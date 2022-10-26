Read full article on original website
#3 Wayne State Hit .430 In Home Sweep
WAYNE – With the regular season concluding next weekend on the road, #3 Wayne State College welcomed in their first of two opponents Friday night. From Rice Auditorium on the campus of Wayne State College, WSC hosted Winona State University. Earlier this season, WSC picked up a four-set road...
Wildcats Host Upper Iowa In Hall of Fame Game Saturday Afternoon
WAYNE – With the 2022 Hall of Fame Induction class being recognized throughout Saturday, the Wayne State College football team will play their fifth home game of the season. From Bob Cunningham Field on the campus of Wayne State College, three weeks remain on the regular season as WSC welcomes in another NSIC South Division opponent with their second straight noon kickoff.
WSC Women Tabbed T-6th In South Division, 13th Overall; Hughes Listed As Player To Watch
WAYNE – With non-conference action to open the Wayne State College women’s basketball season in early November, the 2022 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll was announced earlier this month. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, WSC was selected 13th overall and tied for sixth in the...
Wildcat Men Favored In South Division, 3rd Overall; Eagins Selected Player To Watch
WAYNE – In about two weeks, the Wayne State College men’s basketball team will open their 2022-23 season. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, WSC was picked to finish first in the NSIC South Division and third overall in the 2022-23 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Wildcat sophomore guard Justin Eagins was listed as the Wildcat to Watch in the NSIC this season.
Weeping Water With Back-To-Back Road Upsets, Playoff Football Scores
LAUREL – For a third straight year, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge found themselves in the second round of the postseason playoffs. From Laurel, #2 LCC welcomed in #15 Weeping Water Friday evening in the Class D1 football playoffs. Following a scoreless first quarter, the visiting Indians took a 12-8 lead into the...
#2 LCC Vs. #15 Weeping Water On KTCH Friday, Playoff Brackets Posted
LAUREL – With 11-man high school playoff football games to open Friday, second round eight-man games are slated for October 28. Big Red Country ‘KTCH’ 104.9 and waynedailynews.com will cover the Class D1 second round match-up between #2 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and #15 Weeping Water with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
WSC Under Consideration In Initial Central Region Rankings
WAYNE – A stacked Central Region volleyball poll has been released with Wayne State College receiving early consideration. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, #3 Wayne State College is one of 10 teams under consideration in the first NCAA Division II Central Region Volleyball Rankings announced Wednesday afternoon by NCAA.
All-Terrain Wheelchair Program Receives Donation From American Legion
PONCA – Thanks to a $16,055.75 donation from the Nebraska American Legion, an all-terrain wheelchair will be purchased for state park visitors. According to a release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, currently there are two of the tracked wheelchairs at Ponca State Park. The chairs provide people the freedom of mobility to hunt, fish, view nature and enjoy the outdoors in all types of terrain.
Emerson Post 60 Market Grand Opening Is Saturday 7 AM – 7 PM
EMERSON – A grand opening event is scheduled for Saturday, October 29 with an all-day celebration featuring taste testing, door prizes and more at a new grocery store in northeast Nebraska. According to a release, Post 60 Market in Emerson will showcase their product selection from 7 a.m. until...
Laurel Homicide Suspect Released from Hospital, Lodged in Jail
LINCOLN – The suspect of a quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on August 4 has now been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail. According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning.
Sheriff’s Office Responds To Traffic Fatality On Highway 16, South Of Wakefield
WAYNE – A two vehicle accident south of Wakefield was reported on Wednesday and led to one death. According to a release from Wayne County Sheriff, Jason Dwinell, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road roughly nine miles south of Wakefield.
