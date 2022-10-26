Read full article on original website
Controlled Environment Agriculture: Georgia’s Fastest-Growing Agribusiness Sector
In Georgia, Controlled Environment Agriculture is paving the way to new markets and new possibilities. As the demand for local, fresh produce grows, more and more Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) companies are setting up shop in Georgia to supply crops that are not typically grown in the state. CEA is...
Savannahians to Vote on TSPLOST Funding for Tide to Town Urban Trail
When Savannahians go to the polls on November 8, one of the issues they’ll be considering is whether to vote in favor of a proposed Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST). If passed, the measure would include $10 million for pedestrian and bicycle safety and connectivity improvements, including funding for the continuing construction of Tide to Town, Savannah’s urban trail system.
Clearwave Fiber Continues Buildout of Fiber Internet in Savannah
Clearwave Fiber continues its construction of a state-of-the art, all-Fiber Internet network in the Coastal Empire. This latest expansion for the Savannah-based operation marks a continuation of almost 6,000 route miles of Fiber in the Southeast and Midwest. The company’s goal is to bring the most advanced and fastest Internet available to more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the United States by the end of 2026.
Savannah Sees Drop in September Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Savannah recorded an unemployment rate of 2.5 percent in September, down four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.3 percent. "We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill...
SignatureFD Honored with goBeyondProfit 2022 Champion Award
GoBeyondProfit, a first-of-its-kind business leader initiative that highlights corporate generosity, today announced it has honored Georgia-based SignatureFD, an integrated wealth management firm, as a winner of the goBeyondProfit champion award for 2022. SignatureFD, and its CEO Heather Fortner, were nominated and selected for this award by fellow Georgia business leaders...
Commissioner Shaw Urges Georgia Congressional Delegation to Intervene in Natural Gas Policy
Public Service Commissioner Jason Shaw has sent a letter to Georgia’s Congressional Delegation outlining recent policy shifts in natural gas pipeline policy by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Natural gas availability has helped Georgia recruit industry to the state and has helped Georgia become the Best State for...
BHHS Bay Street Realty Group Recently Hired Tommy D. Reese
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group is excited to announce the hiring of experienced Realtor and Savannah native, Tommy D. Reese. As Real Estate Advisor, he will assist buyers and sellers in Savannah and the surrounding areas, as he has for the last 13 years. Tommy has worked in...
South Georgia State Fair Returns this Week
The South Georgia State Fair is returning to Savannah this week. It will go on from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Sunday. Nov. 6 at 105 Fort Argyle Road. See.
New Head & Neck Cancer Surgeon Joins Memorial Health University Physicians
Memorial Health is pleased to announce fellowship-trained head and neck surgeon Dr. Robert Liebman has joined Memorial Health University Physicians Surgical Care | Head & Neck Specialists. Dr. Liebman is originally from Marietta, GA. He remained in Georgia for his undergraduate degree at the University of Georgia and medical education...
Lieutenant Governor Announces Application Period Open for Qualified Foster Child Support Organizations Authorized By “Fostering Success Act”
The Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS), a unit of the Georgia Department of Human Services, recently began accepting applications from eligible Foster Child Support Organizations to qualify to receive tax-creditable contributions as provided for through House Bill 424, known as the “Fostering Success Act.” Carried in the Georgia House of Representatives by Rep. Marcus Wiedower (R – Watkinsville) and by Sen. Bill Cowsert (R – Athens) in the Senate, House Bill 424 served as one of Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan’s legislative priorities for the 2022 Legislative Session.
Author Leigh Ebberwein On the 'Saints of Savannah' Launch
Leigh Ebberwein talks about her series 'Saints of Savannah' and the making of the stories that tell about life in the great city of Savannah. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
CEISMC at Georgia Tech-Savannah Announces 2022-23 Saturday STEAMlab program
The Center for Education Integrating Science Mathematics and Computing (CEISMC) at the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus has announced its 2022-23 Saturday STEAMlab program. Sessions are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, Feb. 11, and April 15 and take place from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Georgia Tech Savannah campus, 210 Technology Circle.
Counties See Decreased Wait Times, Streamlined Check-In Thanks to Elections Pilot Project
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is pleased to announce the successful implementation of a pilot program designed to decrease voter check-in times across the State. In conjunction with 18 counties, the Secretary of State’s office is piloting a new Early Voting check-in process that makes voter check-in faster and decreases the opportunity for data entry errors.
Governor Announces Program to Support Students Impacted by the Pandemic
Governor Brian P. Kemp announced a new program aimed at ensuring students negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have the opportunity to pursue successful careers while receiving a high-quality education. Through the Governors Emergency Education Relief Program, more than $800,000 will be awarded for a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Pilot Program.
PCOM Georgia Pharmacy and Medical Students Receive White Coats
Cordovan, patent leather, hot pink, bright red, black, spiked, strappy and mesh. The shoes were as varied as the students who wore them, yet their white coats provided unity and a singularity of purpose. Two PCOM Georgia White Coat ceremonies took place on Friday, October 21, at the Gas South...
Second Harvest Received $50,000 Grant
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion for their work in the Savannah community removing economic barriers and advancing economic opportunity. As part of the program, Second Harvest will receive $50,000 in grant support and an opportunity for engagement in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector on topics like human capital management, increasing financial sustainability and storytelling.
Brightside Advocacy Hosts Annual Meeting & Breakfast on November 1st
Brightside Child & Family Advocacy is hosting their annual meeting and breakfast to honor the volunteers and community partners who work tirelessly to change the stories of children who have experienced abuse and neglect in Chatham County. What: Brightside Child & Family Advocacy’s Annual Meeting and Breakfast, sponsored by WSAV...
City Unveils New Public Art Project at Enmarket Arena in Celebration of Community
The City of Savannah will host an unveiling of the newly installed public art sculptures, titled Of Communities and the Land and the Trees that Bear Witness to Them on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at Enmarket Arena, 620 Stiles Ave. The City of Savannah commissioned...
Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce to host 11th annual Oyster Roast, BBQ, and Music Festival
The Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce will host its 11th annual Oyster Roast, BBQ, and Music Festival from 1–9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7224 GA-21, Port Wentworth, GA 31407. The City of Port Wentworth will once again serve as Presenting Sponsor for this annual free event. This...
City Recommends Halloween Trick-or-Treat Hours and Sponsored Events
In conjunction with Savannah Police Department (SPD), the City of Savannah is suggesting recommended trick-or-treat hours, city-sponsored events and offering safety tips. The City recommends trick or treating take place on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-8 p.m. During that time, SPD officers will be visiting neighborhoods throughout the community to ensure the safety of all-age trick-or-treaters.
