Parma is scaring up funds for a good cause. The Douglas Manor is raising donations for Worldwide Peer Support.
‘Happened overnight’: Meet viral chicken salad video star, look inside deli
A simple video on TikTok has caused a frenzy at the 81st Street Deli on Cleveland's east side.
The Flats at East Bank restaurant and apartment building is up for sale
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The signature building of the Flats East Bank entertainment area along the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland is up for sale, with hopes of attracting close to $100 million. The Flats at the East Bank, which houses restaurants and 240 apartments on upper floors, is now on...
Comments / 0